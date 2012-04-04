FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Banco del Estado de Chile
April 4, 2012

TEXT-Fitch rates Banco del Estado de Chile

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    April 4 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following International ratings to
Banco del Estado de Chile  (Banco Estado):	
	
--Local currency short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'F1';	
--Foreign currency short-term IDR 'F1';	
--Local currency long-term IDR 'AA-';	
--Foreign currency long-term IDR at 'A+';	
--Senior unsecured FC Bonds 'A+' (USD 500 million senior notes due 2020 and USD 	
500 million senior notes due 2022);	
--Senior unsecured FC Bond Program 'A+' (USD 1 billion senior notes program);	
--Viability rating 'bbb';	
--Support rating '1';	
--Support floor 'A+'.	
	
The Rating Outlook on the long-term ratings is Stable.	
	
The ratings assigned to Banco Estado reflect the extremely high probability of 	
support from the State of Chile (long-term IDR 'AA-' in local currency and 'A+' 	
in foreign currency). Banco Estado is an enterprise part of the State of Chile, 	
which plays an important social role and has systemic importance in terms of 	
loans and deposits. In addition, the bank represents an important instrument of 	
the State of Chile for developing counter cycle credit policies, increase access	
to banking services, support business and housing finance.	
	
Banco Estado's Outlook remains Stable, in line with the Outlook for the State of	
Chile. Potential upgrades or downgrades of the bank's IDR would most likely be 	
related to changes in the capacity and/or propensity of the State of Chile to 	
provide support if necessary.	
	
Banco Estado is an autonomous company of the State of Chile, with its own legal 	
personality and net worth. It follows a multi-segment and multi-product 	
strategy, which includes among its objectives: to increase access to banking 	
services in a sustainable way, support business and facilitate access to housing	
finance for the lower-income segment. Banco Estado is the third largest bank in 	
Chile measured by loans (14.3% at December 2011), the first measured by deposits	
(18.6%), and the third by branch network.	
	
During the 2009 crisis, Banco Estado anticipated the interest rate cut and 	
expanded its loans in all segments (+18.8% in 2009) reaffirming its social and 	
counter-cyclical role. Its growth rate then moderated in 2010 (+3%) and 2011 	
(+10.3%). For 2012 Banco Estado expects growth of approximately 10%, which is in	
line with the industry and could be increased under a less favorable economic 	
scenario.	
	
The bank's performance reflects lower levels of profitability than the system 	
(10.9% ROE 2011 vs. 19.5% of the rest of the system), mainly because of an 	
additional income tax of 40% on its profits (60% tax rate), as well as lower 	
efficiency levels and higher loan loss provisions (eq. to 58.3% of 	
pre-impairment operating profit vs. 31.9% of the system) due to the building up 	
of an additional reserve for loan losses.	
	
For the past three years Banco Estado has been voluntarily strengthening the 	
coverage of its housing and commercial loan portfolio, primarily through the 	
building up of additional reserves, booked on the liabilities side of the 	
balance sheet against the Loan Loss Provisions on the income statement. The 	
bank's objective is to continue increasing its additional reserves with the 	
final goal of reaching 100% of the normal reserves required by regulation (60% 	
as of December 2011).	
	
The bank maintains an important deteriorated portfolio (6.2% of its total assets	
in December 2011 versus 3.8% of the rest of the system), which is 81.3% 	
explained by the lower quality of its housing portfolio, concentrated in the 	
lower-income segment. The latter is mitigated by mortgage guarantees, state 	
guarantees and additional reserves associated with this portfolio. In addition, 	
since late 2009, the bank has been applying more restrictive underwriting 	
standards for financing lower-income housing, which has resulted in a 	
stabilization of the volumes of deteriorated housing portfolio in recent years.	
	
In Fitch's view, Banco Estado maintains moderate capital levels. As of December 	
2011, the Fitch Core Capital Ratio, which excludes subordinated bonds, was 7.8% 	
(versus 9.1% of the system). As of November 2011, the regulatory capital ratio 	
including subordinated bonds represented 11.3% of assets weighted by both credit	
and market risk (versus 12.8% of the system). 	
	
Growth has been self-sustained through profit capitalization, with the only 	
external support received being a USD 500 million capital injection in 2009 	
which enabled the development of counter-cyclical lending policies without 	
putting pressure on capital levels. For 2012, Fitch expects the capitalization 	
of most of the profits generated in 2011, in order to continue self-sustaining 	
growth at a pace of approx. 10% in 2012.	
	
Banco Estado maintains strong liquidity, given its high proportion of liquid 	
assets (34.2% of total assets to December 2011) and important structural deposit	
base which favors funding stability. The bank has also diversified and extended 	
its funding sources by issuing bonds in the domestic and international markets 	
(14.9% of its liabilities and net worth).	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

