August 28, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Gazprombank to 'BBB-/A-3/ruAAA'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Overview
     -- Gazprombank has demonstrated good loan portfolio diversification and 
better-than-sector-average loan-loss experience over the past five years. 
     -- The bank has also succeeded in increasing the share of its core 
banking business, resulting in a reduction in historically high market risk 
and improved revenue stability and predictability. 
     -- We now view Gazprombank's risk position as adequate, and are therefore 
raising our ratings on Gazprombank to 'BBB-/A-3' and 'ruAAA' from 'BB+/B' and 
'ruAA+'. 
     -- We consider Gazprombank to be a GRE with a high likelihood of 
receiving extraordinary government support, granting the long-term rating a 
two-notch uplift from the bank's 'bb' SACP. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Gazprombank's reduced 
risk profile, good corporate franchise, and resilient financial profile should 
allow the bank to withstand the tougher economic environment we foresee for 
the world in 2012 and 2013.

Rating Action
On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long- and 
short-term counterparty credit ratings on Gazprombank to 'BBB-/A-3' from 
'BB+/B'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, the Russia national scale 
rating was raised to 'ruAAA' from 'ruAA+'. 

Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view that Gazprombank's risk profile has improved 
thanks to management's actions to curb the proportion of noncore banking 
assets. Over recent years, we have observed a reduction in some of 
Gazprombank's large equity stakes in industrial companies, which in our view 
previously created significant market risks. We also have noted an increasing 
proportion of standard client-driven banking business. We see both trends as 
sustainable and corresponding to Gazprombank's strategy to enhance the 
stability of its business model and predictability of its earnings. However, 
the nature of Gazprombank's business model implies structurally higher market 
and interest rate risks than peers', although the difference is now less 
marked than in the past. 

We have revised our assessment of Gazprombank's risk position to "adequate" 
from "moderate". With this, we acknowledge the structurally stronger loan-loss 
experience and nonperforming-loan dynamics than the sector average; the 
above-sector-average diversification of the corporate loan portfolio; and the 
improving quality of the revenue base, with a decreasing share of noncore 
items. 

The ratings on Gazprombank reflect the 'bb' anchor we apply for commercial 
banks operating in Russia, as well as the bank's "adequate" business position, 
"moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, 
and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone 
credit profile (SACP) is 'bb'. 

We continue to view Gazprombank's business model as "adequate". Gazprombank is 
the third-largest bank in Russia; however, its market share to some extent is 
constrained due to the dominance of Sberbank (not rated) in the Russian 
banking industry. Gazprombank provides a broad range of commercial and 
investment banking services to many of Russia's leading corporations and 
government entities, including, among others, Gazprom and its related 
entities. The bank has a large market share of about 6% in total assets, 7% in 
total lending, 2% in retail deposits, and about 12% in corporate deposits. 
Capital and earnings remain "moderate", and we project the risk-adjusted 
capital ratio (RAC) before diversification will be within 5%-6% over the next 
18 months, given some capital enhancement measures implemented by the bank, 
such as the conversion of subordinated debt into common equity in the first 
half of 2012. Our assessments of Gazprombank's funding and liquidity are also 
unchanged at "average" and "adequate", respectively.

We also consider Gazprombank to be a government-related entity (GRE) with a 
"high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support. 
We base this view on our criteria for GREs and on our assessment of 
Gazprombank's:
     -- "Very important" role for the Russian government. It is a bank of high 
systemic importance, playing a significant role in the government's support 
initiatives for the domestic banking sector and economy, in addition to its 
ongoing role in servicing Gazprom's operations; and 
     -- "Strong" link with the Russian Federation through ownership by Gazprom 
and other related entities, as demonstrated by a consistent track record of 
government support. 

Based on our methodology for GREs, the long-term rating on Gazprombank 
incorporates a two-notch uplift above our assessment of the bank's 'bb' SACP. 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Gazprombank's reduced risk 
profile, its good corporate franchise, and resilient financial profile will 
likely allow the bank to withstand the tougher economic environment we foresee 
for the world in 2012 and 2013, including in Russia.

We would consider a negative rating action on Gazprombank if aggressive growth 
of the loan portfolio put pressure on the current level of capitalization. If 
our RAC ratio fell below 5%, we would revise our capital and earnings 
assessment to "weak" and lower the long-term rating on the bank. Any departure 
in strategy with respect to reduction of market risks or increasing the share 
of volatile trading or other nonrecurring operations could also prompt a 
negative rating action. Termination of the long-term agreement on strategic 
cooperation with Gazprom, substantial changes to the strategy, or other 
changes that would weaken Gazprombank's role for or link with the government, 
might also lead to a negative rating action. 

Ratings upside is limited at this stage. It would necessitate both a 
significant improvement in the bank's SACP and in the sovereign's 
creditworthiness. Such concurrent improvement in our view is unlikely in the 
next 12 months.

Ratings Score Snapshot
                       To                 From
Issuer Credit Rating   BBB-/Stable/A-3    BB+/Stable/B

SACP                   bb                 bb-
 Anchor                bb                 bb
 Business Position     Adequate (0)       Adequate (0)
 Capital and Earnings  Moderate (0)       Moderate (0)
 Risk Position         Adequate (0)       Moderate (-1)
 Funding               Average (0)        Average (0)
 Liquidity             Adequate (0)       Adequate (0)

Support                +2                 +2
 GRE Support           +2                 +2
 Group Support         0                  0
 Sovereign Support     0                  0

Additional Factors     0                  0
 
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia, March 19, 2012
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
 
Ratings List
Upgraded
                                        To                 From

Gazprombank
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-/Stable/A-3    BB+/Stable/B
 Russia National Scale                  ruAAA/--/--        ruAA+/--/--
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BBB-/A-3           BB+/B
 Senior Unsecured                       ruAAA              ruAA+
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               BB+
 Commercial Paper                       A-3                B
 
GPB Eurobond Finance PLC
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               BB+
 Subordinated                           BB+                BB-
 
GPB Finance PLC
 Commercial Paper*                      A-3                B
 
*Guaranteed by Gazprombank.
 

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
