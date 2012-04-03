TEXT-S&P revises Molson Coors outlook to negative

Overview -- On April 2, 2012, we placed our ratings on Argentina-based cement producer Loma Negra's main shareholder, InterCement, and its ultimate parent, Camargo, on CreditWatch with negative implications, after Camargo announced its public offer to acquire the remaining 67% of Portugal-based Cimpor. -- This CreditWatch placement does not affect our assessment of potential support to Loma Negra from InterCement. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Loma Negra. -- The outlook remains stable, reflecting our view of Loma Negra's strategic importance to InterCement and the sufficiency of economic incentives for the latter to support its Argentine operations. Rating Action On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Argentina-based cement producer Loma Negra S.A. The outlook remains stable. Rationale On April 2, 2012, we placed Loma Negra's main shareholder, InterCement Brasil S.A. (BB/Watch Neg/--), and its ultimate parent, Camargo Correa S.A. (BB/Watch Neg/--), on CreditWatch with negative implications, after Camargo announced its public offer to acquire the remaining 67% of Cimpor Cimentos de Portugal S.G.P.S. S.A. (BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3). This CreditWatch placement does not affect our assessment of potential support to Loma Negra from InterCement, which we believe would provide further support if necessary because of Loma Negra's strategic importance to it. InterCement fully and unconditionally guarantees approximately 77% of Loma Negra's debt, as of Dec. 31, 2011. We assess Loma Negra's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) as 'b', reflecting the inherent risks of operating in Argentina, the volatile nature of the cement industry, the company's limited product diversification, and some currency mismatch. Loma Negra's good market position as the largest cement producer in Argentina by market share and installed capacity, and its competitive cost structure benefiting from convenient access to raw materials and logistic integration, partially mitigate these factors. We assess Loma Negra's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive." Our local currency rating on Loma Negra is one notch above that on the Republic of Argentina (B/Stable/B) and its transfer and convertibility risk assessment, reflecting the above-mentioned parent support. In 2011, Loma Negra continued to benefit from economic growth in Argentina to achieve stronger credit metrics. In 2011, the company's funds from operations (FFO) to total debt, EBITDA interest coverage, and total debt to EBITDA reached 50.1%, 7.6x, and 1.5x, respectively, from 34.4%, 7.6x, and 1.7x in 2010. For the next two years, assuming a gradual devaluation of the Argentine peso, a 10% increase in volumes sold, and moderate pass-through of higher operating costs into final prices, we believe the company should be able to post FFO to total debt of about 30% and total debt to EBITDA of less than 2x. The company will probably report negative free operating cash flow as it continues to increase its capital expenditures, which we expect to be about $90 million in 2012, mostly to increase production and mitigate environmental impacts at existing plants. Loma Negra's capital structure is relatively moderate, with an average debt-to-capitalization ratio of 50% and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.5x for the past three years. Liquidity We believe that Loma Negra currently has "adequate" liquidity to meet its needs in 2012. We consider several aspects in our liquidity assessment: -- Sources exceeding uses by at least 1.2x in 2012 (assuming capital expenditures that it could reduce significantly or postpone if principal refinancing risk rises); -- Maintenance of compliance with its covenants, even if EBITDA declined by 15%; and -- Good financial flexibility, a sound relationship with its banks, and likely shareholder support if needed. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had cash holdings and short-term liquid investments of about $35 million, compared with short-term debt of $72 million. In 2012, Loma Negra could generate FFO in excess of $100 million. We expect the company to continue to rely on refinancing its principal maturities (or even increase its debt), given its capital expenditures plan of up to $90 million and dividend distributions of about $100 million. However, it enjoys flexibility to adjust its capital expenditures and dividends in case debt refinancing conditions should worsen. Loma Negra faces a contingency related to fines that antitrust authorities have imposed on several cement companies. In our base-case scenario, we don't incorporate any cash disbursements related to this contingency. In July 2005, the Argentine antitrust authority, the National Competition Defense Commission, assessed fines against the cement companies in response to anticompetitive practices aimed at fixing prices and market share. Loma Negra has appealed its fine, which originally was about $45 million. In case of an unfavorable ruling, we believe that Loma Negra would be able to pay the fine with a combination of internal sources, by reducing its capital expenditures and dividends, and external sources, by incurring additional debt, without hurting its credit quality. Outlook We base our stable outlook on Loma Negra on our view of its continuing strategic importance to InterCement, which we believe will continue to have sufficient economic incentives to support its Argentine operations, even under a severe sovereign default scenario. We might lower the ratings if we believe that shareholder support for Loma Negra has changed, or if the company's financial policy becomes more aggressive. An upgrade is unlikely because of the company's operating concentration in Argentina and the country's still challenging business environment. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Loma Negra C.I.A.S.A. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured Global Scale BB/Watch Neg* National Scale raAAA/Stable *Guaranteed by InterCement Brasil S.A.