TEXT-Fitch affirms Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) April 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the foreign and local currency issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and outstanding debt ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) and subsidiaries as follows: Petrobras --Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB'; --Local currency IDR at 'BBB'; --National long term rating at 'AAA (bra)'. Petrobras International Finance Company (PIFCO) --Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB'; --International debt issuance at 'BBB'. Petrobras Argentina S.A. --Guaranteed notes at 'BBB'. The ratings affect USD 23.2 billion of issued debt, including debt issued by (PifCo) that is unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Petrobras. The Outlook for all these ratings is Stable. Petrobras' ratings are supported by its leadership position in the Brazilian domestic energy market, its recognized expertise in offshore exploration and production (E&P) and its strategic importance to Brazil. Fitch's Long-term IDR for Brazil is 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. The ratings are tempered by Petrobras' aggressive capex program; its exposure to local political interference, vulnerability to fluctuations in international commodity prices, currency risk, domestic market revenue concentration. Petrobras' Outlook remains Stable. The company's linkage with the sovereign is expected to strengthen, should the company's financial credit metric deteriorate due to global oil and natural gas price decreases coupled with increase in debt to finance capex. The Rating Outlook is likely to be revised to Negative if the Outlook of the sovereign is revised to negative. A Positive Outlook revision is rather unlikely given the medium term focus on investment. Significant Growth Potential and Ambitious Capital Investment Petrobras has significant growth potential both in production and reserves, following historical growth prospects and substantial discoveries in recent years. As of December 2011, proved oil and gas reserves were estimated in 12.87 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) [under the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) definition] with a three-year reserved replacement ration (RRR) of 160%. In 2011 reserves life was 13.5 years and production averaged 2,621 thousand boe per day compared to 1,661 boepd in 2001. The company has an aggressive growth strategy to increase production to 4 million boepd in 2015, which could prove challenging as the company seeks to secure the provision of the critical equipment n and requires significant external financing. The development of pre-salt areas may significantly increase Petrobras' production growth and reserves volumes, including both existing concessions in pre-salt areas and those areas corresponding to the transfer of rights to produce up to 5 billion boe. Petrobras has an investment program of USD 225 billion between 2011 and 2015, the bulk of which will be focused in exploration and production. Fitch believes Petrobras will face challenges to achieve such production growth targets while maintaining all its stated credit metrics. These include a maximum net debt-to-capitalization of 35% and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.5 times (x). Fitch sees in 2015 net debt-to-EBITDAR and fixed-charge coverage in excess of Petrobras' targets but anticipates that the incremental increase in cash flow from investments will gradually improve credit metrics after 2015. In 2011, total production was 2,621 thousand (m) boepd, below the targeted level of 2,772 mbopd for that year but still reflects a 4% growth compared to 2009. In 2011 production was affected by unprogrammed stoppages which reduced production volume by approximately 33 mboepd over the year, and the delay in the completion of 7 new wells that were expected to begin operation in 2011. In 2012, production growth will be supported by FPSO's P-56 in Marlin field and P-57 which are expected to contribute with approximately 90 mboepd and 70 mboepd, respectively. In addition, Petrobras expects an incremental 31 mboepd to come from five new wells in Varredura, 16 mboepd from five new production wells at the Lula pilot in pre-salt Santos Basin, and around 36 mbpd from ten new wells to be connected to existing platforms. Strong Financial Profile Petrobras has a strong financial profile with an EBITDAR of USD 45.4 billion and total debt of USD 82.9 billion in 2011. In 2011, credit metrics remained within Fitch's expectations, with a total adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR ratio of 2.8x, net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.5x, EBITDAR-to-interest and rental expense of 3.2x, and EBITDA to interest of 6.3x. In 2011, free cash flow was negative in USD14.4 billion, after deducting USD 41.3 billion in capex and USD 6.4 billion in dividends. Fitch anticipates that over the medium term, CFO will not cover capex, and credit metrics may weaken as the FCF deficit is funded by cash and/or available credit lines. However, Fitch believes Petrobras could stand a moderate deterioration provided the reserve replacement ration (RRR) and reserve to production ratio remain strong and the regulatory environment does not weaken. Additional mitigants to this situation include Petrobras' ample liquidity, proved access to the financial markets, and the expectation that credit metrics will recover once the company increasingly monetizes its large oil reserve base. The company's liquidity is strong with USD 28.0 billion in cash as of 2011 year-end and USD10.1 billion of short-term debt. Petrobras has proven access to the financial markets, reflected in the issuance of USD 9.6 billion in the capital markets in 2011, and an additional USD 7 billion in February 2012. Petrobras is expected to continue accessing the capital markets in the medium term to refinance debt maturities and fund its ambitious capex program. In December 2011, Petrobras EBITDAR rose to USD 45.4 billion compared to USD 39.9 billion in 2010 which mostly reflects the higher oil price environment that compensated for the deficit in the downstream segment. Within the upstream segment, results were driven mostly by higher year-over-year crude oil prices and to a much lesser degree by a 1% increase in production volumes. The downstream business was negatively impacted by higher product imports, mainly gasoline and diesel at high market prices that were not fully transferred to sales prices. The future performance of the downstream segment will depend on Petrobras' ability to recognize cost increases in its prices, particularly, considering the new pattern of refined products demand, which has grown at a higher rate than GDP during the last two years. Although Petrobras has increased its prices by the end of 2011, additional price adjustments are needed to bring back this segment to equilibrium. Linkage to the Sovereign The oil and gas sector regulation highlights an increased participation of the government and Petrobras in Brazil and a tighter link between them. This is reflected in the production sharing agreements (PSA) for the pre salt areas and in the increase in the government's voting rights in Petrobras. In the new pre salt areas, Petrobras is obliged to be the sole operator with a minimum 30% participation of every field, a change from the previous concession regime. The government's support of Petrobras is reflected in the role of state owned banks in providing sources of financing for Petrobras. As of December 2011, Petrobras' debt with BNDES represents approximately 27% over its total debt. Recent changes in Petrobras' management are not expected to materially affect Petrobras' strategy. The government has 63.2% of Petrobras voting rights and 47.6% of the economic interest. Fitch has affirmed the following debt instruments of Petrobras and its subsidiaries: Petrobras and PIFCO: --Second issuance of debentures for USD750 million due 2012 at 'AAA(bra)'; --Senior unsecured notes US$750 million due 2013 at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes US$600 million due 2014 at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured US$1.25billion notes due 2015 at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured US$2.5 billion notes due 2016 at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured US$500 million notes due 2016 at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured US$399 million notes due 2016 at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured JPY35 billion notes due 2016 at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured US$1.75 billion notes due 2017 at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured US$1.75 billion notes due 2018 at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured US$750 million notes due 2018 at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured EUR1.25 billion notes due 2018 at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured US$2.75 billion notes due 2019 at 'BBB'' --Senior unsecured US$2.5 billion notes due 2020 at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured US$2.5 billion notes due 2021 at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured EUR600 million notes due 2022 at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured GBP700 million notes due 2026 at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured US$1.5 billion notes due 2040 at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured US$2.25 billion notes due 2041 at 'BBB'. Petrobras Argentina S.A.: --Guaranteed USD300 million notes due 2017 at 'BBB'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)