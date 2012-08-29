FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: drought unlikely to affect agricultural chemical ratings
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: drought unlikely to affect agricultural chemical ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 29 - The fertilizer, seed, and agricultural chemicals producers we rate
face some exposure to the severe and widespread U.S. drought, said Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services in a report titled "Will Fertilizer And Agricultural
Chemical Producer Ratings Weather The U.S. Drought?" The article is part of a
series of reports titled "Dry As A Bone," which looks at how the drought may
potentially influence corporate and municipal credit quality.

The ongoing U.S. drought is already the most widespread since the 1950s and 
the most severe in recent times.

"Vulnerabilities vary, in our view, depending on the degree to which each 
company relies on sales to the U.S. agricultural markets affected by the 
drought," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Kurias.

Although this situation is still unfolding, we believe the drought will not 
affect credit quality sufficiently to result in rating changes. Companies we 
rate in all three sectors can withstand the effects of a one-year drought, in 
our view, and we don't expect to take rating actions on any of them in 
response to these conditions.

Risks could arise in the low-probability scenario of a multi-year drought, or 
if other setbacks, including hurricanes, dampen farmers' expectations for a 
favorable 2013 and cause them to defer or reduce purchases.

 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.