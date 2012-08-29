TEXT-Fitch affirms Caixa Geral de Depositos S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Caixa Geral de Depositos S.A. (CGD, ‘BB+'/Negative/‘B’) ’s EUR 1.0bn public sector covered bonds’ (OSP) rating at ‘BBB-’ and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The affirmation and removal from RWN follows Fitch’s recalculation of the level of overcollateralisation (OC) supporting the ‘BBB-’ rating. The ‘BBB-’ rating of CGD’s OSP is supported by OC of 45%, up from 32% previously. This higher level of OC supporting the rating compared to the agency’s last review of the programme is mainly due to the expected increased cost of refinancing the cover assets under the current market conditions and Fitch’s updated assessment of the cover pool credit risk. Given that the rating of the OSP is above the Portuguese sovereign ratings (‘BB+'/Negative/‘B’), Fitch has assumed that the majority of the Portuguese municipalities will be likely to default in the event of a sovereign default. Under its approach, the agency has also factored in low recoveries on the underlying defaulted loans to simulate the potential impact that sovereign default could have on the public-sector entities located within the country. The ‘BBB-’ rating is based on CGD’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BB+’ and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 100% (see ‘Fitch Downgrades Three Portuguese Banks’ Covered Bonds’ dated 1 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). This combination equalises the OSP’s rating on a probability of default (PD) basis with CGD’s ‘BB+’ IDR. According to Fitch’s covered bonds rating methodology, an uplift of up to three notches can be granted depending on the recoveries expected on the covered bonds assumed to be in default at the corresponding stress levels. The 45% level of OC the issuer publicly commits to in the investors report provides for at least 51% recoveries on the bond assumed to be in default in a ‘BBB-’ level of stress. The covered bond can therefore be rated ‘BBB-'. All else being equal, a downgrade of the issuer’s IDR will lead to an equivalent downgrade of its OSP. The OSP is collateralised by a pool of public sector loans originated by CGD. As of June 2012, the cover pool amounted to EUR1.516bn and consisted of 2,274 loans granted to 296 Portuguese municipalities. The top 10 obligors represent 26.2% of the cover pool. The largest exposure in the portfolio is to the municipality of Lisbon (‘BB+'/Negative/‘B’), which represents 5.6% of the total outstanding balance. The expected cover pool weighted-average life is 6.28 years, whereas the weighted-average remaining maturity of the OSP is 2.0 years. All assets and liabilities are euro-denominated. The programme has a notable open interest position, as a total of 100% of the cover assets are floating rate whereas the EUR1bn covered bond yield a fixed rate of interest. To this end, Fitch has also taken into account a potential risk of margin compression for the floating rate public sector loans over time. On 30 May 2012, Fitch published ‘Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria’. The report proposes enhancements to the covered bonds rating criteria to increase transparency and reflect Fitch’s updated views of systemic risk and cover pool liquidity. Fitch would not expect any negative impact on CGD’s OSP rating if the exposure draft proposals were implemented as proposed. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)