TEXT-S&P may cut Deltek 'BB-' rating

Overview -- U.S. enterprise software application provider for project-focused businesses Deltek, announced yesterday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Thoma Bravo LLC in an all-cash transaction for approximately $1.1 billion. -- We are placing our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Deltek on CreditWatch with negative implications, given the substantial leverage the transaction will place on the company if completed as currently contemplated. -- We have not placed the company's existing senior secured credit facilities on CreditWatch, as we expect this debt to be repaid in full as part of the acquisition. Rating Action On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Herdon, Va.-based Deltek Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications due to the announcement of its prospective leveraged buyout (LBO) by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC. We have not placed the company's existing senior secured credit facilities on CreditWatch as we expect the amount outstanding on the existing credit facilities to be fully repaid with proceeds from the proposed new senior secured debt facilities and/or new equity investment. Rationale Deltek outlined in an 8K filed yesterday with the Securities and Exchange Commission that lenders have committed to provide up to $680 million of senior secured debt facilities to help partially fund the LBO. The proposed financing consists of a first-lien senior secured revolver of up to $30 million, a first-lien senior secured term loan of up to $425 million, and a second-lien term loan of up to $225 million. Based on the maximum commitment levels, Deltek's pro forma leverage could rise to as much as 9.0x, from 2.7x on June 30, 2012. Given this potential significant increase in leverage and our current "weak" business risk profile assessment for Deltek, we expect to lower the company's corporate credit rating by at least one notch, depending on the final capital structure at the close of the transaction. Deltek is a provider of enterprise software applications (enterprise resource planning ) and services for project-focused businesses. The company sells to all sizes of enterprises, but targets small-to-midsize businesses (SMBs) and has a large number of customers in the government contracting and architectural & engineering (A&E) markets. The company also serves other professional services verticals such as the accounting, legal, consulting, and advertising industries. Deltek had revenues of just over $340 million and adjusted EBITDA of just over $75 million for the last 12 months ended June 30, 2012. Free operating cash flow was just shy of $50 million for this same period. The company has "adequate" liquidity, with cash on hand of about $40 million and full revolver availability at June 30, 2012. (For the complete corporate credit rating analysis, please see the summary analysis on Deltek, published March 29, 2012, on Ratings Direct). CreditWatch Standard & Poor's will meet with both management and the new owners to review the final capital structure and discuss future business strategies and financial policies to determine the corporate credit, issue-level, and recovery ratings. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2012. Related Criteria And Research -- Industry Economic Outlook: Despite Economic Headwinds, Global Technology Shows Balanced Ratings Trend, July 9, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, June 29, 2012 -- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From Deltek Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/-- BB-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Deltek Inc. Senior Secured BB+ Recovery Rating 1