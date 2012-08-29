TEXT-S&P rates Atlantic Broadband Finance proposed debt 'BB+'

Aug 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it rated an aggregate of $710 million of senior secured, first-lien credit facilities of co-borrowers Acquisitions Cogeco Cable II LP, Acquisitions Cogeco Cable II Inc., and Atlantic Broadband (Penn) Holdings Inc. The new credit facilities will be used to partly finance the approximate $1.4 billion purchase of Quincy, Mass.-based cable-TV provider Atlantic Broadband Finance LLC (ABB) by Montreal-based cable operator Cogeco Cable Inc. (BB+/Stable/--; Cogeco), a transaction expected to close by the end of 2012. The borrowers will be subsidiaries of Cogeco, but on closing of the acquisition, these credit facilities will become restricted debt obligations of ABB without recourse to Cogeco. We assigned our 'BB+' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to the $50 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and to two term loans--a term loan A due 2017 and a term loan B due 2019. The aggregate amount of the term loans will be $660 million, but the distribution has yet to be determined. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectations for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. At the same time, the 'B+' corporate credit rating on ABB remains unchanged-on CreditWatch, where it was placed with positive implications on June 20, 2012, when the proposed sale of the company to Cogeco was announced. We had earlier noted that ratings at Cogeco would not be affected by the acquisition of ABB. When the transaction closes, we expect to raise ABB's corporate credit rating to 'BB', one notch below our corporate credit rating on Cogeco, reflecting a stand-alone credit profile of 'b+' plus two notches of uplift, based on our view that ABB is a strategic acquisition for Cogeco. That view recognizes that about half of the purchase price will be on Cogeco's balance sheet, both companies are in the same business, and ABB is an important growth and geographic diversification vehicle for Cogeco. However, for a number of reasons, including the fact that Cogeco and ABB operate in different countries and that ABB will not share the same name or branding as Cogeco's cable operations, we do not analytically consolidate the ratings of the two companies. Instead, we anticipate that Cogeco would be likely to provide some degree of financial support to ABB, if needed, but ultimately, Cogeco would not intervene to prevent a potential default at ABB. The prospective refinancing will not materially affect ABB's current financial risk profile. That assessment assumes a minimum 20% cushion under final leverage and interest coverage financial covenants. Therefore, on a stand-alone basis, ABB's rating would incorporate our view of a "satisfactory" business risk profile (recently revised from "fair" as part of a sector review for small and midsized cable companies; see "Business Risk Profile Assessments Of Six Midsize Cable Operators Revised," published Aug. 22, 2012, on RatingsDirect), combined with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (absent the imputed Cogeco support.) On close of the acquisition, we will withdraw our ratings on the existing first- and second-lien debt at ABB. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on ABB, published July 20, 2012, on RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on ABB, to be published as soon as possible following the release of this article.) Senior Secured $50 mil. revlvg cred fac BB+ Recovery Rating 2 Term loan A due 2017 BB+ Recovery Rating 2 Term loan B due 2019 BB+ Recovery Rating 2