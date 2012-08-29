TEXT-Fitch rates Indiana Fin Auth state appropriation bonds

Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to the following Indiana Finance Authority (IFA) refunding bonds: --$10,440,000 facilities revenue refunding bonds, series 2012A; --$24,210,000 facilities revenue refunding bonds, series 2012B; --$40,845,000 facilities revenue refunding bonds, series 2012C. At the same time, Fitch withdraws the 'AA+' ratings that were assigned to the following series of facilities revenue refunding bonds in April 2012, as the bonds were not sold: --Series 2012A (Indiana State Museum Facility); --Series 2012B (Evansville State Hospital Facility); --Series 2012C (Logansport State Hospital Facility); --Series 2012D (Southeast Regional Treatment Center Facility). These four series were not sold as planned in April 2012 due to failure to achieve required savings targets based on market conditions at the time of sale. The IFA now intends to execute refundings of all but the museum facility bonds through the series that are currently being rated, which are scheduled to sell through negotiation the week of Sept. 10, 2012. In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA+' rating on outstanding Indiana appropriation-backed debt issued by various state agencies. The IFA was established in 2005. The state's debt structure formerly was diffuse with state appropriation-backed debt issued through several commissions and authorities, some of which originally issued the bonds expected to be refunded with the current sale. The IFA is the successor agency to the former agencies. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are limited obligations of the IFA, secured by biennial state legislative appropriations. KEY RATING DRIVERS --APPROPRIATION SECURITY: Bond payment relies on biennial legislative appropriations, although appropriation risk is mitigated by the state's reliance on appropriation debt to fund its capital program and the requirement of legislative approval for projects and financings. General obligation debt is constitutionally prohibited. --LOW DEBT BURDEN: Indiana's low debt burden is one of the key credit strengths underlying its high rating. A third of the state's net tax-supported debt was issued for a stadium and convention center project and is expected by the state to be self-supporting from earmarked local tax revenues. --HIGH RESERVE LEVELS: Indiana's budgeting has been strong and the state maintained budget balance and a solid reserve position despite weakened economic and revenue performance in the recession. --MANUFACTURING-HEAVY ECONOMY: An economy that remains considerably concentrated in manufacturing, particularly transportation equipment, exposes the state to economic downturns. CREDIT PROFILE Given that the bonds are payable from biennial state appropriations, the 'AA+' rating rests on the credit quality of the state. Indiana's credit is characterized by a historical pattern of low debt, balanced financial operations, and a commitment to funding reserves to provide a cushion in times of economic and revenue decline. These strengths are offset by an economy that, despite ongoing diversification, remains heavily concentrated in the cyclical manufacturing industry. In the past year, the state has announced two separate and unrelated material restatements of financial information. Specifically, in December 2011 the state reported that due to a programming error, monies from corporate tax e-filings had not been transferred to the general fund although they are general fund monies. This resulted in an additional $288 million to the general fund from monies collected for fiscal years 2007 to 2011 as well as $32 million for fiscal 2012 year-to-date, for a total of $320 million. A subsequent and ongoing internal audit of the Department of Revenue discovered an under-distribution of local option income taxes for calendar years 2011 and 2012 that resulted in state general fund revenue being overstated by $71 million in fiscal 2011 and $104 million for the first eight months of fiscal 2012. Both errors have been rectified. The state has initiated an external audit of the Department of Revenue's systems, processes and procedures, which Fitch believes is important to resolve concerns about internal controls following the errors. Low debt is a principal credit strength for Indiana: the state's net tax-supported debt of $2.9 billion equates to a low 1.3% of personal income. Indiana does not issue general obligation debt, which is constitutionally prohibited. The state meets the bulk of its capital needs through debt issuance by the IFA secured by biennial state lease-rental appropriations. Indiana's budgeting has been strong, with a focus on structural solutions to close budget gaps. After a budget is enacted, the budget agency has significant statutory authority to administer the budget and scale back spending as needed, allowing the state to be responsive to changing conditions. The state maintained budget balance and a solid reserve position despite significant economic and revenue weakening in the recession. Combined fund balances dropped from $1.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2009 (about 11% of operating revenues) to a still meaningful $831 million at the end of fiscal 2010. Revenue results for fiscal 2011 were strong and spending austerity continued with the budget for the current fiscal 2012-13 biennium. Based on its most recent forecast, the state reports an increase in balances to $2.15 billion at the end of fiscal 2012, 15% of operating revenues. This is expected to drop only minimally to $2 billion at the end of the biennium on June 30, 2013 despite a $361 million taxpayer refund and supplemental pension funding of the same amount, both triggered by the high fiscal 2012 ending balance. Although the bulk of the state's ending balance is in the form of general fund balance rather than the rainy day fund, it provides a substantial financial cushion for the state. State operating revenue grew a reported 8.9% in fiscal 2011 (unadjusted for the restatements discussed above), with particularly strong performance in personal income taxes (up 18.3%, year-over-year) and 5.1% growth in sales tax revenue. The state reports revenue growth of 6.4% in fiscal 2012 and forecasts a 2.2% increase in the current fiscal year 2013. Despite ongoing diversification, Indiana's economy remains highly dependent on manufacturing, which makes up about 17% of employment and 22% of earnings in the state compared to 9% and 10%, respectively, for the U.S. As a result, the state is prone to large swings in conjunction with national business cycles. Employment declined 6.7% between 2007 and 2009, well above the 4.9% drop for the nation over that period, and the state's unemployment rate rose to a peak of 10.8% in May 2009. Conditions improved in 2010, with employment growth of 0.3% compared to the nation's 0.7% loss, and again in 2011 when the state saw a 1.2% year-over-year increase, just above the U.S. rate. The 2.2% year-over-year increase for July 2012 compares favorably to 1.4% growth for the nation. The state's unemployment rate is generally in line with the national rate at 8.2% in July. Indiana's personal income per capita equals 85% of that of the U.S., ranking the state 41st of the states on this basis.