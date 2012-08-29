FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Scotiabank Peru outlook to positive
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 8:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Scotiabank Peru outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Overview
     -- On August 28, we revised the outlook on Peru to positive from stable.
     -- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable and affirming the 
'BBB' rating on Scotiabank Peru.
     -- We expect the bank will maintain its strong market position in the 
Peruvian financial system, healthy asset quality, and good profitability, 
capitalization, and liquidity during the next two years.


Rating Action
On Aug. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed 
our 'BBB' rating on the bank.

Rationale
The rating action on the bank follows our outlook revision on Peru (please see 
"Republic of Peru Outlook Revised To Positive; Ratings Affirmed," published on 
Aug. 28, 2012 on RatingsDirect). All things being equal, we would raise the 
ratings on the bank following an upgrade of the sovereign. In that 
circumstance the rating on the bank would reflect its stand-alone credit 
profile (SACP), which is currently at 'bbb+'.

Our ratings on Scotiabank Peru reflect its "strong" business position, 
"adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, 
and "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria).

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that we would raise the ratings on 
Scotiabank Peru following an upgrade of the sovereign and if the SACP of the 
bank remains unchanged. We expect the bank will maintain its strong market 
position in the Peruvian financial system, healthy asset quality, and good 
profitability, capitalization, and liquidity during the next two years.


Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating          BBB/Positive/A-2

SACP                          bbb+
Anchor                        bbb
Business Position             Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings          Adequate (0)
Risk Position                 Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity         Average and Adequate (0)

Support                       0
GRE Support                   0
Group Support                 1
Government Support            0

Additional Factors            -2


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Republic of Peru Outlook Revised To Positive; Ratings Affirmed, Aug. 
28, 2012
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Scotiabank Peru S.A.A.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Positive/A-2   BBB/Stable/A-2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
