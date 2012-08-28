FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 28, 2012 / 9:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P may cut Deltek 'BB-' rating

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. enterprise software application provider for project-focused 
businesses Deltek, announced yesterday that it has entered into a definitive 
agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Thoma Bravo LLC in an all-cash 
transaction for approximately $1.1 billion.
     -- We are placing our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Deltek on 
CreditWatch with negative implications, given the substantial leverage the 
transaction will place on the company if completed as currently contemplated.
     -- We have not placed the company's existing senior secured credit 
facilities on CreditWatch, as we expect this debt to be repaid in full as part 
of the acquisition.

Rating Action
On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB-' 
corporate credit rating on Herdon, Va.-based Deltek Inc. on CreditWatch with 
negative implications due to the announcement of its prospective leveraged 
buyout (LBO) by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC.

We have not placed the company's existing senior secured credit facilities on 
CreditWatch as we expect the amount outstanding on the existing credit 
facilities to be fully repaid with proceeds from the proposed new senior 
secured debt facilities and/or new equity investment.

Rationale
Deltek outlined in an 8K filed yesterday with the Securities and Exchange 
Commission that lenders have committed to provide up to $680 million of senior 
secured debt facilities to help partially fund the LBO. The proposed financing 
consists of a first-lien senior secured revolver of up to $30 million, a 
first-lien senior secured term loan of up to $425 million, and a second-lien 
term loan of up to $225 million. Based on the maximum commitment levels, 
Deltek's pro forma leverage could rise to as much as 9.0x, from 2.7x on June 
30, 2012. Given this potential significant increase in leverage and our 
current "weak" business risk profile assessment for Deltek, we expect to lower 
the company's corporate credit rating by at least one notch, depending on the 
final capital structure at the close of the transaction. 

Deltek is a provider of enterprise software applications (enterprise resource 
planning ) and services for project-focused businesses. The company sells 
to all sizes of enterprises, but targets small-to-midsize businesses (SMBs) 
and has a large number of customers in the government contracting and 
architectural & engineering (A&E) markets. The company also serves other 
professional services verticals such as the accounting, legal, consulting, and 
advertising industries.

Deltek had revenues of just over $340 million and adjusted EBITDA of just over 
$75 million for the last 12 months ended June 30, 2012. Free operating cash 
flow was just shy of $50 million for this same period. The company has 
"adequate" liquidity, with cash on hand of about $40 million and full revolver 
availability at June 30, 2012. (For the complete corporate credit rating 
analysis, please see the summary analysis on Deltek, published March 29, 2012, 
on Ratings Direct).    

CreditWatch
Standard & Poor's will meet with both management and the new owners to review 
the final capital structure and discuss future business strategies and 
financial policies to determine the corporate credit, issue-level, and 
recovery ratings. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter 
of 2012.

Ratings List

Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
Deltek Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Watch Neg/--   BB-/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged

Deltek Inc.
 Senior Secured                         BB+                
   Recovery Rating                      1

