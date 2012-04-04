FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2012 / 7:21 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA rating

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    Overview	
    -- A reduction in average plane fares, combined with a rise in fuel 	
costs, eroded Gol's cash flow.	
    -- Standard & Poor's is lowering the corporate rating on Gol to 'B+' from 	
'BB-' with a negative outlook, while lowering the national scale 'brA' rating 	
to 'brBBB'.	
    -- The negative outlook reflects our belief that the company is already 	
making efforts to improve operations, but it still faces difficult market 	
conditions. 	
	
	
Rating Action	
On April 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its 'BB-' 	
global-scale corporate credit rating on Sao Paulo-based Gol Linhas Aereas 	
Inteligentes S.A. (Gol) to 'B+'. We also lowered the 'brA' Brazil national 	
scale rating to 'brBBB'. The outlook is negative.	
	
Rationale	
The rating action reflects deterioration in Gol's financial risk profile and 	
our expectation that its credit metrics will improve slowly as a result of low 	
yields, stemming from price competition and high fuel costs. We view the 	
company's business risk profile as weak, and its financial profile as 	
highly-leveraged. The ratings also reflect the company's exposure to the 	
cyclicality and capital intensity of the air transport industry, which leads 	
to high financial leverage. Gol's prudent liquidity strategy, which includes 	
sound cash reserves and low debt maturities during the next two years, and its 	
solid market position in the Brazilian airline industry, partially offset 	
these risks. 	
	
We see Gol's business profile as weak, given the intrinsic cyclicality of the 	
industry. While domestic demand fundamentals are favorable, low fares and high 	
fuel prices have hurt the company's profitability and cash generation, 	
decreasing its credit metrics to less than our expectations. Gol lost some 	
market share in 2011 and has recently presented decreased load factors in its 	
domestic flights as it begins to adjust ticket prices to cope with higher fuel 	
costs. We expect that its profitability will improve following its 	
recently-announced strategy to reduce capacity, including fleet reduction, 	
route rearrangement, and labor force cuts. However, we understand that it 	
might take more than a few quarters to turn around the negative EBIT and 	
achieve the high range of the company's guidance: a 7% margin for 2012. On the 	
positive side, we believe that its low-cost business model still supports its 	
competitive position, especially its CASK (cost per available seat per 	
kilometer) ex-fuel of about Brazilian Real (R$) 9, the lowest in the industry 	
in Brazil. 	
	
During the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, the company's 	
operating-lease-adjusted (OLA) total debt amounted to R$6.8 billion, with 	
EBITDA of R$341 million (calculated by S&P). In our base case scenario, we 	
assume that fuel prices and the exchange rate will remain at current levels, 	
and that load factors will gradually improve, reaching 70% by year-end 2012. 	
We also project fairly stable yields, although we believe that these will 	
gradually and marginally improve during 2013. We also foresee some margin 	
improvement, as the company adjusts its fixed cost structure and reduces 	
capacity. Considering improvements in 2012, we expect its credit metrics to 	
improve and OLA adjusted total debt to EBITDA to decrease to about 9x during 	
2012. While these are aggressive metrics, we see Gol's sound cash reserves and 	
low refinancing risks as mitigating factors.	
	
	
Liquidity	
Although Gol's liquidity is strong, the company has tight headroom under its 	
covenants, and we believe that this constrains its adequate liquidity. Our 	
assessment of the company's liquidity includes the following expectations and 	
assumptions:	
	
     -- We expect its liquidity sources during the next 12 months to exceed 	
uses by more than 2x in 2012 and 2013. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company 	
reported available cash of R$2.2 billion and short-term debt of R$467 million.	
     -- Because cash reserves are Gol's main source of liquidity, cash sources 	
would remain higher than cash uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 30%, 	
relative to our projected figures. 	
     -- Capital expenditures during the next few years should be conservative, 	
as the company reduces the fleet size.	
     -- In our assessment, the company has a good relationship with large 	
Brazilian banks and adequate access to credit markets.	
	
Gol's debt with the IFC (International Finance Corp.) and its debentures with 	
Bradesco and Banco do Brasil are subject to some restrictive financial 	
covenants. As of December 2011, the company had not met the covenants for both 	
debts. Regarding the IFC loan, the outstanding amount is low (R$31 million) 	
and the company could easily repay it, if needed. The debentures' covenants 	
were granted a waiver in March 2012, which is valid until the next compliance 	
check in December 2012. The amount of R$1.1 billion could also be pre-paid 	
with current cash reserves; in this case, liquidity could remain adequate.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our opinion that Gol's cash flow will remain 	
pressured by high oil prices and lower load factors, as the company tries to 	
rework its capacity, resulting in fragile credit metrics throughout 2012. The 	
company's sound cash position and low debt amortizations for the next several 	
years partially alleviate this. We will closely monitor the management's 	
ability to juggle with higher yields and higher load factors, and, despite 	
even higher fuel prices, to return to a positive EBIT in 2012.	
	
We could revise our outlook to stable if Gol's operations recover within the 	
next few quarters due to stronger cash flows and credit metrics, and it 	
maintains significant cash holdings.	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating	
  Global Scale Rating                      B+/Negative/--     BB-/Negative/--	
  National Scale Rating                    brBBB/Negative/--  brA/Negative/--	
	
Gol Finance Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                        B                  B+	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

