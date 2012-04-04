TEXT-Fitch revises PDVSA's rating outlook to negative

April 4 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.’s (PDVSA) ‘B+’ Foreign and Local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and its ‘AAA(ven)’ National scale rating.

This rating action affects approximately USD19.5 billion of debt outstanding with a Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’. Fitch has also affirmed C.A. La Electricidad de Caracas’s (EDC) Foreign and Local currency (IDRs) at ‘B+’ as well as its National scale long- and short-term ratings of ‘AAA(ven)’ and ‘F-1+(ven)', respectively. This rating action affects approximately USD663 million of debt outstanding due 2014 and 2018, which have a Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’. Concurrently, Fitch has revised both companies’ Foreign and Local currency rating Outlooks to Negative from Stable following yesterday’s rating action on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela’s sovereign ratings.

The revision of the sovereign rating Outlook to Negative reflects Venezuela’s weakening policy framework, which has resulted in increased vulnerability to commodity price shocks and deterioration in fiscal and external credit metrics as well as rising political uncertainty related to the 2012 electoral cycle. PDVSA’s credit quality reflects the company’s linkage to the government of Venezuela as a state-owned entity, combined with increased government control over business strategies and internal resources. This underscores the close link between the company’s credit profile and that of the sovereign. PDVSA’s ratings also consider the company’s strong balance sheet; sizeable proven hydrocarbon reserves and strategic interests in international downstream assets.

EDC’s credit quality reflects the company’s linkage to the government of Venezuela, as its majority shareholder is Corporacion Electrica Nacional S.A. (CORPOELEC), a public entity ascribed to the Ministry of Popular Power for Electricity, in charge of operating Venezuela’s electricity system. CORPOELEC took control of EDC following the transfer of 93.62% of EDC’s stock to CORPOELEC from Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA), the national oil company. This linkage is further heightened by the increasing government control of operations and the subsidies the latter provides to finance EDC’s operational costs and capital expenditures. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)