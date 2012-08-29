TEXT-S&P revises Mibanco Banco De La Microempresa outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On August 28, we revised the outlook on Peru to positive from stable. -- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable and affirming the 'BBB' rating on Peru-based bank Mibanco. -- Despite increased competition, we expect Mibanco to continue consolidating its market position, especially in the microfinance sector. Rating Action On Aug. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Mibanco Banco de la Microempresa S.A. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' rating on the bank. Rationale The rating action on the bank follows our outlook revision on Peru (please see "Republic of Peru Outlook Revised To Positive; Ratings Affirmed," published on Aug. 28, 2012 on RatingsDirect). All things being equal, we would raise the ratings on the bank following an upgrade of the sovereign, because the rating on the bank would reflect its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which is currently at 'bbb+'. Our ratings on Mibanco reflect its "adequate" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria). Outlook The positive outlook reflects our view that we would raise the ratings on Mibanco following an upgrade of the sovereign and if the bank's SACP remains unchanged. We believe that despite increased competition, Mibanco will continue to consolidate its market position, especially in the microfinance segment, while maintaining adequate asset quality and liquidity. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Positive/A-2 SACP bbb+ Anchor bbb Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Strong (+1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Government Support 0 Additional Factors -1 Related Criteria And Research -- Republic of Peru Outlook Revised To Positive; Ratings Affirmed, Aug. 28, 2012 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From MiBanco, Banco de La Microempresa S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Positive/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)