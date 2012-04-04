FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.
April 4, 2012 / 5:11 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    April 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the foreign and local currency issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) and outstanding debt ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.
(Petrobras) and subsidiaries as follows: 	
	
Petrobras	
--Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB';	
--Local currency IDR at 'BBB';	
--National long term rating at 'AAA (bra)'.	
	
Petrobras International Finance Company (PIFCO)	
--Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB';	
--International debt issuance at 'BBB'. 	
	
Petrobras Argentina S.A.	
--Guaranteed notes at 'BBB'. 	
	
The ratings affect USD 23.2 billion of issued debt, including debt issued by 	
(PifCo) that is unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Petrobras. The 	
Outlook for all these ratings is Stable. 	
	
Petrobras' ratings are supported by its leadership position in the Brazilian 	
domestic energy market, its recognized expertise in offshore exploration and 	
production (E&P) and its strategic importance to Brazil. Fitch's Long-term IDR 	
for Brazil is 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. The ratings are tempered by 	
Petrobras' aggressive capex program; its exposure to local political 	
interference, vulnerability to fluctuations in international commodity prices, 	
currency risk, domestic market revenue concentration. 	
	
Petrobras' Outlook remains Stable. The company's linkage with the sovereign is 	
expected to strengthen, should the company's financial credit metric deteriorate	
due to global oil and natural gas price decreases coupled with increase in debt 	
to finance capex. The Rating Outlook is likely to be revised to Negative if the 	
Outlook of the sovereign is revised to negative. A Positive Outlook revision is 	
rather unlikely given the medium term focus on investment. 	
	
Significant Growth Potential and Ambitious Capital Investment	
	
Petrobras has significant growth potential both in production and reserves, 	
following historical growth prospects and substantial discoveries in recent 	
years. As of December 2011, proved oil and gas reserves were estimated in 12.87 	
billion barrels of oil equivalent  (boe) [under the Securities Exchange 	
Commission (SEC) definition] with a three-year reserved replacement ration (RRR)	
of 160%. In 2011 reserves life was 13.5 years and production averaged 2,621 	
thousand boe per day compared to 1,661 boepd in 2001. 	
	
The company has an aggressive growth strategy to increase production to 4 	
million boepd in 2015, which could prove challenging as the company seeks to 	
secure the provision of the critical equipment n and requires significant 	
external financing. The development of pre-salt areas may significantly increase	
Petrobras' production growth and reserves volumes, including both existing 	
concessions in pre-salt areas and those areas corresponding to the transfer of 	
rights to produce up to 5 billion boe. Petrobras has an investment program of 	
USD 225 billion between 2011 and 2015, the bulk of which will be focused in 	
exploration and production. Fitch believes Petrobras will face challenges to 	
achieve such production growth targets while maintaining all its stated credit 	
metrics. These include a maximum net debt-to-capitalization of 35% and a net 	
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.5 times (x). Fitch sees in 2015 net debt-to-EBITDAR 	
and fixed-charge coverage in excess of Petrobras' targets but anticipates that 	
the incremental increase in cash flow from investments will gradually improve 	
credit metrics after 2015.	
	
In 2011, total production was 2,621 thousand (m) boepd, below the targeted level	
of 2,772 mbopd for that year but still reflects a 4% growth compared to 2009. In	
2011 production was affected by unprogrammed stoppages which reduced production 	
volume by approximately 33 mboepd over the year, and the delay in the completion	
of 7 new wells that were expected to begin operation in 2011. In 2012, 	
production growth will be supported by FPSO's P-56 in Marlin field and P-57 	
which are expected to contribute with approximately 90 mboepd  and 70 mboepd, 	
respectively. In addition, Petrobras expects an incremental 31 mboepd to come 	
from five new wells in Varredura, 16 mboepd from five new production wells at 	
the Lula pilot in pre-salt Santos Basin, and around 36 mbpd from ten new wells 	
to be connected to existing platforms.	
	
