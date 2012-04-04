TEXT-Fitch affirms Sanlam Alternative Income Fund at AA-(zaf)

April 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sanlam Alternative Income Fund's (SAIF) National Fund Credit Rating at 'AA-'(zaf). Fitch does not maintain a National Fund Volatility Rating on the fund therefore its rating is 'V-NR'. KEY RATING DRIVERS: The affirmation of the Fund Credit Rating is driven by the fund's high and stable credit quality, as reflected by the fund's weighted average rating factor (WARF) and rating distribution. Fitch's Fund Credit Ratings do not address any risk other than credit risk. In particular, these ratings do not evaluate the impact of market risk on net asset value (NAV) variations, and therefore do not provide an indication of the stability of the fund's NAV. Importantly, the Fund Credit Rating does not reflect the liquidity of the underlying assets. In Fitch's opinion, the liquidity of preference shares, which account for around 80% of the fund's investments as of February 2012, may be limited in some circumstances. However, in Fitch's opinion, the fund's investment in liquid cash deposits or money market funds (approximately 20% of the portfolio) mitigates liquidity risk. Furthermore, 54% of the total portfolio can be liquidated in 90 days or less and the put dates on the shares are short in some cases. ASSET CREDIT QUALITY: The weighted average credit quality of the fund is high and has remained relatively stable over time, as indicated by the fund's stable WARF, which incorporates the put dates on the fund's preference share investments. The portfolio is primarily exposed to put providers in the 'AA(zaf)' rating category. A considerable portion of the fund's portfolio had a Negative Outlook as of March 2012, reflecting the revision of the Outlook on South Africa's long-term Issuer Default Ratings to Negative in January 2012 and the resulting impact on South African banks' rating Outlooks. CONCENTRATION: In Fitch's opinion, this fund is concentrated, with the top three issuer exposures consistently in excess of 50% of portfolio holdings. Consistent with the agency's applicable rating criteria, Fitch typically adjusts the WARF-implied Fund Credit Rating of funds it deems concentrated down by one or more notches. The concentrated holdings of this fund reflect the limited number of eligible issuers the fund can access. The fund's investment guidelines stipulate that all investments must be rated 'A-(zaf)' or better. Maximum individual issuer exposure is capped at 20% of the fund's assets, depending on maturity, credit quality and liquidity. Fitch notes that on average, the fund invests approximately 20% of its assets in money market funds. This provides a limited diversification benefit to the fund, given that these funds and SAIF invest in a substantially similar pool of issuers. PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISK: The liquidity of the underlying assets is structurally constrained and therefore the fund has a 'V-NR' Volatility rating. A 'V-NR' rating is assigned in certain illiquid markets and/or asset classes where it may not be feasible to derive a Volatility rating. FUND PROFILE: SAIF is a collective investment scheme established on 25 May 2007 as an open-ended rand-denominated preference share conduit fund with the objective to provide liquidity and capital preservation mainly through dividend-yielding underlying assets. As of February 2012, its assets under management were approximately ZAR7bn. It invests in plain vanilla unlisted cumulative, variable-rate preference shares redeemable within three-to-five years of issue and in money market funds. It may also invest in assets in liquid form, as defined under South Africa's Collective Investment Schemes Control Act 2002. The fund does not have any exposure to listed perpetual shares. The preference share investments typically have put options written by institutions rated 'A-(zaf)' or higher. The Fund Credit Rating has been affirmed on the basis of the agency's understanding that the put options on the preference shares held by the fund are unconditional, irrevocable, enforceable and expediently recoverable. Fitch notes that changes to South Africa's taxation laws are being implemented, which may affect preference shares. Fitch takes comfort from the legal advice taken by the fund manager with regard to the preference shares in which it invests, its efforts to restructure the portfolio in a manner consistent with the revised legislation, the resumption of issuance of redeemable preference shares in 2012 and the fund's stable investor base, including a healthy pipeline of new investment. THE ADVISOR: The fund manager is Sanlam Collective Investments (SCI) and the co-investment managers are Ora Fund Managers and Sanlam Structured Solutions (a division of Sanlam Investment Managers). SCI was established in 1967 and is a full subsidiary of Sanlam Limited ('AA-(zaf)'/Stable). At end-December 2011, SCI's assets under management totalled ZAR78.6bn. The fund is regulated by the Financial Services Board of South Africa and the Collective Investment Scheme Control Act 2002. RATING SENSITIVITY: Funds in the 'AA'(zaf) rating category are considered to have high underlying credit quality. The fund's assets are expected to maintain a weighted-average rating of 'AA'. The ratings assigned to the fund may be sensitive to material changes in the fund's credit quality. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. Specifically, if the fund's average credit quality, as measured by its WARF, exceeded 1.15 (disregarding asset maturity or put dates), the maximum level permitted in the fund's investment guidelines, Fitch would expect to downgrade the fund based on deteriorating credit quality combined with concentration risk. The ratings may also be sensitive to the evolving regulatory situation in South Africa. Should changes to applicable regulation negatively impact the fund, Fitch may downgrade the Fund Credit Rating in a manner consistent with the fund's current and prospective credit quality. Fitch is closely monitoring the evolving regulatory situation in South Africa and the actions taken by the fund manager to comply with applicable regulation. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain, Ora Fund Managers, Sanlam Structured Solutions and SCI. Applicable criteria 'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(zaf)' for National ratings in South Africa. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria