TEXT-S&P rates Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes notes
April 4, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    April 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BBB' foreign currency issue level rating to Globo Comunicacao e
Participacoes S.A. (Globo; BBB/Stable/--) planned issuance of $300
million senior unsecured notes with bullet maturity in 2022. Because Globo
generates positive free operating cash flow, the proceeds from the notes will
likely increase the company's cash position, and eventually support some higher
dividend payout. Globo's balance sheet leverage is very low, and this additional
debt won't have a substantial impact on its credit metrics.	
	
The issue rating reflects the ratings on Globo, which are based on company's 	
"satisfactory" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile. The 	
company's solid cash flow protection metrics and high cash holdings result 	
from conservative financial policies, mitigating the risks associated with 	
potentially volatile cash flows. Globo's business profile somewhat limits the  	
ratings' upside potential, mainly because its revenues depend primarily on 	
advertising budgets, which are, in turn, subject to domestic economic 	
performance.	
	
New Rating	
	
Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A.	
 Senior Unsecured                        BBB	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

