TEXT-S&P: drought unlikely to affect agricultural chemical ratings

Aug 29 - The fertilizer, seed, and agricultural chemicals producers we rate face some exposure to the severe and widespread U.S. drought, said Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in a report titled "Will Fertilizer And Agricultural Chemical Producer Ratings Weather The U.S. Drought?" The article is part of a series of reports titled "Dry As A Bone," which looks at how the drought may potentially influence corporate and municipal credit quality. The ongoing U.S. drought is already the most widespread since the 1950s and the most severe in recent times. "Vulnerabilities vary, in our view, depending on the degree to which each company relies on sales to the U.S. agricultural markets affected by the drought," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Kurias. Although this situation is still unfolding, we believe the drought will not affect credit quality sufficiently to result in rating changes. Companies we rate in all three sectors can withstand the effects of a one-year drought, in our view, and we don't expect to take rating actions on any of them in response to these conditions. Risks could arise in the low-probability scenario of a multi-year drought, or if other setbacks, including hurricanes, dampen farmers' expectations for a favorable 2013 and cause them to defer or reduce purchases. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.