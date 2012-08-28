FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P may raise Costco Wholesale Corp ratings
August 28, 2012

TEXT-S&P may raise Costco Wholesale Corp ratings

Overview
     -- U.S. warehouse club operator Costco's strong profitability and
debt reduction result in meaningful improvement of credit metrics.
     -- We are revising Costco's financial risk profile to "minimal" from 
"modest."
     -- We are placing all ratings, including the 'A+' corporate credit 
rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.

Rating Action
On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, 
including it's 'A+' corporate credit rating, on Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco 
Wholesale Corp. on CreditWatch with positive implications.  

Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects our revision of Costco's financial risk 
profile to "minimal" from "modest." This revision reflects meaningful 
improvement of credit metrics. At May 6, 2012, total debt to EBITDA was only 
0.9x while EBITDA coverage of interest improved to 16.7x and funds from 
operations to total debt improved to 88.9%. We do not expect significant 
additional debt reduction as Costco's $1.1 billion senior notes are due in 
2017; however, we believe that further modest improvement of these measures 
will result from profitability gains. 

We assess Costco's business risk profile as "strong," reflecting its leading 
position as the largest membership warehouse club in the U.S., its narrow but 
stable operating margins, strong membership renewal rate, and our expectation 
for profitability gains over the next two years. We anticipate that Costco's 
strategy of focusing on necessities and lower prices will continue to propel 
sales and profitability, leading to consistently healthy cash flow generation 
and strong credit measures.

CreditWatch
The CreditWatch placement reflects our expectation that we could raise our 
ratings on Costco in the next three months following our re-evaluation of the 
company's business strategy and future financial policies.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- 2008 Corp Criteria - Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

Ratings List

Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
Costco Wholesale Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                A+/Watch Pos/A-1   A+/Stable/A-1
 Senior Unsecured                       A+/Watch Pos       A+
 Subordinated                           A/Watch Pos        A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
