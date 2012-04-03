FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Shearer's Foods ratings to 'CCC+'

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

April 3 - Overview	
     -- We are lowering the corporate credit and issue-level ratings on 	
U.S.-based Shearer's Foods Inc. to 'CCC+' from 'B-'	
     -- It is our opinion Shearer's may not be able to comply with its 	
financial covenants during the quarter ended March 31, 2012 and the remainder 	
of fiscal 2012, due to leverage covenant step-downs and the company's 	
weaker-than-expected operating performance. 	
     -- The developing outlook reflects our belief that we could lower the 	
ratings if covenant cushion levels do not improve and/or the company does not 	
comply with its covenants. Alternatively, we could raise the ratings if the 	
company is able to improve covenant cushion through an amendment and/or 	
improved operating performance. 	
	
Rating Action	
On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Ohio-based Shearer's Foods Inc. to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The 	
outlook is developing.	
	
We also lowered the issue-level rating on Shearer's senior secured credit 	
facilities to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The recovery rating remains at '3', indicating 	
our expectations for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a 	
payment default. 	
	
The downgrade reflects our belief that Shearer's has very tight cushion on its 	
financial covenants and may not be able to comply with them for the quarter 	
ended March 31, 2012. For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate the 	
company had less than 5% cushion on its total leverage covenant and close to 	
5% cushion on its senior leverage and fixed-charge coverage covenants. 	
Shearer's reports that its operating performance through the first five months 	
ended Feb. 25, 2012 of fiscal 2012 is below the company's budget, primarily 	
because of lower revenues to key customers. Also, fiscal year ended Sept. 24, 	
2011 adjusted EBITDA was below budget by roughly 17%, with 	
weaker-than-expected performance in fiscal 2011 mainly due to lower sales to 	
key customers, and high commodity input and operating costs. 	
Higher-than-expected operating costs have resulted from delays in the 	
company's capacity expansion projects, overhead absorption issues due to 	
lower-than-expected volumes, and additional acquisition costs. As a result, we 	
believe that the company's liquidity position may weaken and that it may not 	
be able to remain in compliance with its covenants through the rest of fiscal 	
2012 when covenant levels become more restrictive each quarter. 	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Shearer's Foods Inc. reflect its 'highly leveraged' financial 	
risk profile given its significant debt burden and our view that the company 	
has 'less than adequate' liquidity and a 'vulnerable' business risk profile. 	
Key credit factors considered in our 'vulnerable' business risk assessment 	
include our belief that the company has a narrow product focus, relatively 	
high customer concentration, exposure to volatile commodity costs, and limited 	
international presence. 	
	
For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate that leverage was roughly 	
7.4x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was about 7%, including $16 	
million preferred stock which we treat as debt for analytical purposes. 	
(Excluding the preferred stock, leverage is closer to 6.9x and FFO to total 	
debt is about 7.5%.) These ratios are in line with our 'highly leveraged' 	
indicative ratios of over 5x leverage and FFO to total debt of less than 12%. 	
Shearer's operating performance continues to be below our expectations. 	
Through the first quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, profitability was hurt by 	
unfavorable mix and material and labor variance at its Hermiston facility. We 	
estimate for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, and through the five months 	
ended Feb. 25, 2012, the company generated negative free operating cash flow, 	
reflecting Shearer's significant capital expenditures in fiscal 2011 and 	
limited operating cash flow generation. The company was previously able to 	
sustain liquidity from a $16 million preferred equity infusion by its 	
financial sponsors in June 2011. However, we are concerned that given the 	
company's continued weak operating performance and continued use of cash, that 	
it may experience a liquidity shortfall within the next 12 months. 	
	
Under our base case forecast, we believe that the company would not be able to 	
comply with its financial covenants in 2012. Our base case scenario 	
assumptions include:	
	
     -- Mid-double-digit revenue growth driven by pricing and growth in most 	
product lines such as kettle, automatic, tortilla, and extruded chips and 	
higher sales to key large customers.	
     -- We assume that the company's EBITDA margin will be about 9%, 	
reflecting lower distribution expenses and selling and general administrative 	
expenses from the company's cost reduction actions taken in 2011, including 	
the closure of the Canadian office. 	
     -- We believe that if sales do not substantially increase during the 	
remainder of fiscal 2012 and EBITDA does not improve concurrently, then the 	
company may continue to generate negative free operating cash flow. Our 	
estimates are after capital expenditures of less than $10 million for fiscal 	
2012, a reduction from about $28 million of capital spending in 2011 and 	
continued working capital use. 	
     -- Minimal debt reduction beyond the company's required annual 	
amortization. 	
     -- No dividends to shareholders.	
	
