April 4, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns Everglades Re notes prelim 'B+(sf)' rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'B+(sf)' preliminary rating to the Series 2012-1 Class A notes to be issued
by Everglades Re Ltd. (Everglades Re). The notes cover losses in the state of
Florida from hurricanes on a per-occurrence basis.	
	
The 'B+(sf)' rating is based on the lower of the implied rating on the 	
catastrophe risk ('B+'), the rating on the assets in the collateral account 	
('AAAm') and the risk of nonpayment by the reinsured counterparty. Although 	
Standard & Poor's does not maintain an interactive counterparty, or financial 	
strength rating on Citizens Property Insurance Corp. (Citizens), we have 	
assessed the creditworthiness of Citizens and determined that it is capable of 	
meeting its obligations under the reinsurance agreement in a timely manner. 	
Standard & Poor's currently maintains issue credit ratings (A+/Stable) on the 	
senior secured bonds issued by Citizens. 	
	
Everglades Re is a newly incorporated Bermuda-exempted company to be licensed 	
as a special purpose reinsurer and is seeking to raise $ million to 	
collateralize an excess of loss reinsurance agreement with Citizens.	
	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
Everglades Re Ltd. Class A Notes, April 4, 2012	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
New Rating	
	
Everglades Re Ltd.	
 Series 2012-1 Class A notes             B+(sf)(prelim)	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

