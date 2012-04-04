FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P comments on Royal Bank of Canada
#Market News
April 4, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P comments on Royal Bank of Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said its ratings on Royal Bank of Canada (RBC; AA-/Stable/A-1+) remain unchanged following recent allegations by the U.S. Commodities Futures and Trade Commission (CFTC) related to RBC’s trading activities. RBC has indicated that the amount at stake in the CFTC complaint is not financially material. However, we will continue to monitor any developments associated with these allegations, including responses or actions on the part of Canadian regulatory or tax authorities, and communicate to the marketplace any ratings implications should such development become of material consequence.

