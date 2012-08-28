FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Accuride notes recovery rating to 4 from 3
#Market News
August 28, 2012 / 4:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Accuride notes recovery rating to 4 from 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug. 28 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it revised its recovery rating on Evansville, Ind.-based Accuride Corp.’s $310 million senior secured notes to ‘4’ from ‘3’ because of a higher asset-based lending (ABL) commitment and increased capital leases. The issue-level rating on the notes remains unchanged at ‘B’. The ‘4’ recovery rating indicates our expectation that lenders would receive average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The ‘B’ corporate credit rating and stable outlook on commercial-vehicle component supplier Accuride reflect its significant leverage and substantial exposure to the highly cyclical commercial-vehicle markets. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Accuride, to be published after this report on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Issuer Ranking: Global Auto Suppliers, Strongest To Weakest, June 8, 2012

-- The Credit Overhang: Implications For The Global Automotive Sector Of A Hard Landing In China, May 29, 2012

-- Industry Report Card: Global Auto Supplier Credit Outlooks Stable In 2012; Sales Outlooks Vary By Region, May 11, 2012

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Auto Component Suppliers Industry, Jan. 28, 2009

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Accuride Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Recovery Rating Revised

To From Accuride Corp. Senior Secured B B Recovery Rating 4 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor’s public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Lawrence Orlowski, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7800;

lawrence_orlowski@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Nancy C Messer, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7672;

nancy_messer@standardandpoors.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
