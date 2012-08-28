FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC
#Market News
August 28, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. liquefied natural gas export project Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC 
(SPL) upsized its senior secured term loan A issue due 2019 to $3.6 billion 
and cancelled its term loan B issuance.
     -- We are assigning a 'BB+' project rating to the term loan A after 
reviewing the final executed transaction documents.
     -- At the same time we are withdrawing our preliminary 'BB+' rating on 
the term loan B issue at SPL.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our assessment of the transaction 
structure, counterparty dependencies, and construction risk.

Rating Action
On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB+' 
project rating to  Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC's (SPL) $3.6 billion term 
loan. At the same time, we withdrew our 'BB+' preliminary term loan B rating 
on SPL after it cancelled the issuance. The outlook is stable and the recovery 
rating on SPL's term loan A is '3', indicating a meaningful (50% to 70%) 
recovery if a payment default occurs.

Rationale
The rating at SPL reflects our expectation of stable cash flows from 20-year 
SPAs (sale and purchase agreements) guaranteed by investment-grade parents of 
BG Gulf Coast LNG LLC (BG; unrated) and Gas Natural Aprovisionamientos SDG 
S.A. (Gas Natural; unrated), with performance requirements that SPL will 
likely be able to meet, and termination conditions that we believe are 
unlikely to occur. We forecast strong debt service coverage ratios, averaging 
about 2x. Construction will use proven ConocoPhillips liquefaction technology 
and will be performed under a date-certain, fixed-price engineering, 
procurement, and construction (EPC) contract with well-experienced contractor 
Bechtel Oil Gas & Chemicals Inc. (BOGCI; unrated). BOGCI has contractual 
incentives to achieve scheduled completion and the construction budget has 
adequate contingency. Detailed construction design has progressed and is now 
about 18% complete compared with 5% in our presale analysis, a level of 
completion that we no longer view as a material risk at the current rating. We 
believe operation and maintenance (O&M) risk is manageable at the rating 
level, and that the project will be able to get sufficient gas from the robust 
U.S. natural gas supply market, and deliver it via extensive pipeline 
connectivity across the Creole Trail Pipeline.

At the same time, we view the 'BB+' SPL rating as constrained by several 
factors, including the 'B+' credit quality of its sole parent Cheniere Energy 
Partners L.P. (CQP) because its current or future creditors would want to 
break SPL's structural ring-fencing if CQP is in distress. Although SPL's 
project structure should provide insulation from CQP's credit quality, CQP's 
guarantee of terminal use payments to affiliate Sabine Pass LNG L.P. and its 
pledge of rights under the Unit Purchase Agreement with Blackstone CQP Holdco 
L.P. (unrated) to SPL lenders could support an argument for substantive 
consolidation if CQP files for bankruptcy, and therefore limit the project's 
ratings separation. Until the protections are affirmed in court, there remains 
uncertainty as to whether the ring-fencing measures will perform as intended. 
Therefore, we limit the rating separation to three notches to reflect 
uncertainty regarding the project's bankruptcy remoteness if the parent files. 
If the ring-fencing protections were to survive a parent bankruptcy, we would 
likely decouple the ratings and rate SPL based on its stand-alone credit 
profile. In our view, CQP's credit profile could improve after construction 
when cash flow distributions from project operations begin to improve the 
parent entities' financial profile. For our rationale on CQP, please see our 
accompanying research update on Ratings Direct.

We also believe several other project features are not consistent with an 
investment-grade rating at this time, including a debt service reserve account 
that will not fund until the project begins to generate cash flow from 
operation, and a reliance on $180 million of cash flow from train one to 
complete train two. A shortfall in revenue during construction for any reason 
could leave SPL without sufficient funds to complete development, and without 
a dedicated reserve fund to cover debt service during the transition to 
operations that may not be fully covered by the EPC contract's liquidated 
damages provisions.

