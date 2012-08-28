TEXT-Fitch affirms State of New York Mortgage Agency

Aug 28 - Fitch Ratings affirms the State of New York Mortgage Agency (SONYMA) mortgage insurance fund’s (MIF) insurance accounts as follows: --$3.067 billion in risk in force (RIF) and commitments in the project pool account (special account) at ‘AA-'; --$493.1 million in risk in force (RIF) and commitments in the single family pool insurance account (single family account) at ‘AA+'. The Rating Outlook for the project pool account is Negative. The Outlook for the single family account is Stable. SECURITY The Mortgage Insurance Fund is secured by all the surtax receipts and reserves in the State of New York Mortgage Insurance Fund. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG RISK-TO-CAPITAL RATIOS: The project and single-family accounts still maintain relatively low risk-to-capital ratios; FINANCIAL SUPPORT: The state continued its financial support in the form of mortgage recording tax surcharge receipts (surtax receipts) of $83 million in 2012. However SONYMA will transfer a $100 million back to the State’s general fund in the next few months. STRONG RESERVES: All reserves are invested in highly-rated, liquid assets. HISTORICALLY STRONG: Loan losses have historically been low relative to the amount of risk insured. DECREASED SNF RISK: The riskiest form of multi-family property, special needs facilities (SNFs), has decreased to 7% of the portfolio in 2012 from 20% in 2007. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION INCREASING RISK-TO-CAPITAL TRENDS: Surtax receipts remained low, albeit 22% greater than in 2011, and SONYMA will transfer a $100 million out of excess reserves. Continued transfers will drain excess reserve accounts and continue the trend of increased risk-to-capital ratios as more commitments are made. CONTINUED STATE HOUSING PRESSURES: Continued state housing pressures could continue to impact surtax receipts levels and subsequently reduce MIF revenue and increase risk-to-capital ratios. INCREASED LOAN LOSSES: Although performance has historically been strong, an increase in delinquencies could result in higher loan losses from higher claim payments. CREDIT PROFILE On April 27, 2012, Fitch affirmed SONYMA’s ratings using the agency’s year-end (March 31) cash flow estimates and transfer plans in its analysis. Since the last review, Fitch has received SONYMA’s actual year-end numbers and confirmation of planned transfers. Today’s rating actions reflect the updates from the April estimates. The MIF was created in 1978 as a separate operating unit of SONYMA and is made up of two accounts: the project pool account and the single-family account. The project pool account primarily insures mortgages on multi-family housing, cooperative housing, and housing for the elderly. To a smaller extent, the project pool account insures mortgages on special needs facilities (SNFs), elderly assisted-living residences, and retail and community service projects. The single-family account provides primary and pool insurance for single-family houses throughout the state of New York. Current reserve policies require MIF to maintain reserves at a minimum of 20% of insured risk on all policies in force and commitments outstanding, with SNF projects requiring 40% of risk. Additionally, MIF must reserve 100% of a project’s liability on any project filing a claim. As of March 31, 2012, the project pool account’s risk-to-capital ratio is 2.42x, which is an increase from 2.27x in 2011. The single-family account’s risk-to-capital ratio decreased to 2.07x in 2012 from 2.15x in 2011. The increase in the project pool account’s risk-to-capital ratio is mainly due to the state’s required transfer of $100 million out of the project pool’s excess reserve account. The state’s ability to redirect MIF’s excess reserve funds to its general fund account is an ongoing credit concern. Continuous transfers to the state’s general fund could potentially drain excess reserve accounts and increase risk-to-capital ratios. The MIF’s sources of revenues are in the form of mortgage recording tax surcharge receipts, investment earnings, fees, and premiums. MIF’s main source of revenue is mortgage surtax receipts, which were $83 million as of fiscal year ending March 31, 2012. The mortgage surtax receipts are collected by the county and then appropriately distributed to MIF on a monthly basis. The amount of mortgage recording surtax receipts received have fluctuated in recent years yielding a high of $198 million in 2008 and a low of $65 million in 2001. The $83 million for 2012 is a 22% increase from the $69 million received in 2011. Although both amounts are lower than years prior to 2009, access to such amounts reflects the state’s ongoing commitment to the fund. Credit concerns revolve around potential decreases in surtax receipts, as well as the state’s ability to redirect excess funds to its general fund account. As of March 31, 2012 the project pool account had 939 policies in force covering $2.2 billion in risk. Additionally, the project pool account had 232 commitments outstanding which totaled $792 million in risk. This gives the project pool account a total risk of $3 billion in 2012, which is an increase from the $2.9 billion in risk insured as of March 31, 2011. The increase in risk is attributable to the recent increase in demand for SONYMA loans which is reflective of low interest rates and low housing prices. With increased volumes expected to continue, more pressure is put on MIF to increase reserves and rely on mortgage surtax receipts. The project pool account currently has $1.270 billion in reserves which includes required reserves for PIF and commitments as well as excess reserves containing cumulative retained earnings. The project pool account has a risk-to-capital ratio of 2.42x when factoring all reserves. The project pool account has relatively low historical losses that total $118 million in aggregate claims paid since inception in 1985. This $118 million represents only 4% of PIF and commitment risk outstanding as of March 31, 2012. Additionally, a positive credit factor has been the decrease in risk of special needs facilities within the project pool account portfolio in comparison to previous years. Special needs facilities are the riskiest form of multifamily property due to their heavy reliance upon New York’s Medicaid reimbursement system for funds. Within the current policies in force, there are 18 SNF facilities. Additionally, insured amounts are $208 million which is 7% of total PIF risk. Although remaining the same from last year, the risk amount is a significant decrease from 2007 when SNFs accounted for 20% of PIF risk. Overall, the credit concerns over SNFs are somewhat mitigated by the 40% reserve requirements on SNFs, their decreased proportion to total risk in comparison to previous years, and the lack of any additional SNFs in commitments. As of March 31, 2012 the single-family account had a combined risk insured of $489.5 million. The single-family account consists of two smaller accounts: primary insurance and pool insurance. The pool insurance account consists of 35 pool insurance policies covering 32,447 loans. The 35 pool policies cover an aggregate mortgage amount of $3.1 billion, with an aggregate loss limit set at $433 million. The primary insurance account has 1,583 policies in force covering $56.5 million in risk as of March 31, 2012. In addition, the primary insurance account has 88 commitments totaling $3.5 million in risk. The single-family account currently has a combined $238 million in reserves, which includes required reserves for both primary and pool accounts as well as excess reserves containing cumulative retaining earnings. The single-family account has a risk-to-capital ratio of 2.07x when factoring in all reserves, which is a decrease from 2.15x in March 31, 2011. The single-family account has also had low historical losses which total $28.7 million in aggregate claims paid. This $28.7 million represents only 5.8% of PIF and commitment risk outstanding as of March 31, 2012.