FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Grupo ACP Inversiones y Desarrollo outlook to pos
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Grupo ACP Inversiones y Desarrollo outlook to pos

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview
     -- Following our outlook revision on Peru and Mibanco Banco de la 
Microempresa, we are revising our outlook on Mibanco's parent, Grupo ACP, to 
positive from stable.
     -- We are affirming our 'BB+' rating on the company.
     -- We expect Grupo ACP to receive sizable dividends from Mibanco and 
other subsidiaries that will allow it to repay its debt.


Rating Action
On Aug. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Grupo ACP Inversiones Y Desarrollo to positive from stable. At the same time, 
we affirmed our 'BB+' rating on the company.

Rationale
The rating on Grupo ACP is based on its role as the nonoperating holding 
company of several financial and nonfinancial companies in Latin America, 
including Mibanco Banco de la Microempresa S.A. (BBB/Positive/A-2), its core 
subsidiary. The rating on Grupo ACP benefits from Mibanco's "adequate" 
business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, 
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria). The 
gap between the 'BB+' rating on Grupo ACP and the 'BBB' rating on Mibanco is 
mainly because of structural subordination. Grupo ACP's debtholders are 
subordinate to Mibanco's senior debtholders. 

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Grupo ACP will receive 
sizable dividends from Mibanco (and smaller dividends from other subsidiaries) 
that will allow it to repay its debt. The outlook also reflects our assumption 
that the group will maintain the financial flexibility because of its status 
as a majority shareholder in Mibanco and other operating subsidiaries.

We could raise the rating on Grupo ACP if Mibanco improves its 
creditworthiness or if the group consolidates and diversifies geographically 
and by business lines. On the other hand, we could lower the rating if 
Mibanco's business position and main financial metrics deteriorate, if 
Mibanco's profitability and dividend-payment ability deteriorate, or if Grupo 
ACP assumes significantly higher debt as a result of its aggressive expansion 
strategy.


Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating           BB+/Positive/-

SACP                           N.A.
Anchor                         N.A.
Business Position              N.A.
Capital and Earnings           N.A.
Risk Position                  N.A.
Funding and Liquidity          N.A.

Support                        -2
GRE Support                    0
Group Support                  -2
Government Support             0

Additional Factors             0


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
     -- Analytical Approach To Assessing Nonoperating Holding Companies, March 
17, 2009

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Grupo ACP Inversiones y Desarrollo
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB+/Positive/--    BB+/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured                        BB+                



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.