TEXT-S&P revises Grupo ACP Inversiones y Desarrollo outlook to pos

Overview -- Following our outlook revision on Peru and Mibanco Banco de la Microempresa, we are revising our outlook on Mibanco's parent, Grupo ACP, to positive from stable. -- We are affirming our 'BB+' rating on the company. -- We expect Grupo ACP to receive sizable dividends from Mibanco and other subsidiaries that will allow it to repay its debt. Rating Action On Aug. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Grupo ACP Inversiones Y Desarrollo to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB+' rating on the company. Rationale The rating on Grupo ACP is based on its role as the nonoperating holding company of several financial and nonfinancial companies in Latin America, including Mibanco Banco de la Microempresa S.A. (BBB/Positive/A-2), its core subsidiary. The rating on Grupo ACP benefits from Mibanco's "adequate" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria). The gap between the 'BB+' rating on Grupo ACP and the 'BBB' rating on Mibanco is mainly because of structural subordination. Grupo ACP's debtholders are subordinate to Mibanco's senior debtholders. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Grupo ACP will receive sizable dividends from Mibanco (and smaller dividends from other subsidiaries) that will allow it to repay its debt. The outlook also reflects our assumption that the group will maintain the financial flexibility because of its status as a majority shareholder in Mibanco and other operating subsidiaries. We could raise the rating on Grupo ACP if Mibanco improves its creditworthiness or if the group consolidates and diversifies geographically and by business lines. On the other hand, we could lower the rating if Mibanco's business position and main financial metrics deteriorate, if Mibanco's profitability and dividend-payment ability deteriorate, or if Grupo ACP assumes significantly higher debt as a result of its aggressive expansion strategy. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Positive/- SACP N.A. Anchor N.A. Business Position N.A. Capital and Earnings N.A. Risk Position N.A. Funding and Liquidity N.A. Support -2 GRE Support 0 Group Support -2 Government Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- Analytical Approach To Assessing Nonoperating Holding Companies, March 17, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Grupo ACP Inversiones y Desarrollo Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Positive/-- BB+/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BB+