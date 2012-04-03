TEXT-S&P cuts Shearer's Foods ratings to 'CCC+'

April 3 - Overview -- We are lowering the corporate credit and issue-level ratings on U.S.-based Shearer's Foods Inc. to 'CCC+' from 'B-' -- It is our opinion Shearer's may not be able to comply with its financial covenants during the quarter ended March 31, 2012 and the remainder of fiscal 2012, due to leverage covenant step-downs and the company's weaker-than-expected operating performance. -- The developing outlook reflects our belief that we could lower the ratings if covenant cushion levels do not improve and/or the company does not comply with its covenants. Alternatively, we could raise the ratings if the company is able to improve covenant cushion through an amendment and/or improved operating performance. Rating Action On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Ohio-based Shearer's Foods Inc. to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The outlook is developing. We also lowered the issue-level rating on Shearer's senior secured credit facilities to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The recovery rating remains at '3', indicating our expectations for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The downgrade reflects our belief that Shearer's has very tight cushion on its financial covenants and may not be able to comply with them for the quarter ended March 31, 2012. For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate the company had less than 5% cushion on its total leverage covenant and close to 5% cushion on its senior leverage and fixed-charge coverage covenants. Shearer's reports that its operating performance through the first five months ended Feb. 25, 2012 of fiscal 2012 is below the company's budget, primarily because of lower revenues to key customers. Also, fiscal year ended Sept. 24, 2011 adjusted EBITDA was below budget by roughly 17%, with weaker-than-expected performance in fiscal 2011 mainly due to lower sales to key customers, and high commodity input and operating costs. Higher-than-expected operating costs have resulted from delays in the company's capacity expansion projects, overhead absorption issues due to lower-than-expected volumes, and additional acquisition costs. As a result, we believe that the company's liquidity position may weaken and that it may not be able to remain in compliance with its covenants through the rest of fiscal 2012 when covenant levels become more restrictive each quarter. Rationale The ratings on Shearer's Foods Inc. reflect its 'highly leveraged' financial risk profile given its significant debt burden and our view that the company has 'less than adequate' liquidity and a 'vulnerable' business risk profile. Key credit factors considered in our 'vulnerable' business risk assessment include our belief that the company has a narrow product focus, relatively high customer concentration, exposure to volatile commodity costs, and limited international presence. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate that leverage was roughly 7.4x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was about 7%, including $16 million preferred stock which we treat as debt for analytical purposes. (Excluding the preferred stock, leverage is closer to 6.9x and FFO to total debt is about 7.5%.) These ratios are in line with our 'highly leveraged' indicative ratios of over 5x leverage and FFO to total debt of less than 12%. Shearer's operating performance continues to be below our expectations. Through the first quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, profitability was hurt by unfavorable mix and material and labor variance at its Hermiston facility. We estimate for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, and through the five months ended Feb. 25, 2012, the company generated negative free operating cash flow, reflecting Shearer's significant capital expenditures in fiscal 2011 and limited operating cash flow generation. The company was previously able to sustain liquidity from a $16 million preferred equity infusion by its financial sponsors in June 2011. However, we are concerned that given the company's continued weak operating performance and continued use of cash, that it may experience a liquidity shortfall within the next 12 months. Under our base case forecast, we believe that the company would not be able to comply with its financial covenants in 2012. Our base case scenario assumptions include: -- Mid-double-digit revenue growth driven by pricing and growth in most product lines such as kettle, automatic, tortilla, and extruded chips and higher sales to key large customers. -- We assume that the company's EBITDA margin will be about 9%, reflecting lower distribution expenses and selling and general administrative expenses from the company's cost reduction actions taken in 2011, including the closure of the Canadian office. -- We believe that if sales do not substantially increase during the remainder of fiscal 2012 and EBITDA does not improve concurrently, then the company may continue to generate negative free operating cash flow. Our estimates are after capital expenditures of less than $10 million for fiscal 2012, a reduction from about $28 million of capital spending in 2011 and continued working capital use. -- Minimal debt reduction beyond the company's required annual amortization. -- No dividends to shareholders. We believe that the company would need to grow revenues to the high-double-digits and maintain EBITDA margin of at least 9% by fiscal year-end in order to significantly improve its EBITDA, free operating cash flow, and covenant cushion within the next 12 months. Our more conservative forecast assumptions yield leverage of about 5.6x and FFO to total debt of about 12% by the end of fiscal 2012. These results imply that the company will not be able to comply with its current financial covenants, given the rapid step-downs on the senior and total leverage covenants in 2012 and 2013. Shearer's is a producer and distributor of co-packed, private-label, and branded snack foods. Privately held, the company is the largest manufacturer of kettle chips in the U.S., and competes within a narrow sector of the $33 billion North American snack food industry. In addition to kettle chips, products include potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, multigrain chips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and cheese curls. We believe Shearer's is vulnerable to changes in consumer tastes, given its narrow product focus. Shearer's also has relatively high customer concentration, with its top two customers accounting for about 45% of sales. Given the company's small size, we believe that a change in one of its key customers' strategies could affect its profitability. The company is also exposed to volatile commodity costs. Shearer's commodity exposure (e.g., cooking oils and potatoes) is concentrated in the private-label and branded food business segments, as co-packing has passthrough pricing. We believe that rising commodity costs may further pressure operating performance and that margin preservation will depend on Shearer's ability to pass along price increases mainly to its retail customers. The company also lacks geographic diversity, because only approximately 8% of sales are international. Liquidity We believe that Shearer's has 'less than adequate' liquidity (as defined in our criteria), primarily reflecting our concern that the company will not be able to comply with its financial covenants during the next several quarters. Along with our base case forecast above, this is also based on the following information and assumptions: -- Shearer's had about $2.2 million of cash on its balance sheet as of Feb. 25, 2012, a decline from about $6 million at Dec. 31, 2011, reflecting working capital uses of cash. -- The required annual amortization on Shearer's $119 million senior secured term loan B due 2015 is minimal at about $1.2 million. The term loan B is Shearer's nearest maturity, followed by its $45 million senior subordinated cash and payment-in-kind notes due 2016. -- Both the credit facility and subordinated notes (unrated) contain minimum fixed-charge coverage, maximum senior leverage, and maximum total leverage covenants, and the covenants are less restrictive for the subordinated notes. -- Although the company was in compliance with its financial covenants for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate cushion levels were 5% or below on all its financial covenants. The total leverage and senior leverage covenants step down quarterly in fiscal 2012 by 0.25x and 0.50x. The fixed-charge coverage covenant will remain at 1.20x through fiscal 2012, with a step-up to 1.25x in December 2012. We believe that the company will be unable to comply with these covenants during the next 12 months. Recovery analysis The company's senior secured credit facilities are rated 'B-' with a '3' recovery, indicating our expectations for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Please see the report published on June 30, 2011 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Outlook The developing outlook reflects both the possibility of a lower rating if the company is unable to amend its covenants and experiences a technical default and the possibility of a higher rating if the company can improve operating performance and obtain covenant relief. We could lower the ratings if the company is not able to amend or improve the cushion on its financial covenants and subsequently defaults on its financial covenants. Alternatively, we could raise the ratings if the company obtains an amendment and/or improves its operating performance in order to provide adequate covenant cushion and the company is able to improve operating cash flow generation. We believe that a sustained improvement in profitability would require the company to realize its budgeted sales pipeline to its top customers, pass through inflation costs, and improve its Hermiston plant operations. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List Downgraded; Outlook Action To From Shearer's Foods Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Developing/-- B-/Negative/-- Downgraded To From Shearer's Foods Inc. Senior Secured CCC+ B- Recovery Rating 3 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 