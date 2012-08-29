FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Aruba's ratings
August 29, 2012 / 7:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Aruba's ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings affirms Aruba's ratings as follows:

--Long-term foreign and local currency IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F3';
--Country Ceiling at 'A-'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

The rating affirmation and Stable Outlook are supported by Fitch's expectation 
that economic growth should resume and fiscal consolidation will proceed over 
the next two years supported by the expected reopening of the oil refinery, the 
positive performance of the tourism sector, the implementation of an ambitious 
stimulus program, and the adoption of additional revenue-enhancing and 
cost-containment measures. 

Aruba's ratings are underpinned by a high per capita income, strong political 
institutions, social stability, a long track record of macroeconomic stability 
and demonstrated capacity to rein in fiscal imbalances. Aruba also benefits from
broad support from the Dutch government as it is part of the Kingdom of the 
Netherlands. Additionally, a conservative banking system, adequate international
reserves coverage and the lack of a sustained real exchange rate appreciation 
continue to underpin the sustainability of the exchange rate peg. 

These strengths are counterbalanced by Aruba's weak fiscal solvency ratios and 
modest medium-term growth potential. In addition, Fitch has long flagged the 
narrow base of the economy as a key source of vulnerability and this has been 
exposed with the recurrent suspensions of operations at the Valero refinery. The
resulting volatility in GDP growth has been incorporated in Aruba's 'BBB' 
rating. 

The Aruban economy expanded by 8.9% in 2011 but could contract by 2% in 2012 due
to the temporary shutdown of the Valero refinery. The government is in advanced 
discussions to facilitate the sale of Valero to PetroChina. While the 
authorities expect the refinery to restart in October 2012, uncertainty 
surrounding the completion of the commercial transaction represents the chief 
downside risk to economic growth, fiscal and external accounts as well as the 
international reserves position.

The longer the suspension of refining operations, the stronger would be its 
recessionary impact on production, oil exports, investment, employment and 
business confidence. However, unlike during the last refinery shutdown in 2009 -
2010, the growth of the hospitality industry and the implementation of a 
multi-year infrastructure stimulus program of about 37% of GDP would cushion the
impact on domestic demand.

The government's fiscal consolidation strategy has relied on expenditure 
restraint and cost-saving entitlements reforms. The authorities also plan to 
boost tax receipts through the revaluation of real estate properties, the 
collection of tax arrears and increased excise levies. Fitch expects the fiscal 
deficit to fall to 6.9% of GDP in 2012 and converge to the 3% target by 2015, 
two years later than stipulated in the official budgeting framework. The 
government is also discussing revenue-enhancing measures that could further 
support fiscal consolidation efforts.

General government debt has increased from 32% of GDP in 2008 to an expected 51%
in 2012, which is higher than the 40% median of the 'BBB' category. This is 
eroding the authorities' fiscal space to respond to economic shocks. The debt 
burden could potentially stabilize at 50% of GDP by 2013 provided economic 
growth resumes and the fiscal forecasts materialize. Fitch notes that Aruba's 
access to international capital markets and domestic funding at fixed rates and 
long-term maturities provide financing flexibility. Moreover, the Aruban 
authorities are exploring potential support from the Netherlands to refinance 
large external repayments coming due in 2013 and 2014, potentially mitigating 
future rollover risks and reducing the interest service burden.

 

Persistent economic growth underperformance or material deviations from the 
official deficit reduction targets would undermine debt sustainability and lead 
to a negative rating action. A permanent shutdown of the refinery and failure to
maintain support from the Netherlands could also put downward pressure on the 
ratings. Conversely, a favorable growth trajectory and sustained reductions in 
the government debt burden would be positive for Aruba's creditworthiness.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

