TEXT-Fitch on Spanish SF transactions

April 3 - Fitch Ratings has placed 18 tranches of seven Spanish structured finance (SF) transactions on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and downgraded one. A full list of rating actions is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. The rating actions reflect the transactions' exposure to Banco Cooperativo Espanol (BCE; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2') which continues to serve as bank account, hedging provider and/or paying agent. The remedial actions expected following the downgrade of the entity (see 'Fitch Downgrades CECA and Banco Cooperativo to 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative' dated 08 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com) have not been fully implemented. The agency's understanding of the transaction documents is that remedial actions should have been implemented by now to adequately mitigate the increased counterparty risk. For exposures that cannot be addressed by collateralisation (e.g. issuer account banks), Fitch's criteria envisages remedial action being completed within 30 calendar days of the downgrade trigger event. Fitch understands that the transaction parties intend to remedy the increased counterparty exposure resulting from the downgrade of BCE. The large number of affected counterparty positions has increased the length of time to complete remedial actions. While effective remedial action has been taken for some 23 transactions, others have yet to see this process completed and therefore the tranches rated above the rating of BCE have been placed on RWN. Fitch will continue to monitor the progress made towards completion of the remedial action and expects to resolve the RWN within six weeks. Resolution of the RWN will depend upon the implementation of appropriate remedial action, which could potentially lead to the affirmation of the notes, while failure to take such action could result in material downgrades. The parties to Rural Hipotecario XII have altered the terms of the documentation such that the counterparty triggers of 'A'/'F1' have been replaced by triggers of 'BBB+'/'F2'. Fitch's counterparty criteria indicates a minimum counterparty rating threshold of 'A'/'F1' for SF notes rated above 'A+sf'. Fitch has therefore downgraded the senior tranche of this transaction from 'AA-sf' to 'A+sf' in line with the revised trigger.