TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narows

Aug 29 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 2 basis points (bps) to 202 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread tightened by 1 bp to 643 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads tightened by 1 bp each to 134 bps and 173 bps, respectively, and the 'BBB' spread tightened by 2 bps to 249 bps. The 'BB' spread remained flat at 441 bps, the 'B' spread tightened by 1 bp to 672 bps, and the 'CCC' spread remained flat at 1,065 bps. By industry, financial institutions, banks, industrials, and utilities contracted by 2 bps each to 286 bps, 296 bps, 290 bps, and 211 bps, respectively, and telecommunications contracted by 1 bp to 315 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 214 bps and its five-year moving average of 245 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 687 bps and its five-year moving average of 749 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.