TEXT-S&P comments on Entercom Communications

April 4 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that Entercom’s recent announcement that it has agreed to acquire radio station 102.9 KBLX-FM will not affect its ‘B+’ corporate credit rating and the stable outlook on the company. We expect Entercom will likely draw on its revolving credit facility to partly fund the $25 million acquisition. As a result, we expect the transaction will be roughly neutral to its leverage. KBLX will become the fourth station in Entercom’s San Francisco cluster. We expect Entercom to begin managing the station in late April under a time brokerage agreement. Entercom’s results lagged industry averages in the fourth quarter, largely because of format changes made in 2011. Revenue and EBITDA declined 7% and 12% respectively. We regard radio format changes as involving some degree of operating risk and a ramp-up period before success can be fully assessed. Excluding the effect of changes in revenue from political advertising and format changes, core revenue was flat in the quarter. Revenue declines offset a 4% decline in operating expenses. In 2012, we expect modest revenue growth and mid-single-digit percent EBITDA growth, predicated on gaining traction with format changes, and on somewhat stronger business conditions. Despite much higher interest expense, following the November refinancing transaction, we expect the company to convert roughly half of its EBITDA into discretionary cash flow. We expect leverage to decline slightly in 2012, subject to an increase in EBITDA. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had a 17% EBITDA cushion of compliance with its leverage covenant, its tightest covenant. However, under our base case assumptions, we believe covenant compliance could be at risk in 2014 unless the company is able to grow its EBITDA base substantially and bring down debt levels. We could lower our rating on Entercom over the coming year if we become convinced that meaningful EBITDA and cash flow expansion related to acquisitions and station format changes is unlikely.