We believe that the company would need to grow revenues to the 	
high-double-digits and maintain EBITDA margin of at least 9% by fiscal 	
year-end in order to significantly improve its EBITDA, free operating cash 	
flow, and covenant cushion within the next 12 months. Our more conservative 	
forecast assumptions yield leverage of about 5.6x and FFO to total debt of 	
about 12% by the end of fiscal 2012. These results imply that the company will 	
not be able to comply with its current financial covenants, given the rapid 	
step-downs on the senior and total leverage covenants in 2012 and 2013. 	
	
Shearer's is a producer and distributor of co-packed, private-label, and 	
branded snack foods. Privately held, the company is the largest manufacturer 	
of kettle chips in the U.S., and competes within a narrow sector of the $33 	
billion North American snack food industry. In addition to kettle chips, 	
products include potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, multigrain chips, 	
ready-to-eat popcorn, and cheese curls. We believe Shearer's is vulnerable to 	
changes in consumer tastes, given its narrow product focus. Shearer's also has 	
relatively high customer concentration, with its top two customers accounting 	
for about 45% of sales. Given the company's small size, we believe that a 	
change in one of its key customers' strategies could affect its profitability. 	
The company is also exposed to volatile commodity costs. Shearer's commodity 	
exposure (e.g., cooking oils and potatoes) is concentrated in the 	
private-label and branded food business segments, as co-packing has 	
passthrough pricing. We believe that rising commodity costs may further 	
pressure operating performance and that margin preservation will depend on 	
Shearer's ability to pass along price increases mainly to its retail 	
customers. The company also lacks geographic diversity, because only 	
approximately 8% of sales are international.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe that Shearer's has 'less than adequate' liquidity (as defined in 	
our criteria), primarily reflecting our concern that the company will not be 	
able to comply with its financial covenants during the next several quarters. 	
Along with our base case forecast above, this is also based on the following 	
information and assumptions:	
	
     -- Shearer's had about $2.2 million of cash on its balance sheet as of 	
Feb. 25, 2012, a decline from about $6 million at Dec. 31, 2011, reflecting 	
working capital uses of cash. 	
     -- The required annual amortization on Shearer's $119 million senior 	
secured term loan B due 2015 is minimal at about $1.2 million. The term loan B 	
is Shearer's nearest maturity, followed by its $45 million senior subordinated 	
cash and payment-in-kind notes due 2016.	
     -- Both the credit facility and subordinated notes (unrated) contain 	
minimum fixed-charge coverage, maximum senior leverage, and maximum total 	
leverage covenants, and the covenants are less restrictive for the 	
subordinated notes. 	
     -- Although the company was in compliance with its financial covenants 	
for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate cushion levels were 5% or 	
below on all its financial covenants. The total leverage and senior leverage 	
covenants step down quarterly in fiscal 2012 by 0.25x and 0.50x. The 	
fixed-charge coverage covenant will remain at 1.20x through fiscal 2012, with 	
a step-up to 1.25x in December 2012. We believe that the company will be 	
unable to comply with these covenants during the next 12 months. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
The company's senior secured credit facilities are rated 'B-' with a '3' 	
recovery, indicating our expectations for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in 	
the event of a payment default. Please see the report published on June 30, 	
2011 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.	
	
Outlook	
The developing outlook reflects both the possibility of a lower rating if the 	
company is unable to amend its covenants and experiences a technical default 	
and the possibility of a higher rating if the company can improve operating 	
performance and obtain covenant relief. We could lower the ratings if the 	
company is not able to amend or improve the cushion on its financial covenants 	
and subsequently defaults on its financial covenants. Alternatively, we could 	
raise the ratings if the company obtains an amendment and/or improves its 	
operating performance in order to provide adequate covenant cushion and the 	
company is able to improve operating cash flow generation. We believe that a 	
sustained improvement in profitability would require the company to realize 	
its budgeted sales pipeline to its top customers, pass through inflation 	
costs, and improve its Hermiston plant operations. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 	
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 	
     -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
	
Downgraded; Outlook Action	
                                To                 From	
Shearer's Foods Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating        CCC+/Developing/-- B-/Negative/--	
	
Downgraded	
                                To                 From	
Shearer's Foods Inc.	
 Senior Secured                 CCC+               B- 	
    Recovery Rating             3                  3	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

