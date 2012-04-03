TEXT-S&P raisess Antero Resources Finance notes to 'B+'

April 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its senior unsecured debt ratings on Antero Resources Finance Corp.'s senior unsecured notes to 'B+' (the same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B'. We simultaneously revised the recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt to '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from '5'. The issue and recovery ratings are based on the rating on exploration and production company Antero Resources LLC (B+/Stable/--), which guarantees the proposed notes on a senior unsecured basis. The revised recovery rating reflects changes to Antero's reserve values following a company-provided PV-10 report using year-end 2011 reserve values at our stressed price assumptions of $45 per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil and $4.00 per million BTU of Henry Hub natural gas. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Antero to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.) The corporate credit rating on Antero Resources LLC reflects the volatility of the exploration and production industry, the high proved undeveloped content and significant costs associated with the company's development of its midsize proved reserve base, and its focus on natural gas reserves and production. The ratings also encompass the company's good cash operating costs and finding and development costs, solid reserve replacement, and Antero's favorable hedges, with fair value of more than $700 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, to buffer otherwise weak natural gas prices in the near to intermediate term. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008. -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009. RATINGS LIST Antero Resources Finance Corp. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised To From Senior unsecured notes* B+ B Recovery Rating 4 5 *Guaranteed by Antero Resources LLC Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.