TEXT-S&P puts Best Buy ratings on watch negative

April 4 - Overview -- U.S. consumer electronics retailer Best Buy plans to shrink its large big box store base and replace it with smaller-format stores and reduce costs by $800 million over the next five years, with $250 million occurring in the current fiscal year. -- In our view, these actions underscore that its current business model is not working and that the steps taken to date have not been enough to improve performance. -- We are placing the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will focus on the changing industry dynamics, our view of the company's position and its ability to improve its business model, and how that will affect our overall assessment of the company's credit profile. Rating Action On April 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB-' corporate credit rating and other ratings on Richfield, Minn.-based Best Buy Co. Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows Best Buy's announcement of its fourth-quarter and full-year results, its planned closure of 50 U.S.-based big box stores, the opening of 100 U.S.-based small format stores in the U.S., and $800 million of cost reductions over the next five years, with $250 million occurring in the current fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2013. We believe the restructuring of operations underscores the problems that Best Buy is having with its current business model. Currently, we assess the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "moderate." In our view, key factors in our overall assessment of the company's credit risk profile are the changing dynamics of the consumer electronics industry, how quickly the company can adjust its retail model to the changing industry trends, and the resulting effect on its overall credit profile. CreditWatch We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing in the near term, after discussions with management about their business strategy, cost reduction and growth initiatives, and its implications for the company's financial risk profile, credit metrics, and financial policies. Our analysis will focus on our assessment of the secular changes in the industry and Best Buy's ability to adapt its model to those changes. Related Criteria And Research -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From Best Buy Co. Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/-- BBB-/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BBB-/Watch Neg BBB- Subordinated BB+/Watch Neg BB+