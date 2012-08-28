TEXT-Fitch affirms Western & Southern ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Aug 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Western & Southern Financial Group (W&SFG) at 'AA-'and the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA' for W&SFG's wholly owned life insurance subsidiaries (see detailed ratings list below). The Rating Outlook is Stable. Today's rating actions reflect Fitch's view that W&SFG's risk-adjusted capitalization remains extremely strong, leverage is low, coverage is strong, and earnings and profitability have been stable and in line with expectations. Fitch views the statutory capitalization of W&SFG's insurance subsidiaries as extremely strong. Fitch estimates that the combined risk-based capital (RBC) of Western & Southern Life Ins. Co. (WSLIC) and Lafayette Life Ins. Co. (Lafayette) was 489% as of June 30, 2012, and anticipates that it will be in the 480% range at the end of 2012. Fitch expects RBC to remain in the 470% to 480% range over the medium term. Consolidated operating leverage is below 6 times (x), among the lowest in the Fitch universe. W&SFG's financial leverage of 9% as of June 30, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2011 is very low and in line with rating expectations. Relatively low leverage continues to be Fitch's primary rationale for the narrow notching between the holding company IDR and the insurance company IFS rating. Outstanding debt is concentrated at the holding company and consists of two issues with maturities in excess of 20 years. The group's total financing and commitments ratio (TFC) declined to 0.4x at the end of 2011 due to a reduction in securities lending activities and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) borrowing. Fitch views W&SFG's debt service capabilities and overall liquidity as very strong. GAAP coverage of interest expense is strong at 11x as of June 30, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2011. Based on statutory dividend capacity in the $369 million range and holding company cash and liquid assets of $500 million, statutory interest coverage and cash interest coverage is estimated to be 13x and 17x, respectively, which is very strong. Fitch's primary concern continues to be the group's exposure to interest rate risk given the predominance of fixed annuities in its liability structure. Annuity spreads, which are the primary driver of the group's earnings, are expected to improve in 2012 and 2013 as blocks of multi-year rate guarantee annuities mature and reset to lower rates. The blocks still have 3% minimum rate guarantees, so the contracts are not expected to lapse. Approximately 25% of the company's fixed deferred annuity portfolio is out of the surrender charge period and subject to disintermediation risk if interest rates spike up. Fitch believes the group is monitoring and managing this risk closely, and has more than enough liquidity available to meet potential outflows. Fitch also notes that the interest rate risk is somewhat mitigated by W&SFG's below-average exposure to equity market volatility on the liability side, due to only modest exposure to variable annuity living and death benefit guarantees. Absent the expansion of W&SFG's market position and size/scale, key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include: --A reduction in the company's concentration in spread-based fixed annuity products, which currently account for about 70% of policyholder liabilities; --Risky asset ratio below 100%; --Operating leverage ratio maintained below 8x. Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include: --RBC falls significantly below 400% on a sustained basis; --Financial leverage is maintained above 15%; --GAAP EBIT coverage falls below 7x; --TFC ratio increases to above 0.8x. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Western & Southern Financial Group: --IDR at 'AA-'; --5.75% senior notes due 2033 at 'A+'; --5.75% senior notes due 2034 at 'A+'. Western and Southern Life Insurance Company; Western-Southern Life Assurance Company; Columbus Life Insurance Company; Integrity Life Insurance Company; National Integrity Life Insurance Company; Lafayette Life Insurance Company. --IFS at 'AA'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)