TEXT-S&P raises Grenada's short-term rating to 'B'
August 28, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Grenada's short-term rating to 'B'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- Grenada's high levels of fiscal and external indebtedness constrain 
the ratings. 
     -- We are affirming our 'B-' long-term foreign and local currency 
sovereign credit ratings on Grenada.
     -- We have revised our methodology for linking short-term and long-term 
ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers. Based on the application of the 
revised criteria, we are raising our short-term ratings on Grenada to 'B' from 
'C'.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that upside potential from 
recently enacted reforms balances downside risks from the external environment.

Rating Action
On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' 
long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Grenada. The 
outlook remains stable. We also raised our short-term ratings on Grenada to 
'B' from 'C'.

Rationale
In our view, several factors constrain the 'B-' rating on Grenada, including 
its high net general government debt--expected to reach 80% of GDP this 
year--and the high external share of public debt, weak external liquidity, 
structurally high current account deficits, externally dependent economic 
growth prospects, and weak political institutions.

The Grenadian economy continues to recover modestly. We expect moderate 
economic growth of 1.5% in 2012, raising per capita GDP to $8,200, and 
moderate average annual inflation of 3%. Stay-over tourist arrivals increased 
7% in 2011, and nutmeg production doubled, reflecting gradual recovery from 
hurricane damage in 2004 and 2005. The risk of potential economic 
deterioration in the U.S. or Europe--important sources of tourist revenues and 
foreign investment--would increase economic stress on the Grenadian economy.  

Risks from Grenada's external debt remain high. Its external debt net of 
liquid assets exceeded 200% of current account receipts--a ratio that is 
higher than those of many Caribbean peers. Lack of capital market access 
limits the government's external financing sources to official entities. 
External liquidity risk is high because of structural current account 
deficits, which were reported at more than 20% of GDP. Grenada's significant 
external financing needs will approach 190% of current account receipts and 
usable reserves this year, and we expect this will be financed by official 
loans and grants. As is common with small open economies, Grenada's external 
accounts are reported with a lag because stocks and flows are difficult to 
reconcile.  

Grenada is part of the eight-member Eastern Caribbean Currency Union. Although 
membership constrains Grenada's own monetary flexibility (as is the case with 
any monetary union), we note that the arrangement has provided members stable 
monetary and financial conditions since 1983. The Eastern Caribbean Central 
Bank (ECCB) has maintained a fixed parity of 2.7 ECCB dollars to US$1.00 since 
inception, even during periods of severe fiscal stress for some of its 
members. We view financial sector conditions in Grenada as better than the 
zone as a whole, and we note that the ECCB was able to close financier Capital 
Bank in 2008 without any systemic spillover effects. 

We expect the general government deficit to approach 5% of GDP in 2012, 
largely because of an increase in government capital expenditure toward 10% of 
GDP that follows three years of low public-sector investment and a decline in 
construction-sector employment. The government expects to finance 50% of the 
capital budget from local revenue and treasury bills, 25% from grants, and 25% 
from official loans. Debt service costs will be an estimated 14% of revenues 
this year and will rise over the next few years as the interest coupon on 
Grenada's consolidated bond due in 2025 (currently 4.5%) steps up 
incrementally.

The change in the short-term rating to 'B' from 'C' results from the revision 
of Standard & Poor's criteria on the linkage between long-term and short-term 
ratings for sovereigns. According to our revised criteria, the short-term 
rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term rating on the 
sovereign by applying a linkage that is consistent with that applied to 
corporate entities with "strong or adequate" liquidity. (See table 1 in 
"Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And 
Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012.)

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that--unlike some other Caribbean 
nations--the servicing of the Grenadian government's commercial external debt 
will not become an issue in the general election, which must be called by 
mid-2013 and may be called this year. We could lower the ratings if funding 
becomes more difficult either for the government borrowing requirement or for 
the nation's external financing needs. Conversely, we could raise the ratings 
if the government raises its primary fiscal balance so that its debt is placed 
on a downward trajectory and the country's weak external position strengthens.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For 
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012
     -- Grenada, Aug. 31, 2011
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
                                        To                 From
Grenada
 Sovereign Credit Rating                B-/Stable/B        B-/Stable/C

Ratings Affirmed

Grenada
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment   BBB-               
 Senior Unsecured
  Local Currency                        B-                 
  Recovery Rating                       4                  

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
