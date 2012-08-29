FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Mibanco Banco De La Microempresa outlook
August 29, 2012 / 8:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Mibanco Banco De La Microempresa outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Overview
     -- On August 28, we revised the outlook on Peru to positive from stable.
     -- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable and affirming the 
'BBB' rating on Peru-based bank Mibanco.
     -- Despite increased competition, we expect Mibanco to continue 
consolidating its market position, especially in the microfinance sector.


Rating Action
On Aug. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Mibanco Banco de la Microempresa S.A. to positive from stable. At the same 
time, we affirmed our 'BBB' rating on the bank.

Rationale
The rating action on the bank follows our outlook revision on Peru (please see 
"Republic of Peru Outlook Revised To Positive; Ratings Affirmed," published on 
Aug. 28, 2012 on RatingsDirect). All things being equal, we would raise the 
ratings on the bank following an upgrade of the sovereign, because the rating 
on the bank would reflect its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which is 
currently at 'bbb+'.

Our ratings on Mibanco reflect its "adequate" business position, "strong" 
capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and 
"adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria).

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that we would raise the ratings on 
Mibanco following an upgrade of the sovereign and if the bank's SACP remains 
unchanged. We believe that despite increased competition, Mibanco will 
continue to consolidate its market position, especially in the microfinance 
segment, while maintaining adequate asset quality and liquidity.


Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating           BBB/Positive/A-2

SACP                           bbb+
Anchor                         bbb
Business Position              Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings           Strong (+1)
Risk Position                  Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity          Average and Adequate (0)

Support                        0
GRE Support                    0
Group Support                  0
Government Support             0

Additional Factors             -1

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Republic of Peru Outlook Revised To Positive; Ratings Affirmed, Aug. 
28, 2012
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
MiBanco, Banco de La Microempresa S.A.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Positive/A-2   BBB/Stable/A-2

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
