TETXT-S&P rates SLM Private Education Loan Trust 2012-B

April 4 - OVERVIEW -- SLM Private Education Loan Trust 2012-B's issuance is an ABS securitization backed by a pool of private student loans. -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A notes. -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit support, payment structure, pool characteristics, and legal structure, among other factors. April 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to SLM Private Education Loan Trust 2012-B's student loan-backed notes series 2012-B (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by a pool of private student loans. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of April 4, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect our view of: -- The availability of approximately 43.11%-46.90% credit support (based on the stressed break-even cash flow scenarios). This credit support level provides coverage of 4.5x-4.9x our 9.50%-10.00% expected net loss range; -- The transaction's payment structure, which builds overcollateralization to 40.00% from 25.91% at closing. The overcollateralization is defined as the excess of the total assets over the notes divided by the total assets. The total assets include the loan pool and the fully funded, nondeclining reserve account, which equals 0.25% of the initial loan balance; -- The pool characteristics, including a weighted average FICO score of 737 at the time of the loan application and co-borrowers on 77.93% of the loans; -- The timely interest and principal payments by the final maturity date made in the cash flow runs that simulated our 'AAA' rating stress scenarios; -- A scenario analysis, which indicates that under moderately stressful economic conditions (defined as about 2.1x the expected defaults) the ratings would not decline more than one rating category in the first year, which is consistent with our credit stability criteria; and -- The transaction's legal structure. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED SLM Private Education Loan Trust 2012-B Class Rating Amount A-1 AAA (sf) 360.00 A-2 AAA (sf) 258.00 A-3 AAA (sf) 50.00