TEXT-Fitch affirms Landesbank Saar ratings

Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Landesbank Saar’s (SaarLB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘A’ and Short-term IDR at ‘F1’. The Outlook for the Long-term IDRs is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed SaarLB’s Viability Rating (VR) at ‘bb+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The affirmation of SaarLB’s IDRs is based on Fitch’s view that there continues to be an extremely high probability of support from its owners, specifically the State of Saarland, the 35.2% owner, if required. The high level of support is based on Fitch’s view of SaarLB’s strategic importance for the state and the economy in its home region. Fitch expects that Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB; ‘A+'/Stable) will also continue to be a committed financial owner in the medium term, because of its economic links with SaarLB, including its equity stake, investments in silent participations and funding. Saarland has call options for BayernLB’s 49.9% stake in SaarLB which can be exercised until December 2015. However, Fitch does not expect that Saarland will increase its stake in SaarLB in the near term unless there is a reason to do so. The IDRs, the SRF and the rating of the grandfathered debt are sensitive to any change in Fitch’s view of the creditworthiness of the State of Saarland, underpinned by the stability of the German solidarity system linking its creditworthiness to that of the Federal Republic of Germany (‘AAA’/Stable). They are also sensitive to any change in Fitch’s view of the currently high propensity of Saarland to support its Landesbank. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR The affirmation of SaarLB’s VR at ‘bb+’ takes into account the bank’s moderate profitability and capitalisation. In Fitch’s view, SaarLB’s profitability is constrained by both a high amount of low margin loans or equivalent to German and other western European financial institutions as well as strong competition for its targeted corporate customer base. Fitch expects that loan impairment charges will increase from their currently low levels if the slowdown in the European economy continues. Further earnings pressure will come from the tailing-off of legacy cheap state-guaranteed funding. SaarLB’s capitalisation is also only moderate with a Fitch core capital ratio of 5.4% at end-June 2012. At H112, the Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 10.8%, which also included the bank’s silent participations of EUR379m. Fitch understands that the bank plans to convert some of these capital instruments, with a focus on those held by its owners, into common equity in accordance with CRD IV proposals. Fitch considers SaarLB’s weak capitalisation and low recurring earnings to be especially concerning in light of its fast growing exposure to the untested industry of renewable energies. Downward pressure on the VR would result from a failure to demonstrate improvement in earnings and capital. The VR would also be downgraded if there was a deterioration in the bank’s asset quality driven by large single credit events or a significant stress in the commercial real estate (CRE) or renewable energy sector in Germany and France, but Fitch does not expect notable deterioration in the short to medium term. The VR benefits from SaarLB’s solid liquidity position. The dependence on wholesale funding is significant, but Fitch notes that this is mitigated by access to the German savings banks’ excess liquidity and by managing debt issuance to ensure that maturities are predominantly medium- rather than short-term. SaarLB’s asset quality has benefited from the strong economic environment in its core regions during the past two years and a more conservative lending approach than some of its peers. SaarLB’s exposure to southern European sovereigns is negligible. Fitch has some concerns about the bank’s growing exposure CRE and to the renewable energy sector, although this risk is somewhat mitigated by granularity within the portfolio and the bank’s long-standing experience in CRE in its region and in the energy sector. Upside potential for SaarLB’s VR would arise if the bank substantially improved its loss absorption capacity either by strengthening core earnings or by raising core capital. The rating actions are as follows: Landesbank Saar Long-term IDR: affirmed at ‘A’; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at ‘F1’ Support Rating: affirmed at ‘1’ Support Rating Floor: affirmed at ‘A’ Viability Rating: affirmed at ‘bb+’ Short-term debt: affirmed at ‘F1’ State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at ‘AAA’ (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)