TEXT-Fitch says Abengoa's future cross listing to spur other periphery corporates

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 28 - Fitch Ratings says that periphery corporates are looking to benefit from diversifying equity market listings, with the aim of further decoupling from more volatile domestic exchanges and increasing flexibility for investors. Recent actions to diversify equity market access by Abengoa (‘B+'/Stable) with a likely cross listing in the US highlights this growing trend. Other corporate actions include CRH (‘BBB’/Stable) moving their primary listing to London, and OHL (‘BB-'/Stable) raising funds from listing their LATAM subsidiaries. “Diversifying equity market listings for periphery corporates is gaining momentum as internationally focused issuers continue to detach themselves from domestic economies,” says Anil Jhangiani, Director in Fitch’s European Corporate group. “Funding international diversification has typically started with foreign debt market issuance, followed by a secondary listing once international diversification has been well established.” Fitch believes internationally focused periphery corporates with a recognised presence in foreign debt markets can make a leap into tapping foreign equity investors. However, this is likely to be limited to those that have a strong de-linking from their domestic markets. Whilst a cross listing provides no additional capital, the broadening of the investor base may act as a stepping stone for a subsidiary IPO and associated source of cash inflow for repatriation to the periphery parent. There are numerous examples of periphery corporates using this structure to aid de-leverage. Abengoa has sizable activities in the US and a solid track record of unlocking value from foreign equity markets. In June 2011, Abengoa divested the remaining shares in Telvent, a US subsidiary listed on the NASDAQ. Furthermore, OHL have succeeded in using equity market proceeds to manage credit metrics with both IPOs of its Brazilian and Mexican toll road subsidiaries, the former recently completely divested to Abertis (‘A-'/RWN). Fitch believes the rating impact may not always be positive. IPO listings of foreign subsidiaries raise concerns over structural subordination and case-by-case analysis is required. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)