TEXT-S&P revises LeasePlan Corp NV outlook to positive

Overview -- On Aug. 27, 2012, we revised to positive from stable our outlooks on Volkswagen AG (VW AG) and its subsidiary Volkswagen Bank AG (VW Bank), the 50% owner of LeasePlan Corporation N.V (LeasePlan). -- We view LeasePlan as a strategically important subsidiary of VW Bank, and therefore believe that the bank would receive extraordinary support from its owner in case of need. -- We are revising the outlook on LeasePlan to positive from stable and affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' ratings on the bank. -- The positive outlook mirrors that on LeasePlan's direct and ultimate parent, VW Bank. Rating Action On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on LeasePlan Corporation N.V (LeasePlan) to positive from stable and affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on the bank. Rationale The outlook revision follows the same action on German automotive group Volkswagen AG (VW AG; A-/Positive/A-2) and its core captive finance arm Volkswagen Bank GmbH (VW Bank; A-/Positive/A-2), Leaseplan's direct 50% owner (see "Volkswagen AG Outlook To Positive On Porsche Integration And Strong Operating Performance; Ratings Affirmed At 'A-/A-2'," published on Aug. 27, 2012). We consider LeasePlan to be a "strategically important" subsidiary of VW Bank, because it is a significant earnings contributor to its parent, and provides material business and geographic diversity to VW Bank's purely captive business model. In addition, we believe that VW Bank would provide extraordinary support to LeasePlan in case of stress, as it has done in the past, although we don't believe such support will be needed in the foreseeable future. Although our assessment of potential group support could lead to three notches of uplift over LeasePlan's 'bbb-' stand-alone credit profile (SACP), we currently limit the uplift to two notches because we do not equalize the ratings on a "strategically important" subsidiary with the ratings on its parent, according to our criteria. The outlook revision indicates that we would upgrade LeasePlan by one notch following an upgrade of VW Bank, because we would start factoring in the three notches of group support we generally assign to "strategically important" subsidiaries. The remaining 50% stake in LeasePlan is owned by Fleet Investment B.V (not rated), the investment vehicle of Mr. Friedrich Von Metzler, a prominent German banker. However, we view this as financial participation and therefore consider that support is derived exclusively from VW Bank. Our ratings on LeasePlan reflect its 'bbb+' anchor, which we assess based on a blended approach of economic risk in the countries where LeasePlan operates. The ratings also reflect our assessment of the bank's "weak" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "below average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. Outlook The positive outlook on LeasePlan mirrors that on its 50%-parent VW Bank. An upgrade of VW Bank would likely result in an upgrade of LeasePlan, assuming no changes in LeasePlan's SACP, because we would factor in an extra notch of parental support into our ratings on the bank. We would likely revise our outlook on LeasePlan to stable if the bank is unable to maintain its currently strong capitalization. This could result from higher residual value adjustments than we currently expect that would weaken earnings, or more aggressive capital management, notably if the bank enters into acquisitions. Any weakening of LeasePlan's current liquidity metrics would also weigh negatively on the ratings. We view LeasePlan's conservative liquidity management as crucial to its credit quality, because we expect the bank's funding profile to remain wholesale-oriented and foresee continued tensions in the funding markets in 2012-2013. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Positive/A-2 SACP bbb- Anchor bbb+ Business Position Weak (-2) Capital and Earnings Strong (+1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Below average and Adequate (-1) Support +2 GRE Support 0 Group Support +2 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Volkswagen AG Outlook To Positive On Porsche Integration And Strong Operating Performance; Ratings Affirmed At 'A-/A-2', Aug. 27, 2012 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From LeasePlan Corporation N.V. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Positive/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2 Ratings Affirmed LeasePlan Corporation N.V. Senior Unsecured BBB+ Commercial Paper A-2 LeasePlan Australia Ltd. Senior Unsecured* BBB+ Commercial Paper* A-2 LeasePlan Finance N.V. (Dublin Branch) Senior Unsecured* BBB+ Commercial Paper* A-2 LeasePlan New Zealand Ltd. Commercial Paper* A-2 *Guaranteed by LeasePlan Corporation N.V. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)