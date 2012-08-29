TEXT-Fitch rates Washington CSD, Utah GOs

Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings assigns an ‘AAA’ rating to the following Washington County School District, Utah’s (the district) general obligation (GO) bonds: --$37 million (Utah School Bonds Guaranty Program) GO school building and refunding bonds, series 2012. The ‘AAA’ rating is based on the state’s full faith and credit guarantee provided as credit enhancement to the district’s GO bonds under the Utah School Bond Default Avoidance Program (the SBDAP), rated ‘AAA’ by Fitch. Fitch also assigns an underlying rating of ‘AA’ to the bonds, reflecting the district’s credit quality without consideration of the guarantee provided by the SBDAP. The bonds will sell via competitive sale on or about September 11. Proceeds will be used to rebuild an existing school, construct a new school, and to refund outstanding GO bonds for present value savings. In addition, Fitch affirms the district’s following underlying rating: --$206.8 million outstanding GOs at ‘AA’. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are payable by an unlimited property tax to be levied on all taxable properties within the district. Debt repayment also is guaranteed by the full faith and credit and unlimited ad valorem taxing power of the state of Utah under the provision of the SBDAP. KEY RATING DRIVERS GOOD FINANCIAL OPERATIONS: The ‘AA’ underlying rating reflects the district’s sound financial profile including five consecutive years of audited surpluses or nearly balanced operations, positive financial estimates for fiscal 2012, significant remaining expenditure flexibility, ample liquidity, prudent management practices, and a solid general fund balance that nonetheless is expected to be drawn down in upcoming years. RECESSIONARY PRESSURES EASING: The local economy is geographically isolated and was very hard hit by the recession. But economic conditions have shown signs of improvement over the past year, including employment base expansion, a significant drop in unemployment, and tentative stabilization of the regional housing market. TAX BASE STABILIZING: The district’s tax base is well diversified, but was severely impacted by the housing-led recession, dropping a cumulative 30% between fiscal years 2008-2012. Fiscal 2013 taxable assessed value (TAV) fell by just 0.1%, and recent housing market improvement may bode well for fiscal 2014 TAV levels. SOUND DEBT PROFILE: The district’s debt levels are low, principal amortization is extremely rapid, the district’s minimal other post-employment benefit (OPEB) liability will be phased out by calendar 2014, and both capital needs and pension payments are manageable. CREDIT PROFILE The district is coterminous with Washington County, serving a population of 138,500 in southwestern Utah. The county is geographically isolated and the economy is moderately concentrated in the tourism and distribution industries but has been diversifying in recent years. The county experienced extremely rapid growth until the housing-led recession severely impacted the local economy. The outsized local construction industry was particularly hard-hit. The county’s employment base shrunk a cumulative 16.2% from 2007 - 2011, and unemployment rose to a 2010 high of 10.4% from a low of just 2.8% in 2007. The impact to the regional housing market was similarly severe, leading to a cumulative TAV decline of 30% between fiscal years 2008-2011 and a peak to trough median home price loss of 40% according to the Case Shiller quarterly index. RECENT SIGNS OF ECONOMIC STABILIZATION Recent data suggests the economy may be turning a corner. June unemployment registered a moderate 7.6%, down significantly from 9% the year prior due to broad-based employment expansion. The rate is lower than the 8.4% national rate, but lags the 6.1% state rate. The housing market also has been showing signs of improvement, with Zillow estimating home values up 22% in July compared to the year prior. If these gains hold, fiscal 2014 TAV could rise materially from fiscal 2013 values, which were down just 0.1% year over year. Other promising economic data include five consecutive quarters of moderate to strong gross taxable sales gains and an increase of commercial building permits. GOOD FINANCIAL OPERATIONS, PRUDENT MANAGEMENT PRACTICES The district’s financial operations have performed well; due largely to significant one time and ongoing expenditure reductions implemented in fiscal years 2010 and 2011. The district outperformed its fiscal 2011 budgeted $1.5 million operational deficit, producing instead nearly balanced operations. This resulted in sound total and unrestricted (committed, assigned, and unassigned) general fund balances of $20.9 million (13.1% of expenditures and transfers out) and $20.3 million (12.7%), respectively. Management estimates general fund operations in fiscal 2012 will produce a small operating surplus, versus a budgeted deficit of $6.4 million. The district’s budgeted deficit for fiscal 2013 is large at $6.5 million. However, the district uses quite conservative assumptions and has a record of significantly out-performing its budgets. Management conservatively projects that actual operations will draw down fund balance by $500,000-$700,000, which would leave the district’s financial cushion at solid levels. SIGNIFICANT BUDGET FLEXIBILITY REMAINS In prior years the district implemented a number of one-time and ongoing expenditure reductions to offset state funding losses and a slowdown of local revenue growth. As a result, the district did not need to implement further reductions in fiscal 2012 to balance operations and has no significant cuts planned for fiscal 2013. Although the district has no plans to make further significant reductions, Fitch believes the district has significant remaining expenditure flexibility if it needed to do so. A material degree of flexibility exists in the areas of classroom sizes, safety personnel, administration, and textbook replacement. The district also could raise approximately $6.2 million annually by increasing its tax rate. Such a rate hike would require an advisory truth in taxation hearing that is open to the public, and then a majority vote by the board to pass. STRONG MANAGEMENT PRACTICES Management practices are strong. The district budgets revenues and expenditures conservatively. Management has a satisfactory minimum fund balance policy of 2.5% - 3% of spending plus a $3.3 million economic stabilization reserve (2.1% of fiscal 2011 expenditures and transfers out), although reserves have been maintained at significantly higher levels over the past several years. Utah is a right to work state and management describes its relationship with labor as good. The district’s OPEB plan has been discontinued, and its small remaining liability of $343,000 (as of June 30, 2012) will be fully amortized by August 2014. The district is entering year four of a five year plan to spend down its unrestricted fund balance to $10 million. To date, the district has not spent down its unrestricted general fund balance, and projections for fiscal 2013 suggest no substantial spend-down will occur in the current fiscal year. Management notes that material financial out-performance likely will increase the size of the financial cushion to which the district will draw down, but that some degree of drawdown is still anticipated due to wage pressures and the desire to restore certain services. Based on the district’s positive historical financial performance, Fitch does not anticipate that the district would ultimately draw its financial cushion to levels that would result in a negative rating action. SOUND DEBT PROFILE The district’s debt profile is good. Net direct and overlapping debt levels are low at $1,975 (1.9% of market value). The district may issue $20 million of its remaining GO authorization next year, but Fitch estimates debt levels would remain low. Capital needs currently are manageable, but if growth resumes at prior high levels, the district might need to build additional facilities. In anticipation of further growth, the district may consider a GO authorization in the 2013 November election. Such an authorization might range from $100 million - $150 million, though no definitive plans have been made. Concerns of increased debt levels are mitigated by the district’s extremely rapid debt amortization, with an impressive 93% of principal maturing within 10 years. Further, the district’s fiscal 2011 defined benefit payments seem manageable at 8.9% of total expenditures and transfers out and the district’s modest OPEB liability will mature shortly.