Strong Financial Profile	
	
Petrobras has a strong financial profile with an EBITDAR of USD 45.4 billion and	
total debt of USD 82.9 billion in 2011. In 2011, credit metrics remained within 	
Fitch's expectations, with a total adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR ratio of 2.8x, net 	
debt-to-EBITDA of 1.5x, EBITDAR-to-interest and rental expense of 3.2x, and 	
EBITDA to interest of 6.3x. In 2011, free cash flow was negative in USD14.4 	
billion, after deducting USD 41.3 billion in capex and USD 6.4 billion in 	
dividends. Fitch anticipates that over the medium term, CFO will not cover 	
capex, and credit metrics may weaken as the FCF deficit is funded by cash and/or	
available credit lines. However, Fitch believes Petrobras could stand a moderate	
deterioration provided the reserve replacement ration (RRR) and reserve to 	
production ratio remain strong and the regulatory environment does not weaken. 	
	
Additional mitigants to this situation include Petrobras' ample liquidity, 	
proved access to the financial markets, and the expectation that credit metrics 	
will recover once the company increasingly monetizes its large oil reserve base.	
The company's liquidity is strong with USD 28.0 billion in cash as of 2011 	
year-end and USD10.1 billion of short-term debt. Petrobras has proven access to 	
the financial markets, reflected in the issuance of USD 9.6 billion in the 	
capital markets in 2011, and an additional USD 7 billion in February 2012. 	
Petrobras is expected to continue accessing the capital markets in the medium 	
term to refinance debt maturities and fund its ambitious capex program. 	
	
In December 2011, Petrobras EBITDAR rose to USD 45.4 billion compared to USD 	
39.9 billion in 2010 which mostly reflects the higher oil price environment that	
compensated for the deficit in the downstream segment. Within the upstream 	
segment, results were driven mostly by higher year-over-year crude oil prices 	
and to a much lesser degree by a 1% increase in production volumes. The 	
downstream business was negatively impacted by higher product imports, mainly 	
gasoline and diesel at high market prices that were not fully transferred to 	
sales prices. The future performance of the downstream segment will depend on 	
Petrobras' ability to recognize cost increases in its prices, particularly, 	
considering the new pattern of refined products demand, which has grown at a 	
higher rate than GDP during the last two years. Although Petrobras has increased	
its prices by the end of 2011, additional price adjustments are needed to bring 	
back this segment to equilibrium. 	
	
Linkage to the Sovereign	
	
The oil and gas sector regulation highlights an increased participation of the 	
government and Petrobras in Brazil and a tighter link between them. This is 	
reflected in the production sharing agreements (PSA) for the pre salt areas and 	
in the increase in the government's voting rights in Petrobras. In the new pre 	
salt areas, Petrobras is obliged to be the sole operator with a minimum 30% 	
participation of every field, a change from the previous concession regime. The 	
government's support of Petrobras is reflected in the role of state owned banks 	
in providing sources of financing for Petrobras. As of December 2011, Petrobras'	
debt with BNDES represents approximately 27% over its total debt. Recent changes	
in Petrobras' management are not expected to materially affect Petrobras' 	
strategy. The government has 63.2% of Petrobras voting rights and 47.6% of the 	
economic interest. 	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following debt instruments of Petrobras and its 	
subsidiaries:	
	
Petrobras and PIFCO:	
--Second issuance of debentures for USD750 million due 2012 at 'AAA(bra)';	
--Senior unsecured notes US$750 million due 2013 at 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured notes US$600 million due 2014 at 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured US$1.25billion notes due 2015 at 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured US$2.5 billion notes due 2016 at 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured US$500 million notes due 2016 at 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured US$399 million notes due 2016 at 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured JPY35 billion notes due 2016 at 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured US$1.75 billion notes due 2017 at 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured US$1.75 billion notes due 2018 at 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured US$750 million notes due 2018 at 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured EUR1.25 billion notes due 2018 at 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured US$2.75 billion notes due 2019 at 'BBB''	
--Senior unsecured US$2.5 billion notes due 2020 at 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured US$2.5 billion notes due 2021 at 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured EUR600 million notes due 2022 at 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured GBP700 million notes due 2026 at 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured US$1.5 billion notes due 2040 at 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured US$2.25 billion notes due 2041 at 'BBB'.	
	
Petrobras Argentina S.A.:	
--Guaranteed USD300 million notes due 2017 at 'BBB'. 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

