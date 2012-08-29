FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo outlook
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 29, 2012 / 8:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- On August 28, we revised the outlook on Peru to positive from stable.
     -- We are revising our outlook and affirming the 'BBB' rating on 
Peru-based bank COFIDE to positive from stable.
     -- We expect the bank will maintain its important role in the development 
of infrastructure projects across the country, its promotion of development of 
certain sectors in Peru, and its very strong link with the government.


Rating Action
On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Finaciera de Desarrollo S.A. (COFIDE) to positive from stable. At the same 
time, we affirmed our 'BBB' rating on the bank.

Rationale
The rating action on the bank follows our outlook revision on Peru (please see 
"Republic of Peru Outlook Revised To Positive; Ratings Affirmed," published on 
Aug. 28, 2012 on RatingsDirect). All things being equal, we would raise the 
ratings on the bank following an upgrade of the sovereign. In such a scenario, 
the rating on the bank would reflect its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), 
which is currently at 'bbb-', and our view that there is a high likelihood 
that the government would provide extraordinary timely support to COFIDE in 
the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for 
government-related entities, this view is based on our assessment of COFIDE's 
important role in the development of infrastructure projects across the 
country, its promotion of development of certain sectors, and its very strong 
link with the government. COFIDEs SACP reflect its "adequate" business 
position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" 
funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as defined by our criteria

Outlook 
The positive outlook reflects our view that we would raise the ratings on 
COFIDE following an upgrade of the sovereign and if the bank's SACP remains 
unchanged. We expect the bank will maintain its important role in the 
development of infrastructure projects across the country, its promotion of 
development of certain sectors in Peru, and its very strong link with the 
government, while maintaining its other credit fundamentals.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating             BBB/Positive/A-2

SACP                             bbb-
Anchor                           bbb
Business Position                Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings             Moderate (-1)
Risk Position                    Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity            Average and Adequate (0)

Support                          1
GRE Support                      1

Related Criteria And Research
General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And 
Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo S.A.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Positive/A-2   BBB/Stable/A-2
 Analytical Factors
  Local Currency                        bbb-               
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.