#Market News
April 4, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Actuant Corp snr unsecured notes 'BB'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB' issue
rating to Actuant Corp.'s  proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes
due 2022. The recovery rating on these notes is '5', indicating modest (10% to
30%) recovery prospects. The company expects to use the proceeds to repay its
outstanding notes due in 2017. The proposed new notes contain a
change-of-control provision. 	
	
The 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Actuant reflects the company's "fair" 	
business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. Actuant's 	
operating performance should continue to benefit from the still-increasing, 	
though moderating, demand in the company's global industrial markets in 2012. 	
We also expect that disciplined financial policies and steady free cash flow 	
generation will continue to support credit measures while Actuant continues to 	
expand through acquisitions. We currently estimate that the company could 	
increase debt by about $500 million (assuming associated profits and cash 	
flows) without affecting its credit profile. For the rating, we expect 	
adjusted total debt to EBITDA of 3x or less and FFO to total debt of about 	
30%. 	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Actuant Corp.	
 Corporate credit rating            BB+/Stable/-- 	
	
Rating Assigned	
 Senior unsecured	
  $300 mil. notes due 2022          BB	
  Recovery rating                   5

