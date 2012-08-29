FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates FCT COPERNIC (Compartment COPERNIC 2012-1)
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates FCT COPERNIC (Compartment COPERNIC 2012-1)

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Aug 29 - OVERVIEW
     -- We have assigned preliminary ratings to FCT COPERNIC (Compartment 
COPERNIC 2012-1)'s class A1 and A2 notes.
     -- The transaction securitizes a portfolio of unsecured consumer and debt 
consolidation loans granted through Carrefour Banque to individuals residing 
in France.
    
     Aug 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary
credit ratings to FCT COPERNIC (Compartment COPERNIC 2012-1)'s class A1 and A2
notes. At the same time, Compartment COPERNIC 2012-1 will also issue unrated
class B notes (see list below).

RATING RATIONALE

Economic Outlook
We now forecast that GDP in the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or 
eurozone) as a whole will decline by 0.6% in 2012 and grow by just 0.4% in 
2013, compared with zero and 1% growth, respectively, in our previous 
estimate. We also see a 40% chance of European economies sinking into a 
genuine double-dip in 2013, particularly if a hard landing delays a recovery 
in world trade, or if one of the main eurozone countries loses access to 
capital markets for a prolonged period. A combination of public, household, 
and bank deleveraging are restricting growth in most European economies. We 
forecast French unemployment to stay at 10.2% in 2012 and at 10.5% in 2013 
(see "The Curse Of The Three Ds: Triple Deleveraging Drags Europe Deeper Into 
Recession," published on July 30, 2012). In our view, unemployment is one of 
the key performance drivers of consumer assets, and we have adjusted our 
credit assumptions to reflect this outlook.

Operational Risk
Carrefour Banque (the originator) is the captive financing arm of the largest 
European retailer Carrefour, and has been underwriting consumer loans since 
1980. It has established underwriting and servicing procedures. Our ratings 
reflect our assessment of the company's origination policies, and our 
evaluation of its ability to fulfill its role as servicer of the transaction 
portfolio.

Credit Risk
We have set gross-loss base cases for each of the four product types (personal 
loans, internal debt consolidation loans, external debt consolidation loans, 
and home improvement loans), taking into account our forecast of the French 
economy's performance and replenishment criteria. We have analyzed credit risk 
based on the application of our European consumer finance criteria, using 
historical default and recovery data provided by Carrefour Banque (see 
"European Consumer Finance Criteria," published on March 10, 2000). The 
portfolio is revolving for one year and comprises standard fixed-rate fully 
amortizing personal and debt consolidation loans.

Cash Flow Analysis
Our ratings reflect our assessment of the transaction's payment structure 
(implemented as per the transaction documents). Our analysis indicates that 
the credit enhancement available to the rated notes is sufficient to withstand 
the credit and cash flow stresses we have applied at a 'AAA' rating level.

Rating Stability
In line with our approach to scenario analysis, we run two scenarios to test 
the stability of the assigned ratings (see "Scenario Analysis: Gross Default 
Rates And Excess Spread Hold The Answer To Future European Auto ABS 
Performance," published on May 12, 2009). The results show that under the 
scenario modeling moderate stress conditions (scenario 1), the ratings on the 
notes would not fall below the maximum projected deterioration that we would 
associate with each rating level on the one-year horizon, as contemplated in 
our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," 
published on May 3, 2010).

Counterparty Risk
Our ratings reflect that the replacement mechanisms implemented in the 
transaction swap documents adequately mitigate the counterparty risks in this 
transaction. We expect the final swap documentation to be in line with our May 
2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And 
Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).

Legal Risk
The issuer is an FCT ("Fonds Commun de Titrisation") and is considered 
bankruptcy-remote under French law. Our ratings on Compartment COPERNIC 2012-1 
are preliminary and subject to a satisfactory review of the transaction 
documents, including the legal opinions and swap documentation at closing.

Our ratings reflect our assessment of the main features of the transaction, as 
well as an analysis of the counterparty and operational risks of the 
transaction. Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to 
the rated notes is sufficient to mitigate the credit and cash flow risks to a 
'AAA' rating level.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Presale: FCT COPERNIC (Compartment COPERNIC 2012-1), Aug. 29, 2012
     -- The Curse Of The Three Ds: Triple Deleveraging Drags Europe Deeper 
Into Recession, July 30, 2012
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction 
Accounts, May 31, 2012
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
     -- Scenario Analysis: Gross Default Rates And Excess Spread Hold The 
Answer To Future European Auto ABS Performance, May 12, 2009
     -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 
2008
     -- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings 
Process, Feb. 7, 2008
     -- European Consumer Finance Criteria, March 10, 2000
  
RATINGS LIST

FCT COPERNIC (Compartment COPERNIC 2012-1)
EUR860 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Class A1 And Fixed-Rate Class A2 Notes

Class          Prelim.           Prelim.
               rating             amount

A1             AAA (sf)              TBD
A2             AAA (sf)              TBD
B              NR                 229.62

NR--Not rated.
TBD--To be determined.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
