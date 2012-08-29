FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises BBVA Banco Continental outlook
August 29, 2012 / 8:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises BBVA Banco Continental outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- On Aug. 28, we revised the outlook on Peru to positive from stable.
     -- Following the sovereign rating action, we are revising our outlook on 
BBVA Banco Continental's 'BBB' ratings to positive from stable
     -- We expect the bank to maintain its strong market position in the 
Peruvian financial system, healthy asset quality, adequate capital and 
earnings, and adequate liquidity for the next two years.
Rating Action
On Aug. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its 'BBB' 
long-term rating outlook on Peru-based BBVA Banco Continental to positive from 
stable. 

Rationale
The rating action follows our outlook revision on Peru (please refer to 
"Republic of Peru Outlook Revised To Positive On Solid Investment Prospects; 
Ratings Affirmed," published on Aug. 28, 2012 on RatingsDirect). All things 
remaining equal, we would raise the ratings on the bank with an upgrade of the 
sovereign. In that circumstance, the rating on the bank would reflect its 
stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which is currently 'bbb+'. 

Our ratings on BBVA Banco Continental reflect the bank's "strong" business 
position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" 
funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria). 

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that we would raise the ratings on BBVA 
Banco Continental with an upgrade of the sovereign and if the SACP of the bank 
remains unchanged. We expect the bank to maintain adequate capitalization 
metrics with risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratios (calculated according to 
Standard & Poor's methodology) at levels above 7% over the next 12 to 18 
months.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating             BBB/Positive/A-2

SACP                             bbb+
Anchor                           bbb
Business Position                Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings             Adequate (0)
Risk Position                    Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity            Average and Adequate (0)

Support                          0
GRE Support                      0
Group Support                    1
Government Support               0

Additional Factors               -2

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Republic of Peru Outlook Revised To Positive On Solid Investment 
Prospects; Ratings Affirmed, Aug. 28 , 2012
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011



Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised

                              To                 From
BBVA Banco Continental 
 Counterparty Credit Rating   BBB/Positive/A-2  BBB/Stable/A-2
   Senior Unsecured           BBB               

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
