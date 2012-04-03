FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2012 / 9:31 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Neonenergia and units

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    Overview	
     -- Despite some weakening of credit metrics, Neoenergia and its 	
subsidiaries have maintained strong cash generation and adequate liquidity.	
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' global scale and 'brAAA' national scale 	
corporate credit ratings on Neoenergia, Coelba, Celpe, and Cosern.	
     -- The outlook is stable, based on our expectation that the group will 	
maintain strong liquidity and cash flow generation while making significant 	
investments and implementing the third tariff review cycle in 2013.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its corporate 	
credit rating on Neoenergia S.A. and its subsidiaries Companhia de 	
Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia (Coelba), Companhia Energetica de Pernambuco - 	
Celpe, and Companhia Energetica do Rio Grande do Norte (Cosern), at 'BBB-' on 	
the global scale and 'brAAA' on the national scale. The outlook is stable. At 	
the same time, we affirmed our issue-level ratings on Termopernambuco S.A. and 	
Itapebi Geracao de Energia S.A. at 'brAA+', based on the unconditional and 	
irrevocable guarantee that Neoenergia, as parent company, provides.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Neoenergia and its operational subsidiaries (the group) reflect 	
its strong financial performance, favorable growth prospects for its 	
concession areas, stable regulatory framework, and prudent financial policy. 	
In our view, these factors mitigate the group's challenges to implementing its 	
significant investment plan for the next five years, including large 	
generation projects and the implementation of the third tariff review cycle in 	
2013.	
	
We analyze Neoenergia on a consolidated basis because we believe that the 	
group adopts an integrated financial strategy and that the holding company is 	
very active in managing its subsidiaries. We also evaluate the stand-alone 	
credit profile (SACP) of the subsidiaries Coelba, Celpe, and Cosern not only 	
by taking into account their individual concession areas, operating 	
efficiency, and financial profiles, but also by assuming that being part of 	
the Neoenergia group improves their financial flexibility.	
	
We assess the group's business risk profile and the stand-alone business risk 	
profile of its subsidiaries as "satisfactory," as our criteria define it, due 	
to the effective way in which the group has integrated the operations of its 	
electricity generation and distribution businesses, capturing synergies and 	
consistently improving quality indicators. Despite the group's challenging 	
concession areas, indicators for the service quality and profitability of its 	
distribution companies compare well with those of its peers in the energy 	
sector.	
	
The group has the exclusive concession to distribute electricity in the states 	
of Bahia, Rio Grande do Norte, and Pernambuco, where electricity demand is 	
projected to continue growing faster than national economic growth, helped by 	
an increasing middle class and social programs in the region. The customer 	
base is primarily residential, representing more than 30% of the group's gross 	
revenues. Conversely, the group's concession areas require large investments 	
to maintain efficient services and to expand the infrastructure network. We 	
have revised our previous base-case scenario, adjusting it for a slowdown in 	
economic growth, an increase in provisions for doubtful debtors, and a 	
reduction in operating margins with the implementation of the third tariff 	
reset methodology in 2013. Although we believe that provisions for doubtful 	
debtors will revert after the company registers the majority of the 2 million 	
customers that have lost their social subsidy on electric rates, we assumed 	
higher provisions in the coming two years.	
	
We assess the group's financial risk profile as "intermediate" based on its 	
prudent and efficient financial policy. Prudent management practices and a 	
strong cash position have resulted in robust cash flow protection measures and 	
access to debt markets under favorable conditions. However, given the impact 	
of higher provisions and a slowdown in economic growth, our revised 	
projections indicate that the group will show weaker credit metrics in the 	
coming two years, though remaining in line with the rating category, with 	
total consolidated adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 2.5x to 2.7x and funds 	
from operations (FFO) to total consolidated debt above 30%. The solid capital 	
structure and adequate liquidity are important strengths for rating stability 	
and to support the group's aggressive expansion strategy.	
	
Liquidity	
We assess Neoenergia's consolidated and subsidiaries' liquidity as "adequate." 	
The group has maintained large cash holdings, and as of Dec. 31, 2011, it had 	
Brazilian reais (R$) 4.3 billion in liquid assets (75% of the total being at 	
the holding company level), which was more than sufficient to cover its R$1.2 	
billion in short-term consolidated maturities. The group also has a long-term 	
credit line with Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico Social (BNDES) to 	
fund capital investments. In general, the group has good financial 	
flexibility, as its history of frequent access to debt and capital markets 	
shows.	
	
For 2012, we expect consolidated capital expenditures to reach about R$3.8 	
billion, to be funded through the credit line with BNDES and other long-term 	
credit facilities, debt issuances, and internally generated funds. As a result 	
of its robust capital expenditure plan for the next few years, we expect some 	
pressure on the group's free operating cash flow in the next three to four 	
years, but this will improve gradually as new-generation assets start 	
operations and contribute to cash flow. Although the group's cash position can 	
oscillate depending on its near-term investment strategy, we don't believe it 	
will fall below R$1.5 billion to R$2 billion. We expect consolidated sources 	
of liquidity to be about 1.4x to 1.7x uses in the next two years.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, despite some additional 	
pressure on credit metrics in the coming two years, the solid balance sheet of 	
the group and its capacity to adjust operations quickly to new regulatory 	
requirements will support the ratings on Neoenergia and subsidiaries. We would 	
see minimum consolidated liquidity position of about R$1.5 billion to R$2.0 	
billion, and adequate financing for new projects, as indicators that the group 	
is maintaining its commitment to a strong capital structure and financial 	
profile. Ratings stability also depends on maintaining consolidated total debt 	
to EBITDA of less than 3x and FFO to total debt of more than 30%. We could 	
downgrade the group if credit metrics deteriorate further and liquidity falls 	
from its adequate level, reflecting aggressive acquisition or dividend 	
distribution strategies that we have not factored into the ratings. We don't 	
expect to raise the global scale ratings in the near term, given the 	
significant capital spending to which the group has already committed in the 	
next few years.	
	
Ratings List	
 	
Ratings Affirmed	
 	
Neoenergia S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating	
  Global Scale                          BBB-/Stable/--	
  National Scale                        brAAA/Stable/--	
 	
Companhia Energetica de Pernambuco (CELPE)	
 Corporate Credit Rating	
  Global Scale                          BBB-/Stable/--	
  National Scale                        brAAA/Stable/--	
 Senior Unsecured	
  National Scale                        brAAA	
 	
Companhia Energetica do Rio Grande do Norte	
 Corporate Credit Rating	
  Global Scale                          BBB-/Stable/--	
  National Scale                        brAAA/Stable/--	
 	
 Senior Unsecured	
  National Scale                        brAAA	
 	
Companhia de Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia	
 Corporate Credit Rating	
  Global Scale                          BBB-/Stable/--	
  National Scale                        brAAA/Stable/--	
 Senior Unsecured	
  National Scale                        brAAA	
 	
Termopernambuco S.A.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  National Scale                        brAA+	
 	
Itapebi Geracao de Energia S.A.	
 Subordinated	
  National Scale                        brAA+	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