In addition, project funding did not fully fund at close with $1 billion of 
Blackstone's equity contribution funding on a delayed basis. We typically 
expect full funding at close for investment-grade ratings, or for the equity 
provider to post a letter of credit. In this case, Blackstone Capital Partners 
VI (Blackstone Fund VI; unrated) will guarantee Blackstone's equity 
contribution. The guarantee contains conditions that provide for the 
termination of the guarantee and clawback of payments from CQP. These are 
provisions we typically do not see in guarantees where we assume full credit 
substitution. However, the conditions that could trigger a termination appear 
unlikely to occur, and we afford the guarantee consideration at the current 
rating level.

Other weaknesses include minimal amortization through maturity that lowers 
initial default risk through lower debt service requirements, but introduces 
refinancing risk at maturity. However, we assume amortization steps up after 
the construction loan converts and believe contracted cash flows through SPA 
tenor are sufficient to fully amortize debt, partly mitigating the refinancing 
risk. Under our assumed amortization profile, average debt service coverage 
ratios are roughly in the 1.8x to 2.2x range, depending on the stress and, in 
concert with the other business and financial risk exposures, strong for the 
rating. Compared with other rated liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, the 
sensitivity variation is modest because of the stable SPA cash flow streams 
and lack of significant commodity price exposure.

SPL is a limited-purpose entity with adequate operating and debt incurrence 
restrictions. The cash management structure is essentially standard, with a 
trustee collecting and allocating revenues according to an appropriate 
waterfall and with distributions subject to a backward-looking 1.25x debt 
service coverage test, but no forward-looking test. SPL can issue up to $400 
million of additional senior secured debt to fund working capital, and we have 
assumed it does so in our debt service coverage ratio forecast. For additional 
details on the project, see our presale report published June 14, 2012 on 
RatingsDirect.

Liquidity
We believe liquidity should be adequate to complete construction and fund 
operations assuming a successful and on-time completion of trains one and two. 
SPL is permitted to raise a senior secured working capital facility of up to 
$400 million that could provide credit support to fund natural gas purchases 
as required under the SPA agreements with BG and Gas Natural. The project has 
sized the debt service reserve to be sufficient to cover debt service over the 
next six months.

Recovery analysis
SPL has strong take-or-pay SPA contracts with BG and Gas Natural under 20-year 
fixed-fee capacity agreements. The project's revenues and costs are largely 
insulated from commodity price risk, and the SPA payments are adequate to 
support debt service at the project level without assuming additional revenue 
from merchant capacity.

With BG and Gas Natural providing sufficient capacity revenue, the likelihood 
of default on a stand-alone basis is relatively low. Without the constraint of 
the weak 'B+' credit profile of parent CQP, construction risk, and structural 
weaknesses outlined above, the stand-alone rating on SPL could be in the 'BBB' 
category. We believe that SPL's ring-fencing protections reduce the risk that 
it will be drawn into a CQP bankruptcy and allow us to rate the subsidiary 
higher than the consolidated entity. However, we also note that CQP's 
creditors have a strong economic incentive to try to break the ring-fencing if 
CQP declares bankruptcy. Until the protections are affirmed in court, there 
remains uncertainty as to whether the ring-fencing measures will perform as 
intended. Therefore, we cap the separation at three notches to reflect 
uncertainty regarding the project's bankruptcy remoteness if the parent files. 
If the ring-fencing protections were to survive a parent bankruptcy, we would 
likely decouple the ratings and rate SPL based on its stand-alone credit 
profile.

Simulated default scenario.
We believe the most likely default scenario is that SPL encounters cost 
overruns and schedule delays before completion that require additional 
funding, exhausting liquidity before cash starts flowing from the liquefaction 
project and the sponsors decide to abandon the project. By contrast, a 
stand-alone payment default resulting from termination of the SPAs would 
represent a stress level commensurate with a significantly higher rating.

