#Market News
April 4, 2012 / 9:41 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates PEMEX

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'A-' senior unsecured local currency rating on global depositary notes (GDNs) of
Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX; foreign currency: BBB/Stable/--; local currency:
A-/Stable/--).	
     The GDNs, in the amount of Mexican pesos 7.00 billion, represent 	
underlying local-currency securities, Certificados Bursatiles (Cebures), with 	
an interest rate of 7.65% and a maturity in 2021, that PEMEX has issued; the 	
depositary is Citibank N.A. The 'A-' rating on the GDNs addresses the payment 	
risk associated with PEMEX's payment obligations on the underlying Cebures.	
     "We have rated these notes at the same level as the local currency rating 	
on PEMEX, based on our belief that the company's promise of payment is 	
identical to that for domestic holders of the Cebures," said Standard & Poor's 	
credit analyst Fabiola Ortiz. "Therefore, our rating on the GDNs addresses the 	
underlying local-currency obligation."	
     A key feature of the GDNs is that the depositary will convert the payment 	
amounts in Mexican pesos that it receives from PEMEX, less the depositary's 	
fees and expenses, into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate in effect at the 	
time of payment, unless there are restrictions on convertibility at that time.	
     The rating on the GDNs, however, relates only to the obligations of PEMEX 	
under the Cebures, and not to the additional services the depositary is to 	
perform with respect to the GDNs.	
     Standard & Poor's ratings on PEMEX reflect our opinion that there is an 	
"almost certain" likelihood of the company receiving extraordinary government 	
support; therefore, we equalize our ratings on PEMEX with those on the United 	
Mexican States (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency: 	
A-/Stable/A-2). We base this assumption on our assessment of PEMEX's 	
"critical" role as the only exploration and production company operating in 	
Mexico, its provision of close to 40% of Mexico's public-sector revenue 	
through taxes and duties, and its "integral" link with the government, given 	
the latter's full and stable ownership of the company. The Mexican government 	
drives PEMEX's strategy, determines its key budgetary decisions, and maintains 	
tight control over it.	
     Our foreign currency rating on PEMEX is one notch above its stand-alone 	
credit profile (SACP).	
     Our ratings on PEMEX also reflect Mexico's large oil-and-gas reserve 	
base, PEMEX's monopoly status in the large Mexican oil-and-gas market, and its 	
central role in the country's energy sector.	
     However, the company's "significant" financial risk profile and improving 	
reserve replacement rate, though lower compared with other investment-grade 	
oil companies', somewhat offset its strengths.	
     The company's after-tax financial measures reflect the weight of a 	
substantial share of revenues that the government takes and the company's 	
large unfunded pension obligations. As a result, PEMEX has financed about 40% 	
of its capital expenditures with debt during the past several years.	
     The disclosure statement on the GDN supplement to the offering memorandum 	
indicates that payment obligations of PEMEX under the Cebures will rank 	
equally with all of the company's other present and future unsecured and 	
unsubordinated public external debt.	
     Our sovereign rating criteria is relevant here, given that we equalize 	
our ratings on PEMEX with those on the sovereign. Consequently, a pari passu 	
clause in sovereign debt documentation would typically prompt us to rate the 	
issue at the same level as the sovereign's foreign-currency debt.	
     However, in the case of the GDNs, the credit terms on which are those of 	
the underlying Cebures, there is neither a cross-default to external debt nor 	
a ranking statement in the PEMEX debt documentation that pertains only to the 	
Cebures.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011	
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 	
9, 2010	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
 	
RATINGS LIST	
 	
Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX)	
 Corporate Credit Rating	
  Foreign Currency                           BBB/Stable/--	
  Local Currency                             A-/Stable/--	
 	
New Rating	
 Senior Unsecured	
  MXN7.00 bil 7.65% global depositoary notes due 2021	
   Local Currency                            A-

