TEXT-Fitch affirms Annington Finance No. 4 Plc

Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings has placed Annington Finance No. 4 Plc's (Annington 4) class A notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and affirmed the other classes as follows: GBP1,433.9m class A due 2022 (XS0083080043) rated 'AAAsf' placed on RWN GBP963.9m class B1 due 2023 (XS0083098763) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable GBP193.1m class B3 due 2023 (XS0198259813) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable GBP260.0m class M due 2023 (XS0198259904) affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable GBP150.0m class C1 due 2023 (XS0143398179) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable The RWN reflects concerns about the transaction's structure, in particular the timing of bond maturities in relation to the loan due date. In its EMEA CMBS criteria, Fitch identifies an insufficient tail period as one of several possible constraints on ratings. In this transaction, Fitch understands that a hypothetical administrative receiver appointed by senior bondholders in the event of loan maturity default would have to realise sufficient enforcement proceeds within a year in order to prevent bond default at final legal maturity. Bond collateral consists of a divisible leasehold interest in a portfolio of residential properties located on or close to military bases across the UK, with a concentration around London and the south of England. The vast majority of properties, which are of variable quality, are encumbered by a long, fully repairing and insuring lease to the Ministry of Defence ( 'AAA'/Negative). At lease inception, lease income was struck at a 58% discount to market, and tracks changes in relevant residential rents, both up and down, at five year intervals. Subject to a lease review in 2021, the rental basis (including any discount to market) will be renegotiated by the landlord and the tenant. This may allow for a partial reversion to market, although full reversion is considered unlikely by Fitch. The tenant enjoys some bargaining power in light of the flexibility to vacate property afforded by the lease. However, the requirement to ensure the released properties are in a lettable condition or pay dilapidations is a counterweight, and serves to balance the interests of both parties. The ability of Annington to manage the accumulation and subsequent disposal of vacated properties in a satisfactory manner is an important determinant of credit quality. Currently it holds approximately 700 properties, and has the resources to stagger sales in order to target solid execution. Besides the active engagement of a strong sponsor with solid market presence, the transaction has various positive attributes including considerable equity and strong income. The gross rental income improved by 2.5% since the last rating action in September 2011 and 20.4% since the 2004 tap issuance, in spite of ongoing vacation, handover and the sale of assets. The class B-3 notes are amortising using excess rent and sales proceeds. In addition, holdback amounts from sales are being used to repurchase class A and B1 notes (both zero coupon), in line with transaction documentation. Despite these strengths, in its more stressful rating scenarios, one year is insufficient for Fitch to rely on an orderly disposal of collateral to realise enough proceeds to repay the class A notes. This is the basis for the RWN, although as Annington 4 is a dynamic structure Fitch is signalling its concerns by way of RWN in case the sponsor should choose to address these concerns. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN within three months. The affirmation of the other classes reflects the stable performance of the transaction to date, based on manageable leverage and sound asset management.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 4 April 2012, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and