SPA termination.
Customers can terminate the SPAs only under very limited conditions, such as:
     -- SPL declared an event of force majeure with respect to a period that 
had continued uninterrupted or that SPL reasonably projected to extend for 24 
months and that had resulted or was reasonably projected by SPL to result in a 
50% or greater reduction in the annual contract quantity of LNG available 
during that period,
     -- The interruptions from such force majeure events totaled 24 or more 
months during any 36-month period and resulted in a 50% or greater reduction 
in the annual contract quantity of LNG available during that period,
     -- If a customer declared force majeure with respect to governmental 
approvals and other specified matters and such force majeure continued for 24 
months and resulted in a reduced quantity of LNG that a customer was able to 
take equal to or greater than 50% of the annual contract quantity during that 
period,
     -- SPL failed to make available either seven consecutive cargoes, or 20 
cargoes during any 12-month period, provided that customer has provided SPL a 
notice of termination within 90 days of when such event first arose, and
     -- The LNG train had not started commercial operations at the SPL 
facility within 180 days after the date designated for the first commercial 
delivery.
     -- If the U.S. Dept. of Energy revokes SPL's export license to non-free 
trade agreement countries.

Unlike the SPLNG TUAs (terminal use agreements), a default at SPL would 
trigger optional termination under the SPAs, but during any event of force 
majeure declared by a customer or SPL, a customer will continue to be 
obligated to pay the fixed sales charge subject to reduction under certain 
circumstances.

Collateral.
All of SPL's assets secure the notes. The collateral consists of:
     -- Substantially all of the operating assets and accounts of SPL;
     -- SPL's rights under material project agreements such as the SPAs, 
management services and operations, and maintenance agreements;
     -- Insurance policies;
     -- Governmental approvals (to the extent assignable); and
     -- SPL's interest, if any, in the inventory of natural gas or LNG stored 
on the project's premises.

Valuation.
We evaluated SPL's recovery in a simulated default scenario using a discounted 
book valuation of its assets, assuming a buyer would use such an approach to 
value to existing physical assets and project agreements and approvals, but no 
benefit from the SPAs, and the potential to sign new SPA agreements based on 
market economics at that time. The resulting aggregate recovery rating is '3', 
indicating a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal if a payment 
default occurs.

Notably, the most probable path to default is difficult to predict, 
particularly given the uncertainties involved in construction problems and the 
ability of a buyer to sign new SPAs. If, contrary to our default scenario, the 
SPAs were to survive, lenders could expect a stronger recovery. Conversely, if 
the project were to lose all of its SPA contracts and LNG export economics 
were significantly weaker, if the project's non-FTA export license were 
cancelled, or if construction was deemed unlikely to be successfully 
completed, recovery could be significantly lower.

Outlook
We base the stable outlook on our assessment of current construction 
arrangements and counterparty dependency assessments. We consider an upgrade 
unlikely during construction, even if the project is fully financed and we 
upgrade the counterparties, based on the construction, structural, business, 
and financial risks. After construction, we could raise the rating if 
performance meets or exceeds our current expectations over the debt's tenor 
and the reserve account is fully funded. We could lower the rating if major 
construction problems result in significantly higher costs or a delay in the 
schedule, if key counterparties' credit quality deteriorates, if the project 
is not fully funded, or if the credit profile at CQP, which currently caps the 
SPL rating, deteriorates.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- How Liquefied Natural Gas Markets Around The World Are Adapting To 
Changing Industry Dynamics, April 20, 2012
     -- What's Behind The Boom In Global Liquefied Natural Gas Development?, 
April 20, 2012
     -- Project Finance Construction And Operations Counterparty Methodology, 
Dec. 20, 2011
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007

Ratings List

New Ratings
Sabine Pass Liquefaction LLC
 Term Loan A                     BB+/Stable
  Recovery Rating                3

Rating Withdrawn
                                 To       From
 Term Loan B                     N.R.     BB+ (prelim)/Stable
  Recovery Rating                N.R.     3 (prelim)

0 : 0
