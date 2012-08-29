FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Aruba's proposed notes 'A-'
August 29, 2012 / 7:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Aruba's proposed notes 'A-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Aug 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' rating
on the government of Aruba's proposed $253 million notes due in 2023. The notes
will amortize in three equal installments in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Aruba's prosperous economy--with per capita GDP of about $25,000--stable 
democracy, high level of social development, and strong government balance 
sheet support its creditworthiness. A narrow economic base, limited monetary 
and external flexibility, and a sizable gross general government debt burden 
(which is more than offset by public-sector pension assets) are credit 
constraints. 

The negative outlook on Aruba reflects the potential for a downgrade if the 
country's external and fiscal profiles erode as a result of an unexpectedly 
prolonged suspension of the operations of the island's oil refinery. Valero, 
the owner of the refinery, suspended its operations in late March 2012. The 
refinery (both directly and indirectly) employs about 5% of the island's 
workforce and is the largest single employer in the private sector. Valero is 
currently negotiating a sale of the refinery to PetroChina. Based on public 
reports, it is our understanding that negotiations between Valero and 
PetroChina are well-advanced, but it is unclear when the sale will conclude. 

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Aruba, Dec. 16, 2011
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011

RATINGS LIST

Aruba
 Sovereign Credit Rating           A-/Negative/A-2

New Rating

Aruba
 Senior Unsecured
  $253 mil. notes due 2023         A-

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

