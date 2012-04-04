FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates AES Gener ratings

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    April 4 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded AES Gener (Gener) ratings as
follows:	
	
--Foreign Currency IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';	
--Local Currency IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';	
--International debt issuance to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'	
--National long-term rating to 'A+(cl)' from 'A(cl)';	
--National debt issuances to 'A+(cl)' from 'A(cl)';	
	
Fitch has also affirmed Gener's National equity rating at 'Nivel 2 (cl).' The 	
rating Outlook is Stable. The rating actions affect approximately USD549 million	
of outstanding Yankee bonds and USD 322 million of domestic bonds.	
	
The rating upgrades reflect the operational and financial improvement Gener has 	
achieved to date and incorporates the expectation that the company's cash flow 	
will stabilize and that solid credit metrics will be maintained over the medium 	
term. The ratings are also supported by the company's diverse portfolio of 	
generating assets and major operations under constructive regulatory 	
environment. 	
	
Credit risks include a moderately over-contracted position in 2012, along with 	
possible environmental and/or political issues, which could result in cost 	
overruns or additional modifications in projects under construction. The credit 	
risks also include the regulatory uncertainties in Argentina related to 	
Termoandes S.A. and pressures from the controlling shareholder AES Corp. to 	
increase dividends, although these risks appear manageable. 	
	
Good Business Platform	
	
From an operating perspective, recent capacity additions, significant advances 	
in the construction of Ventanas IV (Campiche), and the good performance of 	
contracts with price indexation mechanisms have helped the company build a 	
stronger business platform, which should enable it to achieve earnings with less	
volatility. 	
	
In April and October 2011, unit I and II of Angamos begun operations, ahead of 	
the scheduled time and its generation was sold to the spot market as related 	
contracts initiated several months after commercial operations. In addition, the	
construction of Ventanas IV advanced significantly, reflected in an 84% progress	
as of December 2011. Its start up is scheduled for the first quarter of 2013.	
	
Based on projected growth, increasing contract requirements slightly exceed 	
efficient generation in 2012 by approximately 200 gigawatt hours (GWh) until new	
capacity is added in 2013. Such deficit could potentially be covered by Nueva 	
Renca back up facility, should prevailing hydro conditions result in its 	
dispatch or by purchases in the spot market. After the new capacity is 	
completed, Gener's future contracted position is expected to be balanced, from 	
2013 forward. In 2011, the existence of contracts which are indexed to fuel 	
price variation and inflation and begun in 2010, have reduces Gener's exposure 	
to price volatility in the Chilean's central interconnected system (SIC).	
	
Improved Financial Profile	
	
In 2011, the company reduced its exposure to refinancing risk in 2014 by 	
extending a portion of that year's debt maturities and improving the overall 	
debt profile. In 2014, debt maturities (excluding Angamos) decreased to USD 347 	
million from USD 600 million. The debt refinancing included the exchange and 	
tender offer of Yankee notes due in 2014, the tender offer of a domestic bond 	
due in 2019, and the issuance of a Yankee bond due in 2021. Gener has no major 	
maturities in 2012 and 2013. 	
	
As of December 2011, consolidated debt was 2.4billion, net-debt to EBITDA was 	
2.5 times (x) and EBITDA to interest was 5.3x. In 2011, the improvement in 	
Gener's credit metrics is exceptional and reflects the combination of positive 	
events in every sector where it operates. Although, Fitch does not expect these 	
favorable scenarios to prevail over the medium-term, its ratings incorporate the	
expectation of good credit metrics with a net-debt to EBITDA ratio below 3x, 	
excluding non recourse debt related to Angamos, and an EBITDA-to- interest above	
4x. 	
	
In 2011, operations in the SIC benefited from a high level of thermal generation	
including the dispatch of its back up unit Nueva Renca as base load capacity 	
between January and September, in a scenario of high spot prices due to the 	
drier than normal hydrology. The beginning of operations of Angamos in the SING 	
resulted in a higher volume of sales in the spot market. Additionally, 	
generation in Colombia reached a record level of 5338GWh, all of which has 	
favorably impacted in Gener's cash generation. EBITDA increased to USD 737 	
million in 2011 compared to USD 472 million in 2010. From 2012, onwards, Fitch 	
expects EBITDA (excluding Angamos) to be near USD 600 million.	
	
Fitch has uprgraded the following debt instruments of Gener:	
--US$ 400 million, 2014 notes upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';	
--US$ 400 million, 2021 notes upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';	
--UF$4.4 billion, 2028 notes Series N, upgraded to 'A+(cl) from 'A(cl)'; 	
--UF$1.2 billion, 2015 notes Series O, upgraded to 'A+(cl) from 'A(cl)'; 	
--US$196 million, 2019 notes Series Q, upgraded to 'A+(cl) from 'A(cl)';	
--US$200 million Bond Program, upgraded to 'A+(cl) from 'A(cl)';	
--US$400 million Bond Program, upgraded to 'A+(cl) from 'A(cl)'. 	
	
Gener is the second largest electricity generation company in Chile, as it 	
operates 22% of the country's total generating capacity (3,821 MW, including its	
investments in Guacolda and TermoAndes). The company has ownership interests in 	
electric generation in Colombia and Argentina. Gener is indirectly owned by AES 	
Corporation (71%). AES Corporation is one of the world's largest global power 	
companies. With operations in five continents, the company is active in the 	
generation and distribution of electricity. The company controls more than 	
40,000 MW of capacity. 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

