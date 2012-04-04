TEXT-Fitch rates AES Gener ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) April 4 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded AES Gener (Gener) ratings as follows: --Foreign Currency IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; --Local Currency IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; --International debt issuance to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' --National long-term rating to 'A+(cl)' from 'A(cl)'; --National debt issuances to 'A+(cl)' from 'A(cl)'; Fitch has also affirmed Gener's National equity rating at 'Nivel 2 (cl).' The rating Outlook is Stable. The rating actions affect approximately USD549 million of outstanding Yankee bonds and USD 322 million of domestic bonds. The rating upgrades reflect the operational and financial improvement Gener has achieved to date and incorporates the expectation that the company's cash flow will stabilize and that solid credit metrics will be maintained over the medium term. The ratings are also supported by the company's diverse portfolio of generating assets and major operations under constructive regulatory environment. Credit risks include a moderately over-contracted position in 2012, along with possible environmental and/or political issues, which could result in cost overruns or additional modifications in projects under construction. The credit risks also include the regulatory uncertainties in Argentina related to Termoandes S.A. and pressures from the controlling shareholder AES Corp. to increase dividends, although these risks appear manageable. Good Business Platform From an operating perspective, recent capacity additions, significant advances in the construction of Ventanas IV (Campiche), and the good performance of contracts with price indexation mechanisms have helped the company build a stronger business platform, which should enable it to achieve earnings with less volatility. In April and October 2011, unit I and II of Angamos begun operations, ahead of the scheduled time and its generation was sold to the spot market as related contracts initiated several months after commercial operations. In addition, the construction of Ventanas IV advanced significantly, reflected in an 84% progress as of December 2011. Its start up is scheduled for the first quarter of 2013. Based on projected growth, increasing contract requirements slightly exceed efficient generation in 2012 by approximately 200 gigawatt hours (GWh) until new capacity is added in 2013. Such deficit could potentially be covered by Nueva Renca back up facility, should prevailing hydro conditions result in its dispatch or by purchases in the spot market. After the new capacity is completed, Gener's future contracted position is expected to be balanced, from 2013 forward. In 2011, the existence of contracts which are indexed to fuel price variation and inflation and begun in 2010, have reduces Gener's exposure to price volatility in the Chilean's central interconnected system (SIC). Improved Financial Profile In 2011, the company reduced its exposure to refinancing risk in 2014 by extending a portion of that year's debt maturities and improving the overall debt profile. In 2014, debt maturities (excluding Angamos) decreased to USD 347 million from USD 600 million. The debt refinancing included the exchange and tender offer of Yankee notes due in 2014, the tender offer of a domestic bond due in 2019, and the issuance of a Yankee bond due in 2021. Gener has no major maturities in 2012 and 2013. As of December 2011, consolidated debt was 2.4billion, net-debt to EBITDA was 2.5 times (x) and EBITDA to interest was 5.3x. In 2011, the improvement in Gener's credit metrics is exceptional and reflects the combination of positive events in every sector where it operates. Although, Fitch does not expect these favorable scenarios to prevail over the medium-term, its ratings incorporate the expectation of good credit metrics with a net-debt to EBITDA ratio below 3x, excluding non recourse debt related to Angamos, and an EBITDA-to- interest above 4x. In 2011, operations in the SIC benefited from a high level of thermal generation including the dispatch of its back up unit Nueva Renca as base load capacity between January and September, in a scenario of high spot prices due to the drier than normal hydrology. The beginning of operations of Angamos in the SING resulted in a higher volume of sales in the spot market. Additionally, generation in Colombia reached a record level of 5338GWh, all of which has favorably impacted in Gener's cash generation. EBITDA increased to USD 737 million in 2011 compared to USD 472 million in 2010. From 2012, onwards, Fitch expects EBITDA (excluding Angamos) to be near USD 600 million. Fitch has uprgraded the following debt instruments of Gener: --US$ 400 million, 2014 notes upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; --US$ 400 million, 2021 notes upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; --UF$4.4 billion, 2028 notes Series N, upgraded to 'A+(cl) from 'A(cl)'; --UF$1.2 billion, 2015 notes Series O, upgraded to 'A+(cl) from 'A(cl)'; --US$196 million, 2019 notes Series Q, upgraded to 'A+(cl) from 'A(cl)'; --US$200 million Bond Program, upgraded to 'A+(cl) from 'A(cl)'; --US$400 million Bond Program, upgraded to 'A+(cl) from 'A(cl)'. Gener is the second largest electricity generation company in Chile, as it operates 22% of the country's total generating capacity (3,821 MW, including its investments in Guacolda and TermoAndes). The company has ownership interests in electric generation in Colombia and Argentina. Gener is indirectly owned by AES Corporation (71%). AES Corporation is one of the world's largest global power companies. With operations in five continents, the company is active in the generation and distribution of electricity. The company controls more than 40,000 MW of capacity. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)