TEXT-S&P puts Shearer's Foods 'CCC+' ratings on watch positive
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P puts Shearer's Foods 'CCC+' ratings on watch positive

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview
     -- Shearer's Foods Inc. recently announced it was being acquired by Wind 
Point Partners. They did not disclose details of the transaction.
     -- We understand that the company's existing debt outstanding will be 
repaid following the close of the transaction. 
     -- We are placing all of the ratings on the company, including the 'CCC+' 
corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. 

Rating Action
On Aug. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on 
Ohio-based Shearer's Foods Inc., including its 'CCC+' corporate credit rating, 
on CreditWatch with positive implications, following the company's 
announcement that it would be acquired by Wind Point Partners, and its 
existing debt (about $186 million as of June 30, 2012) would be repaid. The 
CreditWatch positive listing means that we could either raise or affirm the 
ratings following the completion of our review. 

Rationale
While details of the transaction were not disclosed, we expect the company's 
existing debt outstanding will be repaid following the acquisition by Wind 
Point Partners. As a result, we believe the company will have a new capital 
structure in place and potentially improved liquidity position.

The existing 'CCC+' corporate credit rating on Shearer's Foods reflect our 
concerns about the company's limited liquidity position and weak key credit 
measures following weaker-than-expected operating performance. As of June 30, 
2012, the company was in compliance with its financial covenants following 
receipt of an amendment in June 2012. However, cushion remained under 10% on 
its senior and total leverage covenants. The company had roughly $9 million 
cash on its balance sheet and no borrowings on its $20 million revolver due 
2015. Credit protection measures for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, 
including total debt to EBITDA of 6.5x (including $16 million preferred stock 
and 6.1x excluding) and funds from operations to total debt of 9.8% including 
preferred stock, are in line with indicative ratios for a highly leveraged 
financial risk profile.

CreditWatch
We will try to resolve or update the CreditWatch listing within 30-60 days. To 
resolve the CreditWatch listing, we will review the company's new capital 
structure and its liquidity position. We could consider raising the corporate 
credit rating if the company's liquidity position improves under its expected 
new capital structure, and key credit measures, including total debt to 
EBITDA, do not increase substantially from current levels. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 

Ratings List
Ratings put on CreditWatch
                          To                From
Shearer's Foods Inc.
 Corporate credit rating  CCC+/Watch Pos/-- CCC+/Developing/--
 Senior secured           CCC+/Watch Pos    CCC+
   Recovery rating        3                 3


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
