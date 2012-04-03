FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raisess Antero Resources Finance notes to 'B+'
April 3, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P raisess Antero Resources Finance notes to 'B+'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its
senior unsecured debt ratings on Antero Resources Finance Corp.'s senior
unsecured notes to 'B+' (the same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B'. We
simultaneously revised the recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt to '4',
indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a
payment default, from '5'. The issue and recovery ratings are based on the
rating on exploration and production company Antero Resources LLC
(B+/Stable/--), which guarantees the proposed notes on a senior unsecured basis.	
	
The revised recovery rating reflects changes to Antero's reserve values 	
following a company-provided PV-10 report using year-end 2011 reserve values 	
at our stressed price assumptions of $45 per barrel of West Texas Intermediate 	
crude oil and $4.00 per million BTU of Henry Hub natural gas. (For the 	
complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Antero to be published 	
on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.)	
	
The corporate credit rating on Antero Resources LLC reflects the volatility of 	
the exploration and production industry, the high proved undeveloped content 	
and significant costs associated with the company's development of its midsize 	
proved reserve base, and its focus on natural gas reserves and production. The 	
ratings also encompass the company's good cash operating costs and finding and 	
development costs, solid reserve replacement, and Antero's favorable hedges, 	
with fair value of more than $700 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, to buffer 	
otherwise weak natural gas prices in the near to intermediate term.	
	
	
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008.	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Antero Resources Finance Corp.	
Corporate credit rating       B+/Stable/--	
	
Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised	
                              To            From	
 Senior unsecured notes*      B+            B	
  Recovery Rating             4             5	
   *Guaranteed by Antero Resources LLC	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

