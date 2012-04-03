FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Molson Coors outlook to negative
April 3, 2012

TEXT-S&P revises Molson Coors outlook to negative

Overview	
     -- On April 2, 2012, we placed our ratings on Argentina-based cement 	
producer Loma Negra's main shareholder, InterCement, and its ultimate parent, 	
Camargo, on CreditWatch with negative implications, after Camargo announced 	
its public offer to acquire the remaining 67% of Portugal-based Cimpor.	
     -- This CreditWatch placement does not affect our assessment of potential 	
support to Loma Negra from InterCement.	
     -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Loma Negra.	
     -- The outlook remains stable, reflecting our view of Loma Negra's 	
strategic importance to InterCement and the sufficiency of economic incentives 	
for the latter to support its Argentine operations.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' 	
corporate credit rating on Argentina-based cement producer Loma Negra S.A. The 	
outlook remains stable.	
	
Rationale	
On April 2, 2012, we placed Loma Negra's main shareholder, InterCement Brasil 	
S.A. (BB/Watch Neg/--), and its ultimate parent, Camargo Correa S.A. (BB/Watch 	
Neg/--), on CreditWatch with negative implications, after Camargo announced 	
its public offer to acquire the remaining 67% of Cimpor Cimentos de Portugal 	
S.G.P.S. S.A. (BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3). This CreditWatch placement does not affect 	
our assessment of potential support to Loma Negra from InterCement, which we 	
believe would provide further support if necessary because of Loma Negra's 	
strategic importance to it. InterCement fully and unconditionally guarantees 	
approximately 77% of Loma Negra's debt, as of Dec. 31, 2011.	
	
We assess Loma Negra's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) as 'b', reflecting 	
the inherent risks of operating in Argentina, the volatile nature of the 	
cement industry, the company's limited product diversification, and some 	
currency mismatch. Loma Negra's good market position as the largest cement 	
producer in Argentina by market share and installed capacity, and its 	
competitive cost structure benefiting from convenient access to raw materials 	
and logistic integration, partially mitigate these factors. We assess Loma 	
Negra's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and its financial risk profile 	
as "aggressive."	
	
Our local currency rating on Loma Negra is one notch above that on the 	
Republic of Argentina (B/Stable/B) and its transfer and convertibility risk 	
assessment, reflecting the above-mentioned parent support.	
	
In 2011, Loma Negra continued to benefit from economic growth in Argentina to 	
achieve stronger credit metrics. In 2011, the company's funds from operations 	
(FFO) to total debt, EBITDA interest coverage, and total debt to EBITDA 	
reached 50.1%, 7.6x, and 1.5x, respectively, from 34.4%, 7.6x, and 1.7x in 	
2010.	
	
For the next two years, assuming a gradual devaluation of the Argentine peso, 	
a 10% increase in volumes sold, and moderate pass-through of higher operating 	
costs into final prices, we believe the company should be able to post FFO to 	
total debt of about 30% and total debt to EBITDA of less than 2x. The company 	
will probably report negative free operating cash flow as it continues to 	
increase its capital expenditures, which we expect to be about $90 million in 	
2012, mostly to increase production and mitigate environmental impacts at 	
existing plants. Loma Negra's capital structure is relatively moderate, with 	
an average debt-to-capitalization ratio of 50% and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 	
1.5x for the past three years.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe that Loma Negra currently has "adequate" liquidity to meet its 	
needs in 2012. We consider several aspects in our liquidity assessment:	
	
     -- Sources exceeding uses by at least 1.2x in 2012 (assuming capital 	
expenditures that it could reduce significantly or postpone if principal 	
refinancing risk rises);	
     -- Maintenance of compliance with its covenants, even if EBITDA declined 	
by 15%; and	
     -- Good financial flexibility, a sound relationship with its banks, and 	
likely shareholder support if needed.	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had cash holdings and short-term liquid 	
investments of about $35 million, compared with short-term debt of $72 	
million. In 2012, Loma Negra could generate FFO in excess of $100 million. We 	
expect the company to continue to rely on refinancing its principal maturities 	
(or even increase its debt), given its capital expenditures plan of up to $90 	
million and dividend distributions of about $100 million. However, it enjoys 	
flexibility to adjust its capital expenditures and dividends in case debt 	
refinancing conditions should worsen.	
	
Loma Negra faces a contingency related to fines that antitrust authorities 	
have imposed on several cement companies. In our base-case scenario, we don't 	
incorporate any cash disbursements related to this contingency. In July 2005, 	
the Argentine antitrust authority, the National Competition Defense 	
Commission, assessed fines against the cement companies in response to 	
anticompetitive practices aimed at fixing prices and market share. Loma Negra 	
has appealed its fine, which originally was about $45 million. In case of an 	
unfavorable ruling, we believe that Loma Negra would be able to pay the fine 	
with a combination of internal sources, by reducing its capital expenditures 	
and dividends, and external sources, by incurring additional debt, without 	
hurting its credit quality.	
	
Outlook	
We base our stable outlook on Loma Negra on our view of its continuing 	
strategic importance to InterCement, which we believe will continue to have 	
sufficient economic incentives to support its Argentine operations, even under 	
a severe sovereign default scenario. We might lower the ratings if we believe 	
that shareholder support for Loma Negra has changed, or if the company's 	
financial policy becomes more aggressive. An upgrade is unlikely because of 	
the company's operating concentration in Argentina and the country's still 	
challenging business environment.	
	
Ratings List	
 	
Ratings Affirmed	
 	
Loma Negra C.I.A.S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--	
 Senior Unsecured	
  Global Scale                          BB/Watch Neg*	
  National Scale                        raAAA/Stable	
 	
*Guaranteed by InterCement Brasil S.A.

