#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 5:25 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Express Scripts Holdings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

April 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Express Scripts
Holdings' (NYSE: ESRX) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and affirmed the IDRs 	
of Express Scripts Holdings' subsidiaries (Express Scripts, Inc. and Medco 	
Health Solutions, Inc.) at 'BBB'. Fitch has also removed the Negative Ratings 	
Watch and assigned a Negative Rating Outlook to all three IDRs. 	
	
The rating actions follow ESRX's completion of its $29.1 billion (40% cash/60% 	
stock) acquisition of Medco Health Solutions, Inc (Medco). A complete list of 	
ESRX's ratings can be found at the end of this press release.	
	
Rating Rationale:	
	
--Fitch believes the acquisition is strategically sound, fits within ESRX's core	
competencies, offers a portfolio of complimentary ancillary services, and 	
provides potential for gains in efficiencies of scale.	
	
--Pro forma and reported leverage are expected to remain above levels generally 	
indicative of its 'BBB' credit rating during the next 12 - 18 months.	
	
--ESRX has established a history of leveraging acquisitions, followed by 	
successful integration and rapid deleveraging through debt pay downs with its 	
solid free cash flow generation.	
	
Outlook Reflects Increased Leverage & Expected Synergies:	
	
The Negative Outlook recognizes the increase in leverage that was needed to 	
complete the transaction. Fitch estimates that ESRX currently (post acquisition)	
operates with pro forma leverage (total debt/EBITDA) of 2.9 times (x) - 3.1x. In	
order to maintain its 'BBB' ratings, ESRX will need to reduce leverage below 	
2.0x within 18 months of the transaction's close. The Outlook also incorporates 	
a degree of risk of ESRX not achieving its stated synergies. 	
	
Key Rating Drivers:	
	
The key rating drivers for this credit are leverage measured as total 	
debt-to-EBITDA, EBITDA margins and free cash flow. The 'BBB' leverage range for 	
this credit is approximately 1.5x -2.0x. Margin compression of less than 100 	
basis points and material free cash flow generation are expected for this 	
rating. In addition, Fitch expects that ESRX will pursue a sound acquisition 	
policy, focusing on targets that have business models aligned with ESRX's core 	
competencies or provide business adjacencies. This is of particular importance 	
in light of the fact that U.S. prescription growth has slowed during the past 	
two years.	
	
Outlook for 2012 through 2013:	
	
Fitch expects ESRX will generate moderate organic growth during 2012 in 2013 due	
to the generally soft prescription utilization trends driven by a weak 	
employment environment. However, reported growth will be significantly higher, 	
owing to the acquired Medco business. Integration costs and acquisition-related 	
business mix shifts will likely be more than offset by synergies during the next	
18 months. Incorporating the expectation of solid working capital management, 	
Fitch expects free cash flow from the beginning of 2012 through the end of 2013 	
to be at least $7 billion. Fitch forecasts that ESRX will operate with pro forma	
leverage between 2.4x - 2.7x during 2012, although reported leverage will be 	
significantly higher. Ultimately, Fitch anticipates that ESRX will reduce 	
leverage below 1.9x by the end of 2013.	
	
Strategically Sound:	
	
Fitch views the business combination as strategically sound, given the 	
anticipation of significant synergies and the combining of ESRX's expertise in 	
behavioral economics and Medco's strength in the optimization of drug therapy 	
protocols. ESRX stated that $1 billion of net synergies are achievable, given 	
the similar nature of both companies' operations. In addition, ESRX has a 	
demonstrable record of successfully integrating acquisitions and quickly 	
reducing leverage following the transactions. Examples include its acquisitions 	
of NextRx in 2009 and Priority Health in 2005. 	
	
Integration Risks:	
	
Despite ESRX's history of making successful acquisitions, integration risk 	
remains. Medco is a large operation, although much of its activities are similar	
to those of ESRX. Fitch believes the biggest difference between the two pharmacy	
benefit managers (PBMs) is the degree to which Medco focuses on clinical drug 	
therapy management versus the degree to which ESRX focuses on behavioral 	
economics. Aligning the two strategies will likely be more challenging than 	
integrating the traditional PBM operational activities of mail-order dispensing 	
and claims adjudication. The potential for contract losses is a risk during 	
integration, although ESRX has successfully managed through these issues with 	
past acquisitions. 	
	
  	
	
Adequate Liquidity:	
	
ESRX generated roughly $2.0 billion in free cash flow during the latest 12 	
months ending Dec. 31, 2011 and ended with the period with approximately $5.6 	
billion in cash/short-term investments. This includes the proceeds from a $4.1 	
notes offering in November 2011, which was executed to partially prefund the 	
Medco acquisition. ESRX had no borrowings against its $750 million revolving 	
credit facility, which matures in August 2013. At Dec. 31, 2011, the company had	
roughly $8.1 billion in debt with approximately $1 billion maturing in 2012, 	
$1.9 billion in 2014, $2.8 billion in 2016, and $500 million in 2019. ESRX 	
current revolver now has a $1.5 billion capacity and matures in August 2016.	
	
Assumed Debt and Recent Issuances:	
	
In February 2012, ESRX completed a private offering of $3.5 billion of senior 	
unsecured notes with 3-, 5-, and 10-year maturities. The net proceeds from the 	
offering were used to pay a portion of the cash consideration for the 	
acquisition of Medco.	
	
ESRX assumed roughly $3 billion of Medco notes when it completed the 	
acquisition. Fitch believes the senior unsecured debt and borrowings of all 	
three entities (Express Scripts Holding Company, Express Scripts, Inc. and Medco	
Health Solutions, Inc.) rank equally in right of payments. Incorporating all 	
public debt and bank borrowings, the debt maturity schedule looks roughly like 	
the following.	
	
Year      $ (millions)	
	
2012      $1,350	
2013      $1,400	
2014      $2,150	
2015      $2,500	
2016      $3,750	
2017      $1,500	
2018      $1,200	
2019      $  500	
2020      $  500	
2021      $1,250	
2022      $1,000	
2041      $  700	
	
Fitch rates Express Scripts Holdings as follows. 	
	
Express Scripts Holding Company	
--IDR 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured bank credit facility 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.	
	
The Rating Outlook is Negative.	
	
Express Scripts, Inc. 	
--IDR 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.	
	
The Rating Outlook is Negative.	
	
Medco Health Solutions, Inc. 	
--IDR 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.	
	
The Rating Outlook is Negative.

