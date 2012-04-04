TEXT-Fitch may still cut Banco Popolare covered bonds

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 4 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Banco Popolare’s (BP; ‘BBB’/Stable/‘F3’) EUR7.3bn outstanding mortgage covered bonds’ ‘AA’ rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) following the implementation of its covered bonds counterparty criteria (dated 14 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch placed all Italian covered bond programmes it rates on RWN as a consequence of Italy’s downgrade, pending re-determination of the refinancing spreads and the level of over-collateralisation (OC) supporting the assigned rating (see “Fitch Takes Action on Italian Covered Bonds’ Ratings”, dated 08 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The RWN on BP’s cover bonds also reflects the exposure to BNP Paribas Securities Services (BNPSS, ‘A+'/Stable/‘F1+') as English account bank and the posting of swap collateral from those swap counterparties that are no longer eligible and not fully in line with Fitch’s criteria. The Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) for the programme has been revised to 27.6% from 27.1% following the implementation of Fitch’s covered bonds counterparty criteria. The combination of BP’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB’ and the updated D-Factor of 27.6% still allow the covered bonds to attain a rating of ‘A+’ on a probability of default basis. Fitch has analysed the short-term liquidity risk that could arise following BP‘s hypothetical default. As communicated by the issuer, the programme documents will incorporate a dynamic reserve which will be funded up to the aggregate amounts due and payable by the guarantor that will accrue under the covered bond swap in the immediately following three months, for those series of covered bonds that benefit of the hedging or, otherwise, the interest amounts due and payable under the covered bonds. The reserve is also expected to have a EUR400,000 buffer to account for the mismatches between the forecasted forward rate and the effective rate of the last interest period. The reserve will be adjusted quarterly. It will be part of the interest available funds and may therefore be fully used-up in accordance with the priority of payments when there are no interest payments due on the covered bonds or under the swap in the following three months. The documentation does not outline different treatment for swaps entered into with an entity in the same banking group as the issuer. Currently, there are no internal swaps under the programme. Fitch will assess the impact internal swaps if and when these materialise. The programme documentation includes an asset coverage test (ACT) whereby potential commingling and set-off exposures, calculated according to the programme documentation, are deducted dynamically against the cover assets that can support further issuances. On the basis of the data provided by the issuer, the potential gross set-off exposure (determined taking the minimum between the current loan balance and the aggregate of deposits and current accounts held by each borrower as of the transfer dates of the relevant portfolios) is EUR542m, which results in 5.82% of the aggregate outstanding portfolio of approximately EUR9.325bn. This is partially covered by the definition of potential set-off deduction provided for under the documentation. The documentation also partially covers for the funds that may potentially be commingled in an insolvency of the issuer. The D-Factor reflects the residual set-off and commingling exposure after issuer insolvency. Fitch will monitor the residual exposures and account for those in the analysis as long as the issuer is rated below ‘F1’ or ‘A’. The D-Factor review also incorporates Fitch’s analysis of the complexity that derivatives add to the alternative manager’s responsibilities after issuer insolvency. This programme’s swap counterparties are all external (BBVA, ‘A’/Negative/‘F1’; IMI, ‘A-'/Negative/‘F2’; Natixis, ‘A+'/Negative/‘F1+'; and CSI ‘A’/Stable/‘F1’) , on both the asset and the covered bond swaps. The agency believes that external derivative counterparties leave covered bond investors less vulnerable to an issuer event of default compared to programmes with internal derivative counterparties. Following the review of the swap documentation in light of the covered bonds counterparty criteria, the agency has slightly adjusted the D-Factor. IMI, which is counterparty to the asset swaps for a total notional of roughly EUR2.6bn and liability swaps for a notional of EUR1bn is currently posting collateral on the liability swap. The collateral amount on the asset swap resulting from the calculations made by the issuer is zero; accordingly the swap counterparty is not posting collateral. Banco Popolare has proposed to calculate the collateral amount on the asset swap, applying Fitch’s basis swap volatility cushion to the portion of the floating rate portfolio, which also includes optional and mixed loans, indexed to floating rate at 29 February 2012, as calculated by the issuer. This could create some mismatches between the collateral amount posted by the swap counterparty on the floating amount and the effective composition of the portfolio. As communicated by the issuer, Fitch expects that BP will send a monthly report highlighting the composition of the pool as of the immediately preceding end of the calendar month and will include in the intercreditor agreement that the effectiveness of the switches for optional and mixed loans will be on reset dates. Banco Popolare will include in the documentation that if the monthly report is not delivered on time, as far as the swap collateral calculation is concerned, the modular and optional loans will be considered as fixed loans, as reported in the last weekly report. Nevertheless the timing of the monthly report is not fully in line with Fitch’s criteria, since there could be up to nine working days mismatches between the actual composition of the pool adjustment and the collateral amount posted. During the annual review, the materiality of the deviation will be taken into account with possible adjustments in the level of OC supporting the given rating and/or the D-Factor. BNPSS acts as English account bank for the programme and holds the transaction account and the reserve account. As of 30 November 2011, the balance of these accounts was approximately EUR1.140m, representing about 12% of the outstanding cover pool. As of 29 February 2012, the balance was EUR582m. Fitch will monitor the exposure to the account bank and will conduct its jump-to-default test at the time OC supporting a given level of rating is recalculated, if excessive exposure is identified. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)