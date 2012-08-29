TEXT-Fitch rates Aruba's upcoming bonds 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Aruba’s upcoming issuance of up to USD253 million in global bonds maturing in 2021, 2022 and 2023 an expected ‘BBB’ rating. The expected rating is in line with Aruba’s Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating, which has a Stable Outlook. The receipts from this issuance will be used to repay external debt obligations and cover budgetary requirements in 2012. Earlier today Fitch affirmed Aruba’s ‘BBB’ sovereign ratings and Stable Outlook. This reflects Fitch’s expectation that economic growth should resume and fiscal consolidation will proceed over the next two years. This is supported by the expected reopening of the Valero oil refinery, positive performance of the tourism sector, implementation of an ambitious stimulus program, and adoption of additional revenue-enhancing and cost-containment measures. Aruba’s creditworthiness is underpinned by a high per capita income, strong political institutions, social stability, a long track record of macroeconomic stability and demonstrated capacity to rein in fiscal imbalances. Aruba also benefits from broad support from the Dutch government, as it is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Additionally, a conservative banking system, adequate international reserves coverage and the lack of a sustained real exchange rate appreciation continue to underpin the sustainability of the exchange rate peg. These strengths are counterbalanced by Aruba’s weak fiscal solvency ratios and modest medium-term growth potential. In addition, Fitch has long flagged the narrow base of the economy as a key source of vulnerability and this has been exposed with the recurrent suspensions of operations at the Valero refinery. The resulting volatility in GDP growth has been incorporated in Aruba’s ‘BBB’ rating. Persistent economic growth underperformance or material deviations from the official deficit reduction targets would undermine debt sustainability and lead to a negative rating action. A permanent shutdown of the refinery and failure to maintain support from the Netherlands could also put downward pressure on the ratings. Conversely, a favorable growth trajectory and sustained reductions in the government debt burden would be positive for Aruba’s creditworthiness. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)