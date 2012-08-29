FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rating agency confirmations for structured credit for Jan-July
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rating agency confirmations for structured credit for Jan-July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published its list of
preliminary or final rating agency confirmations (RACs) for the following
publicly rated U.S. structured credit transactions from Jan. 1, 2012, through
July 31, 2012: 
     -- Cash flow, hybrid, and synthetic collateralized loan obligations;
     -- Collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) of asset-backed securities;
     -- Trust preferred CDOs;
     -- Market value CDOs;
     -- Leveraged fund CDOs;
     -- Private equity, hedge fund, and nontraditional transactions; and
     -- Structured counterparty ratings.
 
We are publishing this list to provide investors and other market participants 
with more timely information regarding certain amendments to these types of 
transactions. Our decision to provide a final or preliminary RAC reflects our 
opinion that the substantive effect of the amendment will not, by itself, 
cause us to lower or withdraw the current ratings on that transaction.

The report, "U.S. Structured Credit Transaction Amendments For Which S&P 
Provided Final Or Preliminary Rating Confirmation From Jan. 1, 2012 - July 31, 
2012," was published Aug. 29, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.creditportal.ratingsdirect.com. 
   
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
 
     -- Standard & Poor's Clarifies Its Approach To Requests For Rating Agency 
Confirmation On Structured Finance Transactions, May 18, 2012
 
 
 The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

